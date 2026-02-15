We’re making a lot of big changes!

First of all, Caldron Pool is moving! For some time now, our current system has not only been incredibly costly to maintain, but it also has far too many limitations. Articles are too dependent on social media algorithms. We hear from people all the time who say they’re never notified when we publish new content and that it’s hard to keep track of everything we do.

We’re still heavily suppressed and demonetised on social media because we challenged the narrative during C-19. Of course, we have been entirely vindicated, but alas, our accounts have never been fully restored. As a result, readers must actively remember to check the site rather than receiving the content directly. So, the first announcement is that we’ve decided to make the move to Substack.

Not only will all our new content be available at CaldronPool.com, but subscribers will have the option to have our content go straight to their inboxes. There’s no algorithm deciding who sees what. No dependence on social media gatekeepers. If you subscribe to Caldron Pool, you’ll receive it.

We’ll also allow for more discussion. Articles will have comments sections where subscribers can add their input or offer a critique. It’ll be the best way to engage with our writers. And, if you want, offer an alternative perspective—which we also appreciate.

Substack will also simplify support. Those who want to financially back the work can do so easily and securely, especially through paid subscriptions.

And that brings us to the final announcement. While there will be plenty of content for free subscribers, we will also be offering exclusive content to paid subscribers. Evelyn Rae, host of the Caldron Pool Show and former contributor at Sky News Australia, will have a regular feature. And if the support is there, our podcast, The Caldron Pool Show, may very well return with an entirely new format. Stay tuned for that!

Important Announcement from Evelyn Rae and @CaldronPool pic.twitter.com/YpKNfJisel — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) February 15, 2026

Again, we hope you’ll join us on Substack, subscribe to our page—and, if possible, sign up for our exclusive content.

We’ll see you there!

Check it out early: https://caldronpool.substack.com/