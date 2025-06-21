Image
Griffith Roundabout Renamed in Punjabi for Town’s 3.6% Sikh Population

The Sikh community in Griffith makes up just 3.6% of the town's population.

Staff Writer Jun 21, 2025

A roundabout in Griffith, known for over 50 years as “Forlico Corner” after the pioneering Forlico family, has officially been renamed “Khalsa Chowk” in Punjabi, with the name displayed in foreign script.

This change was reportedly driven by local Sikh activist Harpreet Singh, with support from Manjit Singh Lally, the only Sikh ever to serve on the Griffith City Council.

“We propose naming the new roundabout as ‘Khalsa Chowk’. The term ‘Khalsa’ holds profound significance within the Sikh community, representing purity, equality, and dedication to community service,” Mr Singh wrote in a letter to council.

“Naming the roundabout ‘Khalsa Chowk’ would not only honour our community’s heritage but also symbolise the inclusive spirit of Griffith,” Singh said.

The Sikh community in Griffith, comprising only 3.6% of the town’s population, has seen a local landmark of Australian heritage renamed to reflect their cultural heritage instead.

However, this renaming comes amid wider concerns raised by the British Australian Community (BAC) regarding the ongoing erasure of traditional Anglo-Celtic place names. The BAC launched its “Name Back” campaign to track and push back against what it describes as the unacknowledged removal of historic names across Australia.

According to the BAC, many of the nation’s historical place names—once a symbol of the pioneering Anglo-Celtic and European settlers—are being removed without proper consultation or consent.

The group asserts that while Aboriginal names for natural landmarks have been rightfully acknowledged, it is now predominantly Anglo-Celtic and European names that are being targeted for change. The BAC warns that these alterations risk severing the public’s connection to the past and dishonouring the legacy of the pioneers who helped shape Australia’s towns, cities, and infrastructure.

The renaming in Griffith adds to a growing list of changes across the country, with critics arguing that these moves undermine the nation’s history and cultural identity.

For more information on the “Name Back” campaign and how to get involved, visit the British Australian Community website.

