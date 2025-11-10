Hungary’s USAID Documentaries Aim to Expose Political Interference by “Progressive” NGOs

Hungary’s promised USAID documentaries are set to blow the lid off leftwing NGOs interfering in elections.

Announced in May, the highly anticipated tell-all could land as early as December.

Although talk about the two films has fallen off the radar, a lack of updates hasn’t quelled interest.

The two films promise to expose how the European Union, open borders and the corruption of USAID have hit Hungary hard.

Any evidence of far-left electoral interference – which includes meddling by George Soros Inc. – is likely to produce high-level political fallout.

This is why I suspect the documentary’s release date is being closely guarded by Victor Orban’s governing, anti-communist, Fidesz Party.

That would be the smart play, given how polling shows Orban’s chief opponents, primarily Péter Magyar (The TISZA party), are making ground with swing voters.

Releasing the films before 2026 could give Orban’s party a significant edge in the nation’s elections and boost his pitch for re-election.

The documentaries were commissioned as part of a fact-finding project.

In an April Facebook post, Fidesz indicated that they had uncovered evidence of non-government leftwing agencies infiltrating and influencing Hungarian politics and society.

Calling USAID an “international political and media corruption network,” Fidesz said, there were links between foreign funding groups like Open Society and the “10-year Open Borders immigration crisis.”

Referring to Trump administration findings, Fidesz then recounted how Hungary was part of the “$23 billion USAID plot.”

Money was “spent worldwide on buying political influence, funding pseudo-civil organisations, activists, and buying journalists.”

The “foreign corruption funding went to a significant portion of domestic pseudo-civilians, Hungarian political organisations, and the supposedly independent, but actually liberal Hungarian media,” Fidesz alleged.

This all happened during the JoeBama administrations, Fidesz argued.

“The goal for the Biden administration was clear: spend in order to spread extreme liberal ideology as widely as possible in other countries and to overthrow governments that resisted it.”

What have we learned about the work of USAID thanks to President @realDonaldTrump?



The globalist liberal elite used US taxpayers’ money to force their own progressive political agenda down the throats of people around the world.



We better start looking for new conspiracy… pic.twitter.com/vxRLoyOh3c — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 11, 2025

The claims are backed by Hungary’s Office for the Protection of Sovereignty.

HOPS published a 16-page report in March stating that almost $35 million was being sent to Europe to put political pressure on countries in the region.

Most of the “money went to Hungary and Poland, because they took positions contrary to the democratic leadership on key policy issues.”

Under the Central Europe Program (CEP), HOPS contended, the Democrats attempted to “destabilise countries that were not shaping their policies in line with democratic progressive interests.”

Fidesz said its “first film will reveal all of this through documents, interviews, and illustrated scenes.”

The second film will tackle illegal immigration, the open borders crisis, measures and “retaliatory measures used by the European Union’s pro-mass immigration leaders.”

Film 2 will include an insider’s look into the consequences of uncontrolled migration.

Hungary’s President has yet to confirm a date for the country’s 2026 elections, which constitutionally have to happen no later than May (The State, Article 2.3).

Orban, the politically centre-right, Christian, and current Prime Minister, will be seeking a fifth term.

Because it’s worth noting: Victor Orban is credited as being among the first post-Cold War European leaders elected to office, who were not members of the previous Eastern Soviet Communist Bloc.

Already in election campaign mode, he recently asserted that “Fidesz was armoured up,” and ready to go.

Orban also told the media after his Nov. 8 visit to the MAGA White House that the clear task ahead was to make the European Christian tradition great again.

A civilisational struggle is underway in the Western world. Those who uphold Christian traditional values must prevail over radical progressive forces that threaten our societies, families, and public safety. The future of Western civilisation is at stake. Europe, it's time to… pic.twitter.com/BA8UsAiYya — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 9, 2025

“The liberal-globalist side has moved so far toward extremes that it now formulates absurd plans for shaping society,” Orban stated.

“Especially regarding LGBTQ+ism, families, and migration – with their concept of open borders.

“Open borders have placed Western Civilisation in grave danger, through migration, demographic decline, and the transformation of public safety.”

“It is now our task to correct this,” he remarked.

“The political forces that remain within the European Christian tradition – let’s simply call them the Right – must win this contest and restore our world to these foundations.”

Speaking about USAID back in February, Orban said, “Trump drove a stake through the heart of the liberal-globalist empire.”

“Now it’s our turn in Europe to finish the job!”