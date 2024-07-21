God’s Promise to All Mankind: Earth Will Never Again Be Globally Covered by Water

We are constantly being battered in the mainstream media with the message from the Climate Cult that if we do not act urgently to mitigate manmade global warming, by reducing our carbon dioxide emissions, the polar caps and the Greenland ice sheet will melt and inundate the planet with a global flood.

Some predict that if all the surface ice melted, the sea level would rise by 100m – 200m (300ft – 600ft) covering most of the inhabited areas of the world.

Is there any possibility of that ever happening?

About 4,500 years ago the whole planet was inundated with an actual global flood that covered the highest mountains. That is recorded in the book of Genesis, chapters 7 and 8. After that flood, the waters ran off the continents as the deep ocean basins formed and the mountain ranges were pushed up. Now, that is what you call a catastrophe.

This also answers the question of where did all the water go. Referring to this event the psalmist writes:

6 You [the Creator] covered it with the deep as with a garment; the waters stood above the mountains. 7 At your rebuke they fled; at the sound of your thunder they took to flight. 8 The mountains rose, the valleys sank down to the place that you appointed for them. 9 You set a boundary that they may not pass, so that they might not again cover the earth. Psalm 104:6-9 ESV (my emphases added)

As the tectonics plates rapidly moved during the global deluge, pushing up the mountain ranges, the deep ocean basins formed and the flood waters ran off the continental surfaces into the rapidly forming deep oceans. The process brings the Earth’s surface into isostatic equilibrium when the forces on the crust and ocean floor all come into balance. The boundary that was set is the continental boundary around all the continents.

Time steps in the breakup of the pre-flood super-continent during Noah’s flood

A biblical view of the whole earth before and after this event speaks of an irreversible process from an unstable equilibrium condition and a release of an enormous amount of energy that broke the tectonic plates free to move. The subsequent settling of the crust into a lower gravitational potential energy state means it is now in a stable equilibrium condition. This means that the planet can never return to that prior state. It was a once-off one-way event.

In that initial unstable equilibrium state, most of the water that flooded over the continents was initially on the surface or deep in the rocks before ‘all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened’ (Genesis 7:11). This water ran off into the deep ocean basins which were now far deeper than they ever were before the flood. In that state isostatic equilibrium was finally achieved.

Advertisement

The fountains of the great deep opening, with subduction of the ocean floor brought with it a loss in gravitational potential energy and a gain in kinetic energy moving the plates on which the continents float.

Then after the flood:

8 And God spoke to Noah, and to his sons with him, saying,

Advertisement

9 Behold! I, even I, am establishing My covenant with you, and with your seed after you, 10 and with every living soul which is with you, among fowl, among cattle, and among every animal of the earth with you, from all that go out from the ark, to every animal of the earth. 11 And I have established My covenant with you, and all flesh shall not be cut off again by the waters of a flood; nor shall there ever again be a flood to destroy the earth. 12 And God said, This is the sign of the Me and you, and between every living soul which is with you, for everlasting generations: 13 I have set My [rain]bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of a covenant between Me and the earth. 14 And it will be when I gather the clouds on the earth, then the [rain]bow shall be seen in the clouds. 15 And I will remember My covenant which is between Me and you, and between every living soul in all flesh. And the waters shall not again become a flood to destroy all flesh. 16 And the [rain]bow shall be in the clouds, and I shall see it to remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living soul, in all flesh on the earth. 17 And God said to Noah, This is the sign of the covenant which I have established between Me and between all flesh that is on the earth. Genesis 9:8-17 KJ3 (my emphases added)

The Creator God made an everlasting agreement with all living souls. That agreement is that He will never flood the earth again and drown so many living souls as He did in the last mass depopulation event at the time when Noah built his ark, about 4,500 years ago.

This is an unconditional agreement or covenant between God and man. So we can easily conclude from that that no matter how much surface ice melts the rise in sea level will never be any more than a tiny amount. It will never cause an earth-destroying event again. That’s God’s promise.

God chose to put His signature to this agreement using the rainbow as a sign. That is fitting because rainbows are only seen in falling rain. Never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of a flood, and never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth. This promise is to all mankind and it is an everlasting promise.

The Woke LGBT Climate Cult have hijacked God’s rainbow for their own nefarious purposes but God is not mocked. Like in Noah’s time, those who do not get on board the ark this time will be destroyed in the coming flood. But next time the flood won’t be by water but by judgment and fire.

The Climate Cult now claim that the melting of the Greenland ice sheet is changing the rotation of the Earth and hence the length of the day.

The planet’s spin axis does wobble around and it has been studied for a long time. Research papers are published on this and I suspect that by including ‘global warming’ as a concerning trend the researchers get access to a lot of Climate Change funding.

A headline on phys.org reads ‘How climate change is altering the Earth’s rotation’. But look into the details and we see that the effect is very weak. Yet they also claim that,

Their model and their observations show that climate change and global warming will have a greater influence on the Earth’s rotational speed than the effect of the moon, which has determined the increase in the length of the day for billions of years. (my emphases added)

Using a model they claim to know what happened in the past billions of years. The same model is used to determine the effects in the future. The problem here is that it is not science. There is no way to test a model over past epochs of time. Besides the Earth is just not that old.

The article quotes from a paper published in the prestigious journal Nature which reported as follows, with my comments in square brackets.

We find that glacial isostatic adjustment [weight changes from position changes of glacial masses] and mantle convection [molten rock circulating in the mantle] primarily account for the secular trend. Mass redistribution on the Earth’s surface—for example, ice melting and global changes in water storage—yields a relatively weak trend but explains about 90% of the interannual and multidecadal variations.

Short-term annual and longer decadal changes are due to seasonal variations in surface ice, as is expected. But that has been occurring since the great Ice Age in the post-flood period. These are natural cyclical variations, nothing new and certainly it is not due to man-made global warming.

The rotation speed, slow changes in the tilt of the rotation axis and the polar wander are all dependent of these seasonal fluctuations in the glacial ice mass in the Arctic regions.

Earth’s axial tilt or obliquity. The tilt determines the annual seasons as the Earth moves around the sun.

I hope you know that the day/night cycle is due to the rotation of the planet over a 24 hour period. The seasons on the other hand result from the axial tilt of the rotational axis. The Earth is tilted by about 23.44 degrees to its orbital axis, which is perpendicular to the plane in which the planets orbit the sun.

However, this may not have always been the case. Based on precise observations of the motions of the Earth and the other planets over many years astronomers have been able to calculate and then extrapolate how the axial tilt should vary over very long periods, resulting from the gravitational pull of the other planets.

From 1984, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has used a computer-generated formula to predict the change in the tilt based on observations from 1911 to 1979. Using that formula an axial tilt of around 24 degrees was determined at the time of Noah’s flood. That was about 4,500 years ago but only about 0.5 degree difference from the present value. Therefore, it follows from this, prior to the flood the seasons would have been only slightly different to those today. But this doesn’t allow for the disruptive effects of the flood itself. See below.

The Moon has a stabilizing effect on Earth’s tilt. Periodic motions of the Moon and of Earth in its orbit cause much smaller short-period (about 18.6 years) oscillations of the rotation axis of Earth, known as nutation, which add a periodic component to Earth’s tilt. Not shown in graph above. The true or instantaneous tilt includes this nutation.

Prior to the global deluge, no one could say exactly what the tilt was. Yet the tilt is the main factor in producing annual seasons, which include seedtime and harvest. This was essential for life before the flood as much as it was after it.

But a global flood is a catastrophic event that shifted the tectonic plates and moved the Earth’s ocean masses across the continents. So it makes sense that the tilt changed due a change in the angular momentum of the planet as the sea floor, crustal plates and ocean masses moved around, making the Earth move like a drunken sailor for some time.

Could this reference in Isaiah be to the post-flood behaviour of the Earth wobbling on its axis like a spinning top that has been knocked over?

19 The earth is breaking, breaking! The earth is crashing, crashing! The earth is tottering, tottering. 20 Like a drunken one, the earth is staggering, staggering! And it rocks to and fro like a hut. And its transgression is heavy on it; and it shall fall, and not rise again. Isaiah 24:19-20 KJ3

That then would mean the observed changes in the axial tilt, since measurements have been made, reflect the residual motion of the spin axis from the time of the flood.

Very long period cycles are often invoked to describe the Earth’s tilt and rotation over tens of thousands of years, even millions of years, due to long-term changes in the Earth’s orbit through space.

But like all historical studies, and especially those that involve timescales vastly greater than we can measure, extrapolation is extremely dangerous. If we restrict our focus to that which we have historical data it is plausible to believe that short-term variations have occurred and will continue to occur. But they have nothing to do with any human action, especially man-made global warming.

The most reliable history book of the universe tells us that the Earth was inundated with an all-earth-covering flood. We should put weight in that testimony. It tells us the following:

While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease. Genesis 8:22 KJ3

The day/night cycle, the seasons, seedtime and harvest time shall not cease. If so, there will never again be a global flood catastrophe, because that would again significantly change the seasons and that would be actual climate change.

The Creator providentially provided this planet we call Earth. Even though He once judged the world with a mass depopulation event, using a global flood, we know that that will never happen again because God has made a promise to that effect with all mankind. Therefore no climatic changes on the scale caused by a global flood will ever occur again.

The warnings of catastrophic climate change from the rent-seeking billionaires are just fear-mongering. The only one we should fear is the Creator Himself (Matthew 10:28).

Related Reading

Coal, the Creator’s Providential Provision

It Was No Accident: All Forms of Energy Were Provided by the Creator