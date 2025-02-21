Image
Hungary Condemns the Murder of 70 Christians in Congo as the World Stays Silent

"Hungary is the first, and only country to immediately condemn the latest massacre of Christians in the Congo."

Rod Lampard Feb 22, 2025

Hungary is the first, and only country to immediately condemn the latest massacre of Christians in the Congo.

Hungary’s dedicated State Secretary for persecuted Christians, Tristan Azbej, took to X, acknowledged the slaughter, then noted the silence.

Azbej said he was “horrified to learn about the 70 Christian martyrs beheaded by terrorists in a church in Kasanga, DRC.

“Hungary stands in solidarity with the persecuted Christians BUT we need more.

“The world needs to recognize and act against Christian persecution!” he exclaimed.

Azbej’s comments reflect United States Vice President J.D Vance’s assertions in late 2024.

Talking to a conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, Vance quipped, “You wouldn’t know based on reports from mainstream media,” but Christianity is the most persecuted faith in the world today.

Expressing the same exasperation at the two-tier Western system of silence, and selective outrage, Citizen Go remarked, “This horrific act of Christian persecution demands global attention and action. The silence is unacceptable.”

In a distinct criticism of legacy media, and weak politicians who are quick to don hijabs, niqabs, burkas, kneel, and then gift billions to grifters, one critic correctly observed,

“If it weren’t for X, I wouldn’t know that 70 Christians have been beheaded in the Congo…

“Is it because they’re Christian? Wrong continent? Wrong skin colour? Aren’t *70* Christians martyred by Islamists newsworthy? God rest their souls.”

Another wrote, “No protests. No worldwide outrage or condemnation. No UN emergency sessions.”

When asked, Elon Musk’s Grok 3 retorted, “As of now, few globally recognized figures (politicians, celebrities, or major news outlets) with X accounts have posted about this specific incident.”

Notably absent on this latest incident involving Islam, are condemnations from Arab nations, Oprah, Justin Trudeau, the Obamas, Clintons, UN, the Vatican, BBC, and CNN.

Addressing the lack of MSM momentum, and honest reporting about the long-storied Islamic persecution of Christians, Libs of TikTok, asked, “Why isn’t the MSM covering this story??”

One person responded, “The religion of peace strikes again. MSM is not covering this because it shatters their narrative.”

Just as pointed Blaze contributor, and author, Allie Beth Stuckey, commented, “One religion and one religion alone routinely inflicts this kind of violence. A tree is known by its fruit.”

According to premier defenders of the persecuted church, Open Doors the massacre took place last Thursday at 4am.

Those responsible appear to be the Muslim militia group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Quoting field sources, Open Doors (ODS) said the Islamic group attacked homes in the obscure village of Mayba, near Lubero, in East Congo.

20 people were kidnapped. Another 50 were rounded up after gathering to “work out how to release those held captive.”

They were all taken to a protestant church and beheaded.

Some Christians have fled the area due to ongoing instability, and conflict.

Others, Open Doors explained, have been trying to bury their loved ones, and struggling to do so because of the risk of further Islamic attacks.

One church elder told ODS, “We don’t know what to do or how to pray; we’ve had enough of massacres. May God’s will alone be done.”

Although on-the-ground reports claim ADF was responsible, there are some doubts about who was behind the massacre.

This is linked to multiple militant groups operating in the area, such as Sultani Makenga’s Rwanda-backed M23.

M23 is a militarised movement with ties to Hutu extremism that dates back to the Rwandan genocide in the mid-1990s.

The Trump administration, while not referencing the 70 Christian martyrs, did issue a press release condemning violence in Congo.

Trump’s State Department is also sanctioning key Rwandan instigators, and M23 in line with an Obama executive order condemning child soldiers categorised as 13671.

Trump “urged the Governments of Rwanda and the DRC to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and abuses.”

Similarly, on February 3, the G7 called on for an “end to all direct and indirect support to the M23, and all non-state armed groups (read the ADF and other Islamic caliphate operatives) in the DRC.”

While not a direct nod to Hungary’s advocacy for Christians persecuted by genocidal jihadists, team Trump is at least fighting for Christians at the diplomatic level.

Hungary’s response is no surprise.

They are leading the way in an approach to foreign aid that is specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and targeted.

Through their ground-breaking initiative called Hungary Helps, the Christian country’s aid aims to help those in need flourish within, rather than flee their communities.

Founded in 2017, the small country’s aid program has given over $60 million US dollars to overseas projects; and as reported by Hungary Today, has helped over two million Christians in distress.

The aid program, Tristan Azbej asserts, is about “action and deeds, not words.”

“We stand in universal solidarity with all people, but as a millennial Christian nation, we are particularly concerned about helping persecuted Christians around the world.”

