Health ·News & Commentary

“I Was Wrong”: Veteran Broadcaster Admits Fault Over COVID Coverage

"It’s appalling that others in mainstream media and government refuse to admit what is now so scientifically obvious," Smith said.

Staff Writer Jun 28, 2025

Renowned Australian broadcaster Chris Smith, known for his extensive career in television and radio, has become one of the first media figures to publicly acknowledge that he got it wrong during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on his 2SM radio program, Smith revealed how his views on the pandemic and the vaccine have changed over time. “Every major study that I’ve looked at — mainstream studies — have told me how wrong I was during the pandemic. To believe the government, to believe Big Pharma, to believe eminent immunologists was wrong. And it’s been proven that way,” Smith said. He added, “We’ve had far too many serious injuries and deaths from the jab.”

Smith admitted that he wished he had questioned the speed at which the vaccine was pushed out to the public. “I should’ve considered that it was taking too quick a time to put a vaccine on the market,” he stated. “We should’ve scrutinised it a lot more.”

The broadcaster pointed to the moment when he began to question the narrative: the severe lockdowns in Victoria and the COVID-19 mortality rate, which he said did not exceed the toll seen in a typical bad flu season. “The media, the government, and health authorities all panicked without any proof of mortality rates beyond normal,” Smith said.

Smith told Caldron Pool that his doubts only grew as the pandemic progressed, and he began publicly clashing with colleagues who supported stringent measures. “I started to clash with my own colleagues publicly over their panic and harsh attitude towards those who opted not to vaccinate,” Smith noted.

He further emphasised the role of scientific studies that have challenged the efficacy and safety of the COVID vaccines. He referenced a New Zealand study of 99 million cases, which he said proved the vaccines were more dangerous than originally anticipated.

Smith criticised the push for experimental vaccines, claiming that “we were being punished for using standard flu treatments” while being forced into vaccination. He also slammed the pharmaceutical industry, accusing Big Pharma of orchestrating a “lucrative con” with the support of government indemnification.

“The clincher for me was when it was revealed that the governments of the world indemnified these drug companies to get access to the COVID vaccines,” Smith remarked.

“I don’t care one iota about admitting my fault, because I know that what I later discovered is the truth. It’s appalling that others in mainstream media and government refuse to admit what is now so scientifically obvious.”

Smith’s admission stands out as one of the first from a media figure to openly admit he was wrong for echoing the government’s narrative during the pandemic. Credit where it’s due—his willingness to own up to his mistakes is rare from media personalities. Let’s hope his courage sparks more similar acknowledgements from others in the media.

