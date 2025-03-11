Growing Calls for Repeal of Anti-Free Speech Laws Following False Flag Revelations

Libertarian Member of the New South Wales Parliament, John Ruddick, is taking action to repeal newly enacted anti-free speech laws after it was revealed that a series of what appeared to be antisemitic incidents were linked to a criminal enterprise rather than genuine hate crimes.

In a media release posted on social media, Ruddick stated, “Yesterday afternoon, police from Strikeforce Pearl made a shocking revelation about what appeared to be alarming antisemitic incidents in New South Wales.” He reported that 14 individuals had been arrested for their alleged involvement in these incidents, with the police now categorizing the attacks as “criminal con jobs.”

Ruddick detailed that these incidents were not isolated, noting, “It wasn’t just the ‘caravan plot’—there were 14 other antisemitic attacks across NSW over the summer that now appear to be related to a criminal enterprise.” He further suggested that the orchestrators of these attacks might be part of a foreign organized crime ring that paid local street criminals to conduct ‘false flag’ operations, stating, “Their motive appears to be an attempt to engineer sentence reductions in exchange for tip-offs about the attacks.”

Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Krissy Barrett commented on the situation, saying, “Almost immediately, experienced investigators believed the caravan was part of a fabricated plot, a criminal con-job.” Ruddick criticized the response of both state and federal parliaments, stating, “Regardless of these insights, our lawmakers acted in a knee-jerk manner and rushed to tighten laws against free speech.”

Highlighting the implications of these revelations, Ruddick asserted, “This legislation would not have existed without these incidents, and after yesterday’s revelations, it is now very likely they were based on the false pretences of criminals.” He concluded, “Free speech matters more than bad laws,” announcing that he would introduce repeal legislation in the next sitting week of parliament.

Senator Gerard Rennick also accused the government of repeatedly introducing legislation under deceptive circumstances, citing what he describes as a pattern of fabricated justifications. In a pointed critique, Rennick remarked, “How many times do we see the government bring in laws under false pretences? Fake Covid, fake climate change, and fake terror plots—it’s a recurring tactic.”

The senator described himself as a lone voice among Canberra’s political class, claiming, “I’m the only politician in Canberra who has called out the so-called ‘war on terror’ for what it is: a psychological operation designed to manipulate the public and deploy our military in conflicts that ultimately benefit wealthy elites.

“The police need to disclose who exactly this foreign actor is and why they won’t release the name,” the senator said. Given they are onto whoever it is identifying the perpetrators would make it easier for them to be captured would it not?”

It certainly would be a good step in the right direction. Australian politicians and the media must be held accountable for exploiting a “fake terrorist plot” to push these antisemitism hate speech laws. By withholding key information “immediately” evident to police and implying an imminent mass casualty threat, they used a “fabricated terror plot” to fast-track legislation.

They may have found a pretext to ram through their hate speech laws, but in the process, they’ve potentially damaged the Jewish community they’re supposedly defending—future antisemitic attacks may not be taken seriously, and the Jewish community could now face increased suspicion.