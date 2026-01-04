How Mamdani Won Over Gen Z

Zohran Mamdani, now the mayor of New York City, was sworn in on January 1, 2026. His rise in popularity was fast, from announcing he was running in October 2024 and winning the Democratic primary in June 2025, and then the election in November. Previously, he was a New York State Assembly member and was less well-known than his competitor, Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo, who is considered experienced in politics, previously served as New York’s governor from 2011-2021, among other accomplishments. New York has long been considered a majority Democratic state, and both Cuomo and Mamdani are Democrats, Cuomo running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary despite being a more established politician than Mamdani. In addition to winning New York, Mamdani has also won over Gen Z; 78 percent of 18-29-year-olds in New York voted for him.

Despite all the odds, Mamdani has won, and this begs the question: What does his success say about the issues that matter to Gen Z and their view of politics on a larger scale?

Perhaps one of the reasons for Mamdani’s success is the growth in identity politics; however, in this case, not necessarily the identity of the voters, but rather Mamdani’s identity and what he represents. Mamdani was on the streets, interacting with people; there are endless videos of him on social media. Taking the subway, serving food and drinks, speaking to people, doing what regular New Yorkers do.

Perhaps this is what makes him different; he is almost a breath of fresh air in American politics. He does not have the common air of superiority that many politicians do, but in contrast, he is constantly smiling, happy, and enthusiastic. Presenting as someone relatable, someone who understands and is interested in the concerns of New Yorkers.

Additionally, Gen Z is a generation that has experienced a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their future, from the economy to climate change. Regardless of political views, it is undeniable that the myriad of political, cultural, and social issues in today’s world have affected almost every Gen Zer in a way that previous generations have not been.

Mamdani represents something different, something new, something exciting, and this is something that many people in the younger generation lack. Mamdani also spoke to Gen Z through a medium they all know and are familiar with, social media, not only to the youth of New York, but across America and the world at large. The memes, the songs, the edits, the reactions, these all have more power than they probably should, and their influence is undeniable.

Another factor in Mamdani’s success could be the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on American politics. A large part of Gen Z, according to studies, around 60 percent, tends to lean towards favouring Palestine. In general, America’s connection to Israel has become an issue for many Americans.

According to a public survey, in 2025, about 37 percent of Americans said the U.S. supports Israel too much, with large increases among Democrats (53 percent) and independents (42 percent). This matters because, during the first New York City mayoral debate, the mayoral candidates were asked if they were to become mayor, which foreign country would they visit first. Mamdani was the only candidate who stated he would stay in New York, focusing on the people already living there, while every other candidate said they would visit Israel.

A local poll found that while 34 percent of New Yorkers did not choose a side in the Israel-Hamas conflict, 42 percent said Palestine, and 22 percent said Israel.

Regardless of one’s opinion of the Gaza war, Mamdani’s answer was a more relatable and favourable position for a candidate running for mayor of New York City, especially in public opinion. However, his answer was seen as radical by some people, but that is the point, Mamdani is radical, saying things which other politicians do not, proposing ideas which others do not, his identity, where he grew up, his age, his level of experience, his whole life is so different from any other New York Mayoral candidate Gen Z has ever seen.

This is what makes him “exciting,” politics is becoming less about the policy and more about the person. While it is true that his policies are doubtful and are considered by many to be unlikely to be effective, and his general politics, being a democratic socialist, conflict with the prevailing American capitalist society, he successfully embodies something that Gen Z is greatly lacking.

Zohran Mamdani won because his identity aligns more closely with Gen Z values and frustrations, but more importantly, because he seemed genuinely happy and caring when speaking to New Yorkers, a trait that many traditional politicians lack.