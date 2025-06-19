Image
News & Commentary ·Politics

I Went to a Restaurant Yesterday and You Won’t Believe What Happened

If we wouldn't tolerate it from a restaurant...

Staff Writer Jun 19, 2025

I went to a restaurant yesterday, placed my order, and sat down. Nothing fancy. Just a basic $20 meal — the kind they advertised in the window.

After a while, the waitress brought out half a plate of something I never ordered. I told her it wasn’t what I asked for. She shrugged.

I asked for a refund. “No refunds,” she said. I asked for the meal I paid for. “That’ll cost extra.”

I pointed out that the mistake was theirs, not mine. She didn’t deny it — she just said if I wanted it fixed, I’d have to pay more. A lot more.

So I paid. Again.

I thought maybe if I tipped better, things would improve. But here, tips are mandatory, paid up front, and distributed evenly across the entire staff.

Eventually, they brought out another wrong order. Still half a plate. I asked what was going on.

She smiled, “It’s the best we can do.” I asked, “Where is the rest of the meal?”

“You’re part of our charity program,” she said. “The other half of your meal was given to a customer who couldn’t afford one. We believe in fairness.”

I said, “But that’s my money!” She frowned. “Sir, that kind of entitled attitude isn’t welcome here.” Then she threatened to have me removed if I “caused tension in the dining environment.”

I shut up, sat down, and tried to eat the food I didn’t order. It was cold. Undercooked. Maybe unsafe.

I went to the counter and asked if they could at least fix what they’d served. She said yes, but it would cost more.

“Why?”

“We recently hired a new kitchen staff. They’re not trained yet. We need funding for professional development and diversity training.”

So I paid. Again. Reluctantly.

I went to sit back down at my table, but someone else had taken it. I looked around, and every table was full. The restaurant had let in more people than it could cater for.

It was then that a security guard approached me and told me to leave.

“Why?” I asked.

“You tried to cheat the system,” he said. “Your last payment was thirty cents short.”

I reached for my wallet. “I can fix that right now.”

“Too late,” he said. “You’ve already been flagged in our system. You’re now considered a threat to our dining environment.”

I asked if I could at least get a refund for what I’d already paid.

He laughed. “No. That money’s already been allocated to staff bonuses and sustainability initiatives. They all deserve a raise, especially after all that you’ve put them through.”

Frustrated, I said maybe I’d just eat somewhere else.

“You can’t,” they told me. “This is the only licensed restaurant in the district. If you want alternatives, you’ll have to apply for a food voucher exemption, pay an exit fee, and wait 6 to 12 months. Approval is not guaranteed.”

I asked for a copy of the restaurant’s policies. They handed me a 200-page brochure titled How the Restaurant Is Working for You — written entirely in legal jargon. They offered me a consultant to interpret it, for a fee.

Later, I posted a review online. I noted that they wasted my money and couldn’t get my order right. I said their staff was entirely incompetent and I left broke and hungry. The next morning, I was fined for “spreading misinformation about the restaurant.” They warned that further complaints could lead to more fines or even jail time.

Of course, this is just satire.

No one would tolerate a restaurant run like that.

We demand better service, clear choices, and accountability, especially when it comes to food. At the very least, we’d be demanding our money back!

But when it comes to government?

This is exactly the incompetence, waste, and coercion we’ve been forced to fund for decades.

And if you object? You’re the problem. But if we wouldn’t tolerate it from a restaurant, why do we tolerate it from our politicians?

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Cruz: “Biblically, We’re Commanded to Support Israel”

Cruz: “Biblically, We’re Commanded to Support Israel”

Is support for modern Israel a biblical mandate based on God’s promises to Abraham?
By
by Ben DavisJun 19, 2025
NSW Nats Torch Net Zero, Ditch Carbon Zero’s Crippling Con

NSW Nats Torch Net Zero, Ditch Carbon Zero’s Crippling Con

“Net zero has done nothing but push up the price of everything. It has done ZERO for the environment because other countries are ignoring their commitments," Senator Matt Canavan said.
By
by Rod LampardJun 19, 2025
Decriminalising Abortion Shifts the Right to Life from God to the State

Decriminalising Abortion Shifts the Right to Life from God to the State

"By legalising abortion, we are not just allowing the state to regulate life and death; we are redefining rights as privileges that can be granted and revoked by government, not as inherent gifts from God."
By
by Ben DavisJun 18, 2025
Baptist Perspectives on What Constitutes Israel

Baptist Perspectives on What Constitutes Israel

Who are the true recipients of God's covenant promises to Israel—ethnic Israel or those who are in Christ?
By
by Tim GrantJun 18, 2025
Has the Church Replaced Israel?

Has the Church Replaced Israel?

The nature of the relationship between Israel and the Church has been the subject of much misunderstanding and debate.
By
by Ben DavisJun 17, 2025
Mel Gibson: LA’s Open Borders Violence Is the Result of “Destructive Democrat Decision-Making”

Mel Gibson: LA’s Open Borders Violence Is the Result of “Destructive Democrat Decision-Making”

“We need to make our voices heard, as a community,” Gibson asserted, “because it’s clear that our elected officials don’t seem to give a damn.”
By
by Rod LampardJun 17, 2025
Bureaucrats Target Tutoring Startup After Homeschooling Surge

Bureaucrats Target Tutoring Startup After Homeschooling Surge

“Over half of our Victorian families withdrew from our programs, not because we failed them, but because they feared the system would punish them for accessing support.”
By
by Rod LampardJun 16, 2025
The End of War: From Barbarianism to Christendom

The End of War: From Barbarianism to Christendom

"Through the message of the cross, bloodthirsty warriors were remade into saints, and their warring tribes were transformed into the foundation of the greatest civilisation the world has known."
By
by Staff WriterJun 15, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.