Important Announcement

We’re making a lot of big changes!

First of all, Caldron Pool is moving! For some time now, our current system has not only been incredibly costly to maintain, but it also has far too many limitations. Articles are too dependent on social media algorithms. We hear from people all the time who say they’re never notified when we publish new content and that it’s hard to keep track of everything we do. 

We’re still heavily suppressed and demonetised on social media because we challenged the narrative during C-19. Of course, we have been entirely vindicated, but alas, our accounts have never been fully restored. As a result, readers must actively remember to check the site rather than receiving the content directly. So, the first announcement is that we’ve decided to make the move to Substack.

Not only will all our new content be available at CaldronPool.com, but subscribers will have the option to have our content go straight to their inboxes. There’s no algorithm deciding who sees what. No dependence on social media gatekeepers. If you subscribe to Caldron Pool, you’ll receive it.

We’ll also allow for more discussion. Articles will have comments sections where subscribers can add their input or offer a critique. It’ll be the best way to engage with our writers. And, if you want, offer an alternative perspective—which we also appreciate.

Substack will also simplify support. Those who want to financially back the work can do so easily and securely, especially through paid subscriptions.

And that brings us to the final announcement. While there will be plenty of content for free subscribers, we will also be offering exclusive content to paid subscribers. Evelyn Rae, host of the Caldron Pool Show and former contributor at Sky News Australia, will have a regular feature. And if the support is there, our podcast, The Caldron Pool Show, may very well return with an entirely new format. Stay tuned for that!

Again, we hope you’ll join us on Substack, subscribe to our page—and, if possible, sign up for our exclusive content.

We’ll see you there!

Check it out early: https://caldronpool.substack.com/

TruPlay CEO Blasts Google, TikTok for Censoring Christian Kids’ Content: “They Allow Pentagrams in Blood but Block Jesus”

“The systematic suppression of Christian content—particularly family-friendly content designed for children—represents a serious threat to religious liberty in the digital age,” ACLJ concluded.
By
by Rod LampardFeb 14, 2026
UK: Over 71,000 Rapes Recorded in 2024; Charges Filed in Just 2.7% of Cases

"More than 14,000 sexual offence cases are currently awaiting trial in the UK. This includes a record number of adult rape cases — more than 4,000 — and nearly 2,000 child rape cases."
By
by Staff WriterFeb 13, 2026
Telegram Boss Calls Social Media Bans Weaponised Safetyism: “Once Freedom of Speech Is Gone, It’s Game Over”

“These aren’t safeguards; they’re steps toward total control.”
By
by Rod LampardFeb 12, 2026
Ruddick Slams NSW Parliament Motion on Far-Right Extremism as “Misguided or Malicious”

"We are suffering a decay in social cohesion because we are being swamped by mass migration, creating a multicultural mess of distrust and identity politics," he said. “The vast majority of those people called far right are simply regular Australians who are dismayed at the direction this country is taking.”
By
by Staff WriterFeb 11, 2026
“Genocidal Language”: The Concerning Rise of Anti-White Rhetoric

"We have the ability to take over this country," he said.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 10, 2026
50 Million Muslims Now Live in Europe, Up From 500,000 at Century’s Turn

“In a nation that was built around the Church of England, Muslims are now running major cities across the country for the first time in history.”
By
by Staff WriterFeb 9, 2026
NYC Mayor Urges Americans To Look to Islam and Muhammad

"He said that while Islam can provide a 'moral compass,' government should supply material support and resources."
By
by Staff WriterFeb 7, 2026
Mike Johnson Tells Pope: ‘Borders Are Biblical’

"Despite the unfounded claims of the Left, supporting a strong national border is a very Christian thing to do," he said.
By
by Rod LampardFeb 7, 2026

