Hungary Defies EU, Champions Family Over LGBTQ+ Agenda

"Euroleftists are framing child protection amendments to Hungary’s 2011 Constitution as a war on the LGBTQ+."

Rod Lampard Jun 29, 2025

Euroleftists are framing child protection amendments to Hungary’s 2011 Constitution (Fundamental Law) as a war on the LGBTQ+.

Twenty EU member states, led by the Netherlands, have accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of using kids as a pretext for persecuting PRIDE.

In a diplomatic declaration published May 27, they argued that Hungary’s pro-family protections were an “alarming” assault on the European Union.

“We are deeply concerned by recent legislative and constitutional amendments infringing the fundamental rights of those who choose to identify as LGBTQI+,” the melodramatic formal protest read. 

The select EU body politic – itself guilty of downgrading liberty—then claimed Hungary’s pro-family constitutional amendments were a threat to civil liberties.

Expressing concerns about government overreach, the EU communique declared Hungary’s amendments a denial of “freedom of expression, the right to peaceful assembly, and the right to privacy.”

In effect, because Hungary’s pro-family amendments were not pro-PRIDE, they’re accusing the country of breaching the EU treaty on “human dignity, freedom, equality, and respect for human rights” (see more here).

Protecting and promoting PRIDE was about respecting the commitments of the EU, they insinuated.

“We therefore call upon Hungary to revise these [anti-LGBTQ+] measures, and be punished if they refuse to comply.”

The Euroleftist threat made no mention of child protection or signalled any acknowledgement of the importance of putting the protection of children before the promotion of PRIDE.

Supportive EU “President” Ursula von der Leyen demanded Hungarian authorities show contrition by “allowing the now-banned Budapest Pride parade to go ahead.”

This was, she remarked, to be allowed without fear of prosecution.

“To the LGBTIQ+ community in Hungary and beyond,” Leyen remarked, “I will always be your ally.”

Orban isn’t budging.

Answering Ursula, the Hungarian president told the EU bureaucracy to stay in its lane.

“Dear Madam President,” he wrote on X, “I urge the European Commission to refrain from interfering in the law enforcement affairs of Member States, where it has no role to play.

“I also call on the Commission to focus its efforts on the pressing challenges facing the European Union.”

Such as, Orban said, “the energy crisis and the erosion of European competitiveness.”

The April 14 amendments published by Hungary’s Ministry of Justice include further clarifications on preserving the right to pay in cash, citizenship, drug laws, property rights, and emergency powers.

Significantly, the constitutional clarification doubles down on Hungary’s commitment to marriage as the God ordained union of man for woman, woman for man.

Article 2 of the 15th Amendment asserted Hungary as a protector of “the institution of marriage.”

Marriage is “a life community between a man and a woman, based on voluntary decision, as well as the family as the foundation for the survival of the nation.”

“The basis of family relationships is marriage and the parent-child relationship.”

This portion of the amendment also confirmed binary biology by noting that, “A human being is either a man or a woman. The mother is a woman, the father is a man.”

Following these protections and assertions, Article 4, in effect, declared a child’s right to both a mother and a father.

This is, the amendment asserted, second only in importance to a child’s right to life.

Shedding more light on why Hungary’s constitutional clarifications have Euroleftists furious and foaming at the mouth, the amendment puts Hungary at odds with the EU’s anti-Christian bias.

Affirming God over government, the amendment also states,

“Hungary protects the right of children to self-identity in accordance with their birth sex and ensures education based on the value system rooted in our constitutional identity and Christian culture.”

Unbothered by the hate and heat, after the amendments passed, Orban proclaimed: “In Hungary, common sense matters.”

I don’t think it’s an overstatement to say that Viktor Orban is probably the most important world leader currently in the EU.

