Image
Culture ·News & Commentary

“Genocidal Language”: The Concerning Rise of Anti-White Rhetoric

"We have the ability to take over this country," he said.

Staff Writer Feb 10, 2026

Frustration and anger are surging online as Democrats and progressive voices are accused of openly promoting openly ‘anti-White’ and ‘genocidal’ rhetoric.

The latest example comes from Texas State Representative Gene Wu (D), who appeared on the left-wing podcast Define America with Jose Antonio Vargas. Born in Guangzhou, China, Wu stated:

“I always tell people the day the Latino, African American, Asian and other communities realise that they share the same oppressor, is the day we start winning. Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone, and to make things fair.”

Wu’s comments have sparked a firestorm online, with many condemning them as openly genocidal rhetoric. Elon Musk weighed in on social media, calling the remarks “shameful.” Commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek described them as “textbook Cultural Marxism,” noting that the framework inverts traditional class dynamics into racial hierarchies, casting White Americans as oppressors while empowering non-Whites.

“Just like ‘classic’ Marxists, they divide the world into victims and oppressors, but instead of the poor working class being oppressed by the rich ruling class, they claim White people oppress literally everyone else,” she said. “And yes, as is obvious from what he’s saying, they still want to violently overthrow you. It’s about time White people wake up to that.”

Pastor and author Joel Webbon framed the remarks in even starker terms, asserting, “This is not the language of immigrants. This is the language of invaders attempting to steal the country from its native citizens.” Similarly, Auron MacIntyre has called for congressional hearings on what he describes as systemic anti-White ideology, including proposals to cut funding to institutions promoting such beliefs.

Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh warned that this kind of rhetoric would provoke immediate outrage if directed at any other ethnic group. “If he said this about black people, Jews or literally any other group, it would be the biggest story in the country and he’d be forced to reign by the end of the week. And we all know it. Anti-whiteism is the most prevalent and destructive bigotry in America and it’s not close,” he said.

Darrell B. Harrison, author and commentator, emphasized that Wu’s rhetoric goes beyond mere prejudice, describing it as a “Marxist eschatological worldview” in which White people are systematically recast as the new oppressed class in service of a broader sociopolitical agenda.

Equally alarming are remarks from other public figures. New York Times writer Wajahat Ali, born to Pakistani immigrants, said on social media:

“You’ve lost. You have lost… The problem is, you let us in in 1965… Our grandmother comes, our grandfather comes… then we have kids, a bunch of kids—and then, guess what? Some White women… they like some of us brown folks. We don’t take them. They come to us.”

Of course, such statements echo long-standing Democratic positions on immigration. In 2015, President Joe Biden celebrated the transformation of the U.S. demographic landscape, declaring that White Americans of European descent would eventually become a minority—a trend he described as “one of the things… we can be most proud of.”

Of course, remarks like these rarely spark outrage when they’re made. It’s only when people push back—when someone dares to call them what they are: genocidal, replacement rhetoric—that critics cry foul. These statements can be uttered freely, but the moment you call them out, suddenly it’s ‘dog-whistling’ to neo-Nazis.

What’s most troubling is that this language is merely part of the process of dehumanizing a people group. A process that generally follows a four-step descent, often cloaked in talk of “equality,” “fairness,” and “good intentions.”

First, prejudice towards the group is cultivated and even promoted as a means of correcting some social injustice or righting a series of wrongs.

Second, the group is used as a scapegoat and held chiefly responsible for every problem that now inflicts the wider society.

Third, the group is actively discriminated against in law and policy, supposedly, in an effort to elevate and liberate those who have suffered due to the group’s alleged actions.

Fourth, once the group has been demoted to a status less than others in society, they are subject to all-out persecution, which is viewed in the eyes of the persecutors as a means of atonement for the group’s prior sins. 

Sound familiar?

For many conservatives, these are not isolated incidents but a reflection of a broader cultural shift in which open anti-White rhetoric is increasingly normalized and even celebrated in political discourse.

William Wolfe, Executive Director of the Center for Baptist Leadership, warned: “Dear well-meaning White Americans: You might not be interested in a race war, but a race war is definitely interested in you.”

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
50 Million Muslims Now Live in Europe, Up From 500,000 at Century’s Turn

50 Million Muslims Now Live in Europe, Up From 500,000 at Century’s Turn

“In a nation that was built around the Church of England, Muslims are now running major cities across the country for the first time in history.”
By
by Staff WriterFeb 9, 2026
NYC Mayor Urges Americans To Look to Islam and Muhammad

NYC Mayor Urges Americans To Look to Islam and Muhammad

"He said that while Islam can provide a 'moral compass,' government should supply material support and resources."
By
by Staff WriterFeb 7, 2026
Mike Johnson Tells Pope: ‘Borders Are Biblical’

Mike Johnson Tells Pope: ‘Borders Are Biblical’

"Despite the unfounded claims of the Left, supporting a strong national border is a very Christian thing to do," he said.
By
by Rod LampardFeb 7, 2026
Trump Announces Plan to “Rededicate America as One Nation Under God”

Trump Announces Plan to “Rededicate America as One Nation Under God”

"We are endowed with our sacred rights to life, liberty — not by government, but by God Almighty Himself," President Trump said.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 6, 2026
We Are Well Past Diagnosis

We Are Well Past Diagnosis

A civilisation cannot be healed by cultural analysis alone. It is restored by truth, personal responsibility, and reform, starting not with “what is wrong out there,” but with what is wrong within.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 6, 2026
13-Year-Old Australian Boy Swims Four Hours in Rough Seas to Save Family

13-Year-Old Australian Boy Swims Four Hours in Rough Seas to Save Family

"After swimming four kilometres to shore, he said he then had to run another two kilometres to find a phone, claiming there were a lot of foreigners on the beach but he couldn't get any help."
By
by Staff WriterFeb 5, 2026
Convicted Terrorist to Serve in UK Government — Only in Modern Britain

Convicted Terrorist to Serve in UK Government — Only in Modern Britain

"At some point, Britain will have to decide whether it wants to be something—or nothing. Whether it wants to be a country with a shared inheritance, or merely a geographic space where incompatible worldviews coexist until they no longer can."
By
by Staff WriterFeb 4, 2026
Social Media Bans for Under-16s: Helpful Reform or Misplaced Hope?

Social Media Bans for Under-16s: Helpful Reform or Misplaced Hope?

Will banning social media accounts for under-16s meaningfully improve the wellbeing of young people?
By
by Dr Stephen FysonFeb 3, 2026

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.