Is Political Cowardice Behind the Church Failing Fr. Calvin Robinson?

"...many consider the cancelled conservative Christian priest to be the victim of a campaign targeting him for his political views."

Rod Lampard May 17, 2025

Reverand Calvin Robinson has been dechurched again. 

Robinson, a priest and Conservative commentator, was hired last Monday, then fired on Tuesday.

In a statement removing his license, Reformed Episcopal Church (REC) Bishop, Rev. Dr. Ray Sutton, refused to explain why.

The brief message only stated that Rev. Robinson’s dismissal was effective immediately, and thanked the truth-telling UK-born priest for his “short service.”

Although Robinson hasn’t yet responded publicly, he captioned a post with Matthew 5:36 and James 5:12 above copies of the license and the letter revoking it on Facebook earlier today.

In case you missed Caldron Pool’s coverage, the Anglican Catholic Church (ACC) cancelled Robinson’s tenure in February this year because joyless clergy couldn’t discern between a jovial tribute to Elon Musk, and a Nazi salute.

Quick to respond to Robinson’s arm gesture, opponents accused him of trying to “curry favour from the political right by provoking” the Marxian Woke Left.

More concerned about Robinson putting his hand in the air than the pro-life context of his speech, ACC authorities called his actions un-Christian.

They oddly declared Robinson’s harmless cheering on of the pro-life movement “harmful, divisive, and contrary to the tenets of Christian charity.”

While the REC is a subjurisdiction of the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA), they have no ties to the ACC.

The REC is also a conservative church. It’s a good fit for Robinson.

For this reason, many consider the cancelled conservative Christian priest to be the victim of a campaign targeting him for his political views.

Additionally, REC Bishop Sutton appears to have been bullied into retracting his fresh commitment to Robinson and his congregation. 

Was Bishop Sutton pressured into firing Robinson within 24 hours of “hiring” him?

An apparent frustration detected in his short and vague letter firing Robinson within 24 hours of Bishop Sutton “hiring” him strongly suggests this was the case.

This also seems to have been confirmed, more so by what the Bishop didn’t say.

Additionally, a statement circulated by the ACNA prior to Robinson’s cancellation appears to justify speculation that he is the target of political activists within the ACNA.

Written by Archbishop Steve Wood, the ANCA press release questioned Robinson’s “fitness to serve within the Anglican community” because his tone was “inappropriate, rash and insensitive.”

The Archbishop appeared to then defame Robinson by alleging an association with antisemitism and antisemitic groups.

Digging himself further and further into a slanderous hole, Archbishop Wood expressed,

 “Concern about the ACNA being affiliated with a leader whose public comments and persona consistently failed to exhibit the love and grace of Jesus Christ.”

The high church official concluded by effectively telling the ACNA and its member branches that Robinson wasn’t the right priest for the Anglican Communion.

Standing up for Robinson, Reverend and sometimes Caldron Pool contributor, Brett Murphy swiftly came to the embattled priest’s aid.

On X, Rev. Murphy stated he “stands by Robinson, and makes no apologies for doing so.

“The way he is being treated by bishops who are supposed to be leaders of God’s flock is contemptible.

“Robinson is a fine priest, a godly man and a brave soldier for Christ; he does not deserve this deplorable treatment,” the Rev. Murphy added.

“Archbishop Steve Wood should hang his head in shame.”

I agree.

As R.C Sproul once wrote, “God does not honour a Church of cowards.

“If the church,” he warned, “is ever to be the church triumphant, she must first be the church militant. She must be willing to enter into a spiritual war, one that could cost us our very lives.”

Sproul’s words are apt.

Winsomeness and fluffy platitudes are not the sword of the Spirit, they’re the language of the spirit of the age.

Confusing the gospel with an ethic of niceness misses the point, and the ACNA appear to be doing just that.

