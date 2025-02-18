German Police Raid Homes Over Online Comments: Warning to the West On “Hate Speech” Laws

Germany’s enforcement of some of the strictest hate speech laws in the Western world has sparked international concern after a viral 60 Minutes report revealed police raiding homes and confiscating digital devices over “insulting” online comments.

The footage, which has gone viral across social media, shows German authorities conducting searches and seizing phones and computers from individuals accused of making offensive remarks online.

The segment gained particular attention after U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance condemned Europe’s growing speech restrictions at the Munich Security Conference. Warning that freedom of expression is “in retreat” across the continent, Vance argued that true security cannot exist when governments suppress their own citizens’ voices.

“I believe deeply that there is no security if you are afraid of the voices, the opinions, and the conscience that guide your very own people,” Vance said, criticizing European nations for abandoning Western values.

Vance has previously warned that European countries restricting free speech—an American constitutional right—should not expect unconditional U.S. military support. “American power comes with certain strings attached,” he stated.

“One of those is respect for free speech—especially in our European allies. Look, I’m not going to go to some backwards country and tell them how to live their lives, but European nations should theoretically share American values, especially when it comes to something as basic as free speech.”

The 60 Minutes footage has fuelled growing concerns that Germany’s model could inspire similar policies in other Western nations. Critics argue that criminalizing speech under the guise of preventing harm creates a dangerous precedent, allowing governments and unelected bureaucrats to dictate acceptable opinions.

Vance took to X to denounce the crackdown, warning that such censorship would strain U.S.-European relations. “Insulting someone is not a crime, and criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-US relationships,” he wrote.

Insulting someone is not a crime, and criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-US relationships.



Elon Musk echoed the sentiment, responding, “Absolutely. Throwing people in prison for memes or because they insulted a politician in Germany is madness.”

Andrew Torba, founder of Gab, estimates that his platform has spared thousands of Germans from facing similar persecution by refusing to comply with German authorities’ requests for user data. “Over the past eight years, Gab has been consistently telling the German government to get bent,” Torba said. “I estimate that we saved thousands of German citizens from facing raids like this for ‘racist posts’ on Gab.”

Torba revealed that he personally faces heavy fines and cannot travel to Germany due to his refusal to comply with government censorship demands.

Earlier this month, Australia introduced new “hate speech” laws, that Libertarian candidate, Craig Kelly warned could see individuals imprisoned for seven years over what he described as a “mere technical breach” of the law.

The new legislation, he said, is a “Trojan Horse” designed to suppress free speech. Kelly outlined several key concerns with the new law, including a shift in language from “threatening to use violence” to “threatening to use force,” the inclusion of protections for groups distinguished by political opinions, the removal of a “good faith” defence, and the introduction of mandatory jail sentences.

Evelyn Rae sounds the alarm over the nebulous nature of the Australian Hate speech laws and terrorist symbols.



Noting a Celtic cross/Thor’s hammer are considered terrorist symbols overseas.



It’s a dangerous derailment of democracy when people are afraid to speak freely. pic.twitter.com/U55h8dVJZU — Kat A 🌸 (@SaiKate108) February 10, 2025

As previously noted, this legislation seems to effectively place Australians at the mercy of politicians, political activists and the courts, where subjective interpretations and politically motivated prosecutions will determine their fate. By their very nature, “hate and “reckless speech” are subjective—meaning that any form of criticism or critique could be deemed illegal depending on who is in power and how they choose to interpret the law.

Ultimately, hate speech laws are a convenient tool for silencing dissent. They create the illusion of virtue while providing an avenue to brand ideological opponents as dangerous threats. The reality is, labelling criticism of certain ideas as “hate speech” is not about protecting people—it’s about consolidating control over public discourse.