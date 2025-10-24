Hindu Nationalists Supercharging India’s Anti-Conversion Ban Gags the Gospel

Hindu Nationalists supercharging the country’s expanding forced conversion ban laws will shut down sharing the Gospel online.

This could also put India’s Christians who share their faith online behind bars without any hope of bail.

The hardline Hindu-centric legislation was adopted by the Rajasthan parliament last month and is the harshest in India.

Formerly known as the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, the conversion ban, PRS India said, “prohibits an individual from abetting, convincing, or conspiring such conversions.”

All “wilful” conversions must now be approved by the Rajasthan state government officials.

According to the new Rajasthan laws, “an individual who wishes to convert his religion must make an advance declaration before the District Magistrate (DM).”

Upon receiving notice of the intention to convert, “the DM will initiate an inquiry conducted by the police.”

This inquiry, the bill asserted, “will assess real intention, purpose, and cause of the proposed conversion.”

In other words, the outcome of the assessment is entirely at the discretion of local authorities.

There is no avenue for appeal if a conversion is determined to be illegal.

Additionally, “failure on the part of the DM to put up public notice of the conversion could also render the conversion illegal and void.”

If cleared by the DM, the “converted person must give another declaration.”

Similar to doxxing, this new declaration has to be displayed on a “public notice board, along with details about the converted person.”

Such as “father’s name, date of birth, address, place of residence, and the religions between which he has converted.”

If any person presents objections, the objection is filed, where “the conversion could be deemed illegal.”

Fines and a five-year prison sentence apply to anyone who fails to comply.

Due process also took a major hit.

Burden of proof, as the bill implies, will be on the accused, not on the accuser.

Proving “a conversion is not unlawful, will lie on the person who has caused the conversion and other persons who facilitated it.”

This suggests that the conversion law puts intention at the mercy of subjective interpretation.

Put simply, intent is now illegal.

A Christian would have to prove that sharing a quote from the Bible or personal testimony was not intended to convert.

According to the New Indian Express, the law includes a ban on converting “minors, women, disabled persons, or members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.”

Anyone found guilty faces a 20-year jail sentence.

“Repeat offenders face life imprisonment with heavy penalties.”

Attached to the law are “conversions linked to foreign or illegal funding.”

This effectively outlaws Christian aid groups like Compassion and Samaritan’s Purse in the state.

Concerned, persecution watch group, Open Doors, said the new Rajasthan law contradicts India’s constitutional provisions for religious freedom.

The law will embolden Hindu nationalists, who are openly hostile to Christianity (see here and here).

This means lawfare and a rise in “false charges of coercive conversion, the disruption of church services, and the closing of many house churches.”

There will be, Open Doors explained, “strict monitoring and surveillance on Christian activities.”

Consequently, “every goodwill work carried out by Christian organisations will be labelled as an allurement for conversion.”

Of significance, not everyone in India supports the bans or the abuse of them.

India Today reported last month that the Indian Supreme Court had “put 9 states on notice” in a response to mass protests and constitutional dissent.

Rajasthan’s adoption of totalitarianism, in the name of safetyism, is part of a larger trend being led by nervous Hindus worried about the rise of Christianity within India.

For many, Christians don’t belong in India.

To be Indian, they say, is to be Hindu.

File under asymmetric warfare.