Hillary Clinton Warns Against the Rise of Christianity: “White Christian Men Are Damaging America”

"White men of a certain persuasion, certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology—it is just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for," Clinton warned.

Staff Writer Sep 25, 2025

It’s been just over two weeks since the assassination of conservative Christian commentator Charlie Kirk. One might have expected the Left to use this devastating moment to reflect on its own inflammatory rhetoric—rhetoric that routinely demonizes political opponents and risks inspiring unstable individuals to act on such distorted portrayals.

It should go without saying, constantly casting opponents as existential threats grooms the unstable into believing they must intervene to stop a “greater evil.” Yet Hillary Clinton appeared unfazed by the very real possibility.

On Wednesday, she joined MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where she ironically reflected on political polarization, saying both sides often frame their opponents in divisive terms. But she went further, arguing that America had once been on the “right trajectory” before it was supposedly hijacked by White Christian men.

“We haven’t gotten to the more perfect union,” Clinton said. And people have been protesting for hundreds of years that things were not as they should be…

“And the idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was—dominated by, let’s say it, White men of a certain persuasion, certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology—it is just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for.”

Clinton’s remarks only underscore the very problem she claimed to condemn—not that Democrats have any concern for consistency. By singling out Christians, White men with Christian values as obstacles to progress, Clinton is not “lowering the temperature” of political discourse—she is raising it. At a time when political violence is no longer theoretical, her comments will only work to further inflame tensions rather than heal them.

