Hegseth Resurrects Chaplaincy Corps: Pastors are Moral Anchors, Not Woke Emotional Support Officers

Pete Hegseth is uncancelling the chaplaincy corps by liberating Padres paralysed by political correctness.

The move is part of the US Secretary of War’s push to end the Woke weakening of warriors within the ranks.

Naming the problem, Hegseth said that policies entrenched in post-modernism, secular humanism and “new age” notions had rendered the corps useless.

The role of “Chaplains has been degraded, so much so that chaplains were now viewed by many as therapists instead of ministers.”

As such, “faith and virtue were traded for self-help and self-care.”

“Our chaplains are chaplains,” he exclaimed, “not emotional support officers, and we’re going to treat them as such.”

Making it clear as to why he was determined to resurrect a reverence for the value of the Chaplaincy Corps, Hegseth said, “Chaplains are intended to be the spiritual and moral backbone of our nation’s forces.”

This is why “George Washington established the Corps in 1775.”

Citing Washington’s intention, Hegseth explained the importance of looking to God for blessing and protection “especially so in times of public distress and danger.”

To this he added, “For about 200 years, the Chaplain Corps continued its role as spiritual leader of our service members, serving our men and women in times of hardship and ministering to their souls.

“But sadly, as part of an ongoing [Marxian Woke] war on warriors in recent decades, the role of a chaplain has been degraded.”

This is largely thanks to “an atmosphere of political correctness and secular humanism.”

Supporting his argument with evidence, Hegseth said, look at the current Army Spiritual Fitness Guide.

So, Caldron Pool did just that. What we found ranged from the understandable to the utterly bizarre.

The 111-page guide talks about the “centredness of the soldier,” and asserts that the soldier’s spirit is made up of “consciousness, creativity, and connection.”

These three core elements, the guide claims, are the soldier’s inner compass from which his or her spirit points to “direction, values, and life decisions.”

This is followed by a brief look at how “innovation, imagination, ethics, playfulness and art” are “important subcomponents” for soldiering.

Innovation is defined as “encouraging open dialogue and experimentation in a safe space. This empowers soldiers to explore new ideas and challenge conventional practices.”

Imagination for the post-modern soldier from the post-modern perspective means “tapping into curiosity and wonder, fostering an openness to new ideas and perspectives.”

Morality is considered fluid, complex, and firmly attached to imagination. This is because “creativity drives ethics,” the Spiritual guide asserts.

The most bizarre element for spiritual fitness of them all, though, was “playfulness.”

Listed as another component of creativity, playfulness for the soldier is about “building positive emotions.”

“When Soldiers have fun during training,” the guide states, “they are more likely to internalise concepts and techniques, enhancing their performance in real-world situations.”

Lastly, the guide claims that Soldiers need art to help them express their feelings.

As page 29 reads: “Art provides a therapeutic outlet, helping Soldiers articulate feelings that may be difficult to express verbally.”

The final third element is “connectiveness.”

Worth noting, consciousness appears 43 times, creativity is mentioned 45 times, and connecting is mentioned a total of 64 times.

Connectedness is about connecting to the collective.

“The Soldier’s Spirit is only truly complete when it is connected with others,” the guide claims.

“Through values, mindfulness, community, accountability, and growth, Soldiers forge powerful bonds that reinforce their spiritual identity.”

Hence Hegseth’s assessment: it’s garbage.

“In well over 100 pages,” he said, “the spiritual guide only mentions God one time. That’s it. It mentions feelings—feelings—11 times.

“The guide itself reports that around 82% of the military are religious, yet ironically, it alienates our war fighters by pushing secular humanism.

“In short,” Hegseth determined it to be “unacceptable and unserious. So,” he added, “we’re tossing it.”

He then signed a directive “eliminating the use of the Army Spiritual Fitness Guide, effective immediately.”

Alongside scrapping the safe space for soldiers, neopaganism, Hegseth said he was “simplifying the faith and belief coding system.”

“In recent years, it ballooned to over 200 overly complex faith and belief codes. An overwhelming majority of the military population only uses 6 codes. 11 are not used by anyone.”

To simplify the system, Hegseth said the DOW would be streamlining the list of religious affiliations so that “chaplains can actually use it to minister better to the flock.”

When concluding the close to 4-minute announcement, he said,

“We’re going to restore the esteemed position of chaplains as moral anchors for our fighting force.

“This is a high and sacred calling. But this only works if our shepherds are actually given the freedom to boldly guide and care for their flock.

“Stay tuned for more. We are going to make the Chaplain Corps great again.”

WATCH: