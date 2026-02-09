“Genocidal Language”: The Concerning Rise of Anti-White Rhetoric

Frustration and anger are surging online as Democrats and progressive voices are accused of openly promoting openly ‘anti-White’ and ‘genocidal’ rhetoric.

The latest example comes from Texas State Representative Gene Wu (D), who appeared on the left-wing podcast Define America with Jose Antonio Vargas. Born in Guangzhou, China, Wu stated:

“I always tell people the day the Latino, African American, Asian and other communities realise that they share the same oppressor, is the day we start winning. Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone, and to make things fair.”

Wu’s comments have sparked a firestorm online, with many condemning them as openly genocidal rhetoric. Elon Musk weighed in on social media, calling the remarks “shameful.” Commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek described them as “textbook Cultural Marxism,” noting that the framework inverts traditional class dynamics into racial hierarchies, casting White Americans as oppressors while empowering non-Whites.

“Just like ‘classic’ Marxists, they divide the world into victims and oppressors, but instead of the poor working class being oppressed by the rich ruling class, they claim White people oppress literally everyone else,” she said. “And yes, as is obvious from what he’s saying, they still want to violently overthrow you. It’s about time White people wake up to that.”

Pastor and author Joel Webbon framed the remarks in even starker terms, asserting, “This is not the language of immigrants. This is the language of invaders attempting to steal the country from its native citizens.” Similarly, Auron MacIntyre has called for congressional hearings on what he describes as systemic anti-White ideology, including proposals to cut funding to institutions promoting such beliefs.

Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh warned that this kind of rhetoric would provoke immediate outrage if directed at any other ethnic group. “If he said this about black people, Jews or literally any other group, it would be the biggest story in the country and he’d be forced to reign by the end of the week. And we all know it. Anti-whiteism is the most prevalent and destructive bigotry in America and it’s not close,” he said.

Darrell B. Harrison, author and commentator, emphasized that Wu’s rhetoric goes beyond mere prejudice, describing it as a “Marxist eschatological worldview” in which White people are systematically recast as the new oppressed class in service of a broader sociopolitical agenda.

Equally alarming are remarks from other public figures. New York Times writer Wajahat Ali, born to Pakistani immigrants, said on social media:

“You’ve lost. You have lost… The problem is, you let us in in 1965… Our grandmother comes, our grandfather comes… then we have kids, a bunch of kids—and then, guess what? Some White women… they like some of us brown folks. We don’t take them. They come to us.”

Of course, such statements echo long-standing Democratic positions on immigration. In 2015, President Joe Biden celebrated the transformation of the U.S. demographic landscape, declaring that White Americans of European descent would eventually become a minority—a trend he described as “one of the things… we can be most proud of.”

Of course, remarks like these rarely spark outrage when they’re made. It’s only when people push back—when someone dares to call them what they are: genocidal, replacement rhetoric—that critics cry foul. These statements can be uttered freely, but the moment you call them out, suddenly it’s ‘dog-whistling’ to neo-Nazis.

What’s most troubling is that this language is merely part of the process of dehumanizing a people group. A process that generally follows a four-step descent, often cloaked in talk of “equality,” “fairness,” and “good intentions.”

First, prejudice towards the group is cultivated and even promoted as a means of correcting some social injustice or righting a series of wrongs.

Second, the group is used as a scapegoat and held chiefly responsible for every problem that now inflicts the wider society.

Third, the group is actively discriminated against in law and policy, supposedly, in an effort to elevate and liberate those who have suffered due to the group’s alleged actions.

Fourth, once the group has been demoted to a status less than others in society, they are subject to all-out persecution, which is viewed in the eyes of the persecutors as a means of atonement for the group’s prior sins.

Sound familiar?

For many conservatives, these are not isolated incidents but a reflection of a broader cultural shift in which open anti-White rhetoric is increasingly normalized and even celebrated in political discourse.

William Wolfe, Executive Director of the Center for Baptist Leadership, warned: “Dear well-meaning White Americans: You might not be interested in a race war, but a race war is definitely interested in you.”