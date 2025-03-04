Growing Calls to Defund Sydney Mardi Gras After Blasphemous Depiction of Jesus Christ

Demands are growing for the New South Wales government to defund the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras following the circulation of a viral image from the event depicting the mock execution of Jesus Christ.

Lyle Shelton, National Director of Family First, condemned the festival, saying, “The Mardi Gras has a history of mocking Christianity in ways it would never dare mock other religions, like Islam.” Shelton also criticized the event for its disregard of Christian values and argued that taxpayer money should not support such a display of blasphemy.

The controversial image showed a queer Aboriginal man wearing stripper boots as he “speared” a man dressed as Jesus Christ. Shelton noted that the Mardi Gras also insults Indigenous culture, which traditionally viewed homosexuality as taboo. He further questioned the appropriateness of using taxpayer funds to support a festival that promotes controversial gender theories and so-called “gender-affirming care,” citing concerns over children’s well-being.

Why doesn’t the 🏳️‍🌈 Mardi Gras mock Islam ☪️ the way it does Christianity? ✝️ Why do mainstream Australians have to pay 💰 for them to mock our civilisational inheritance? https://t.co/NEfZpD7fM0 — Lyle Shelton (@LyleShelton) March 3, 2025

The Australian Christian Lobby echoed Shelton’s calls for defunding, labelling the mockery of Jesus Christ as “unacceptable.” They emphasized that Christian beliefs form the backbone of Australian society and that government money should not go toward funding events that ridicule the faith of millions of Australians.

Rachael Wong, CEO of Women’s Forum Australia, also criticized the event, referring to the Jesus mockery as “disgraceful” and arguing that such extreme displays should not be funded by taxpayers. “Imagine the outrage if another religion were mocked this way,” she stated, further condemning politicians who support the Mardi Gras.

Cumberland City Councillor Steve Christou also condemned the stunt as “disgraceful” and called for the revocation of public funding for the event.

“Bad behaviour and religious mockery must be called out, and those responsible should be held accountable,” he stated. “Public money should not fund events that mock people’s religion. It’s time to defund the Mardi Gras.”

Gemma Noiosi, Libertarian candidate for Werriwa, blasted the Sydney Mardi Gras as “disgusting, disrespectful, and degenerate,” criticizing the event for mocking Christianity at taxpayer expense. She argued that if any other religion were targeted in such a way, it would be considered a “hate crime.”

Despite the backlash, the event, attended by high-profile politicians including the Australian Prime Minister, was funded by taxpayers. Critics point out the stark double standard, noting that had the parade involved “neo-Nazis” or Holocaust mockery, there would have been nationwide outrage. However, discrimination against Christianity seems to carry no such consequence. It is, it would appear, the only religion that can be openly ridiculed and it not be deemed a “hate crime.”