Image
News & Commentary ·Social Media

Grok Confirms X Is Suppressing Caldron Pool

Grok found an 85-95% likelihood that X is aggressively suppressing Caldron Pool, with engagement levels so low they resemble those of accounts with fewer than 1,000 followers.

Staff Writer Oct 17, 2025

We asked Grok—the AI built into X—to analyse our account data to determine if the “free speech” platform is suppressing our content, and the results confirm what we’ve long suspected. Caldron Pool, with nearly 35,000 followers on X, shows an 85-95% likelihood of algorithmic suppression, marked by low visibility, buried replies, and engagement levels so low they resemble those of accounts with fewer than 1,000 followers.

According to Grok’s review, we post between seven and ten times per day — mostly links to caldronpool.com and commentary on topics like religious freedom, cultural decay, and government overreach. The AI found no evidence of rule violations related to spam or harassment.

Yet, despite consistent posting and a sizeable audience, engagement is drastically below normal.

From 1 August–1 October 17, our 500 most recent posts averaged:

  • 842 views (median 434) — some as low as 17 after 12 hours.
  • 16.4 likes, with roughly one-third of posts getting five or fewer.
  • 2.6 reposts (median 1).
  • 1.1 replies per post, mostly from low-follower accounts.
  • 0.5 quotes and 0.7 bookmarks on average.

By contrast, an account of similar size and activity should be averaging 1,000–3,000 views and 350–700 likes per post, based on standard social media analytics. Caldron Pool’s engagement rates sit at just 2–3% of that expected range — roughly 5–10 times lower than platform norms.

Even accounting for niche subject matter, the figures don’t match normal audience behaviour.
In fact, the average performance mirrors that of an account with under 1,000 followers.

A post with 17 views after half a day is statistically comparable to an account with hundreds of followers — not 35,000. High-performing posts, such as a video on free speech that drew 7,005 views and 187 likes, are rare exceptions that inflate the average but do not reflect consistent reach.

Visual posts (videos and memes) performed best, while article links — the backbone of Caldron Pool’s content — languished around 200–400 views. According to Grok, that’s a sign of “selective visibility,” where the algorithm boosts “safe” content while quietly burying posts on polarising topics.

Engagement also shows flat-low consistency across time and topic — a classic indicator of algorithmic throttling rather than organic audience response.

The low engagement is not easily explained by user behaviour. Caldron Pool doesn’t spam, overpost, or abuse hashtags. Its activity is steady and within normal limits for media outlets.

But certain patterns point toward algorithmic suppression:

  • Buried Replies: Many responses appear hidden under “show more” prompts, reducing visibility and engagement.
  • Flat-Low Metrics: Engagement doesn’t fluctuate with timing or topic — a sign that posts aren’t being distributed to follower feeds.
  • Topic Filtering: Content about Christian nationalism, religious persecution, and government censorship may trigger X’s “divisive content” filters, reducing exposure under the platform’s “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach” policy.

For Christian and conservative publishers, Grok’s findings echo a familiar frustration — the sense that their speech is tolerated, but intentionally hidden.

Caldron Pool’s expected engagement (1–2% of followers for likes, 2–5% for views) would translate to hundreds of likes and thousands of views per post. Instead, the outlet is getting a fraction of that — 0.05–0.5% for likes and 2–3% for views.

Grok concluded that while niche content and audience behaviour play a small role, the consistent shortfall, hidden replies, and isolated high-performers indicate “algorithmic deboosting.”

What makes these results even more staggering is that Caldron Pool is subscribed to X Premium, a paid subscription that is said to boost the visibility of the user’s posts by giving them priority in search results, mentions, timelines, and recommendations.

Despite this, the AI estimates an 85–95% likelihood that X’s algorithm is suppressing the account, likely through visibility throttling tied to sensitive cultural or political themes.

In short: the content’s still there. Our audience just isn’t allowed to see it.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Revival Sweeps Across America as Interest in Christianity Surges

Revival Sweeps Across America as Interest in Christianity Surges

"Bible sales in the U.S. have surged by an extraordinary 41.6% since 2022."
By
by Staff WriterOct 16, 2025
Increasing Violence Against India’s Christians Is a Multiculturalism and Mass Immigration Red Flag

Increasing Violence Against India’s Christians Is a Multiculturalism and Mass Immigration Red Flag

Hindu nationalists are intensifying their violence against India’s Christians, using anti-conversion laws and state complicity to persecute believers through arrests, beatings, and even denial of burial rights.
By
by Rod LampardOct 16, 2025
A Deceit in Our Times

A Deceit in Our Times

"We no longer have a common mind about the essentials of our natures as individuals within community. Thus, we cannot recognise deconstructionist words that are, by definition, for any loyal leftist, focussed on tearing down what has built our democracy."
By
by Dr Stephen FysonOct 15, 2025
Over 30 Christians Killed Daily in Nigeria, Report Finds

Over 30 Christians Killed Daily in Nigeria, Report Finds

"More than 380 million Christians worldwide now face high levels of persecution—an increase of five million from the previous year. In other words, one in every seven Christians experiences discrimination or violence because of their faith."
By
by Staff WriterOct 15, 2025
Prophecy Fulfilled: Sons of Greece vs the Sons of Zion

Prophecy Fulfilled: Sons of Greece vs the Sons of Zion

"The New Testament Church was never a backup plan. Israel’s rejection of their Messiah was prophesied, and so was Jerusalem’s destruction."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldOct 14, 2025
Franklin Graham Ends Relationship with Big Eva Finance Regulator Citing Overreach

Franklin Graham Ends Relationship with Big Eva Finance Regulator Citing Overreach

“Graham, who is both the BGEA and SP CEO, said in a joint statement that EFCA’s new ministry guidelines put EFCA ‘inappropriately outside its founding mission, purpose and practice.’”
By
by Rod LampardOct 14, 2025
Police Investigate After Councillor Says She Was “Born and Bred Here”

Police Investigate After Councillor Says She Was “Born and Bred Here”

"An anonymous complaint was later submitted to Police Scotland and the Ethical Standards Commissioner for Scotland, accompanied by a 20-page document outlining the alleged offence."
By
by Staff WriterOct 13, 2025
Ireland Defies EU’s Demands, Rejects Hate Speech Legislation

Ireland Defies EU’s Demands, Rejects Hate Speech Legislation

Big win for free speech.
By
by Staff WriterOct 13, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.