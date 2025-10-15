Image
Increasing Violence Against India’s Christians Is a Multiculturalism and Mass Immigration Red Flag

Hindu nationalists are intensifying their violence against India’s Christians, using anti-conversion laws and state complicity to persecute believers through arrests, beatings, and even denial of burial rights.

Rod Lampard Oct 16, 2025

Hindu nationalists are intensifying their violence against India’s Christians.

A report from the Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI) recorded 334 new incidents between January and July 2025.

These numbers, they warned, are conservative. 

They only represent a “fraction of actual incidents because many go unreported.”

This is “due to fear of reprisals, intimidation by local authorities, or lack of access to documentation channels.”

In its executive summary released on August 4, EFI revealed a pattern of violence, lawfare, and constitutional violations of protections for religious freedom.

Violations include “arrests, physical violence, threats, disruption of worship services, and denial of basic rights, including burial.”

“This sustained pattern of persecution reflects an alarming consistency,” EFI reported.

“Incidents [are] occurring every month and affecting Christian communities across 22 states and union territories.”

While the majority of incidents are geographically centred in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (Eastern India), attacks on Christians are State-wide.

The reason, EFI argued, is largely due to the Hindu weaponisation of India’s anti-conversion laws (see here and here).

“Christian families face not only immediate violence but prolonged legal harassment.”

“The misuse of these laws has become a primary weapon of intimidation,” EFI recounted.

“Threats, harassment, and false accusations” – stemming from this law – “represent two-thirds of all incidents documented” in the first six months of 2025.

This escalation of violence, EFI said, now includes depriving Christians of the right to bury their loved ones.

“Particularly disturbing are the 13 cases involving denial of burial rights.”

“Christian families are [being] prevented from honouring their deceased according to their faith even on private property.”

These violations of constitutional rights, EFI declared, represent a particularly grave [no pun intended] violation of human dignity.”

One of those incidents was covered in a rare pro-Christian article put out by the ABC.

Hindus, “backed by village authorities,” stopped the son of a pastor, Ramesh Baghel, from burying his late father.

Christians, an official affidavit effectively declared, are no longer welcome on the grounds that converts “had forsworn tradition.”

The burial denial occurred even though members of Baghel’s family are interned in the village.

Baghel is a 3rd generation Christian. Even an offer to bury his father on private property was rejected.

The ABC report supports EFI’s findings, which assert that Baghel’s battle with Hindu’s over his dad is not an isolated case.

As per Evangelical Fellowship of India’s findings, there is also evidence suggesting an “organised monitoring of Christian religious gatherings, used to coordinate and disrupt services.”

“The brutality of some incidents underscores the escalating nature of persecution,” EFI’s report outlined.

“In July, six pastors in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, were wrongfully detained and severely beaten inside Durg jail during routine questioning, simply for identifying themselves as pastors.”

No action has been taken against those who attacked the pastors, even though there is documented evidence of torture.

In another example of Hindu lawfare and weaponised double standards, EFI recalled the imprisonment of two Catholic nuns.

Sister Preeti Mary and Sister Vandana Francis were detained on complaints made by members of a Hindutva group.

The group accused the nuns of “trafficking and forcing conversion to Christianity.”

Both nuns were arrested in July at Durg Railway Station, while “accompanying three young tribal women to employment opportunities in Agra.”

This was, EFI recalled, despite the nuns having had “written parental consent and proper documentation.” 

The two nuns were released on bail in August, after widespread protests.

Critics claimed Narendra Modi’s Hindu Nationalist government was deliberately hindering their defence.

Responding to the horror of Hindu persecution, International Christian Concern tactfully slammed the sectarianism.

This is a deliberate flaunting of “religious freedom guaranteed by India’s Constitution,” ICC stated.

The real aim of the increased attacks, particularly the new tactic of denying Christians burial rights, is to stop the growth of Christianity in the region.

ICC reminded its supporter base that the weaponisation of bad laws was fuelling the escalation of violence against Christians. 

Especially, they added, “Christian pastors, priests, and so-called ‘conversion agents’.”

The relevance of increased Hindu violence against Christians for Australians is self-evident.

With the Australian Labor Party’s mass immigration policy turning Australia into a Little India, with a touch of the CCP, it’s worth asking, is this Australia’s future?

Put differently, are Albo and co. blindly importing, and therefore inviting, this level of violence? 

India’s state-sanctioned sectarianism will rip apart our country’s uniquely Christian, Anglo-Celtic culture and its multiethnic social cohesion.

The jury is in, Hinduism isn’t compatible with a culture built on Bible based Burkean classical liberal freedoms.

These incidents in India are another reminder that Western societies cannot survive what both mass immigration and multiculturalism allow.

