“Greatest Betrayal”: Dr Chavura Blasts Australia’s Shift to Multiculturalism

Staff Writer Apr 22, 2025

Academic, author, and Sky News contributor, Dr. Stephen Chavura, has condemned Australia’s multiculturalism policy, calling it the “greatest betrayal” in the nation’s history. In a video posted to X, Chavura criticised the shift from assimilation to multiculturalism introduced during the 1970s under Prime Ministers Gough Whitlam and Malcolm Fraser.

“Do you know what the greatest betrayal of the Australian people in our nation’s history has ever been? It is the introduction of the policy of multiculturalism in the seventies. Under Gough Whitlam and finally under Malcolm Fraser,” Chavura stated.

“Now, why do I call the introduction of multiculturalism the biggest, the biggest betrayal of Australians? Well, Australians did not ask for it.”

Chavura argued that the sweeping cultural changes were imposed without public consultation.

“There was no referendum held asking Australians whether they wanted to go from a country where people assimilate to a prevailing Anglo-Celtic culture to a policy where all cultures are allowed in and encouraged to be themselves. Australians were never asked,” he said.

“Can you think of a more important thing that Australians should be asked about than the identity of this country?”

Chavura emphasised the historical and institutional foundations of the nation, claiming they were predominantly shaped by Anglo-Celtic heritage.

“This country was settled and built by people mainly, almost 100%, of an Anglo-Celtic background,” he said. “Now it is absolutely true that in the nineteenth century you had people from China, you had people from other countries coming in and making their contributions, but the great project that is Australia, in its political institutions, its economic institutions, its educational institutions, its instincts, its temperament, its entertainment is Anglo British, is Anglo Celtic.”

He further criticised the decision to adopt multiculturalism without democratic input.

“In the mid-seventies, under Fraser and Gough Whitlam, they just completely changed the policy from assimilation to multiculturalism and said, anyone from any culture can come in. Our culture is no longer Anglo Celtic. Our culture is multiculturalism,” Chavura said.

He concluded by calling for the abolition of multiculturalism and a return to assimilation.

“We need to abolish multiculturalism, bring back assimilation, and reemphasise the Anglo-Celtic heritage of our country,” he said. “Because if we do not do this, our country will continue to fracture and pull apart as different people turn within their own cultures to define who they are and Australia will barely have an identity left.”

