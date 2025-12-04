Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Fundraiser Launched For Officer Found Guilty After Teen On Stolen Bike Collides with His Parked Vehicle

"Bryant supports his wife, two children, and his mother-in-law, who suffers from advanced dementia. He has personally spent approximately $130,000 on legal expenses, with appeals and potential retrials expected to cost many more thousands..."

Staff Writer Dec 5, 2025

A fundraiser has been launched to support Sergeant Benedict Bryant, the Sydney police officer, recently found guilty of dangerous driving causing death, after an Indigenous teen riding a stolen bike collided with his parked vehicle.

The campaign was established by retired NSW Police Chief Inspector Paul Fownes APM OAM to help cover Bryant’s legal costs. This is the second fundraiser Fownes has organised for Bryant. The first campaign, which raised over $57,000, was removed by the hosting platform within 24 hours, and all donations were refunded. The platform cited a violation of its Terms of Service—specifically Section 8.10, which prohibits fundraisers for the legal defence of crimes, including murder, assault, or offences against minors.

Bryant, who has served on Sydney’s frontline since 1999, has worked at Redfern since 2008, caring for vulnerable community members and mentoring young officers while confronting situations most would find overwhelming. The legal matter has already placed a significant financial strain on him and his young family. The recent court ruling introduces additional costs as he seeks to clear his name and avoid more severe consequences.

Bryant supports his wife, two children, and his mother-in-law, who suffers from advanced dementia. He has personally spent approximately $130,000 on legal expenses, with appeals and potential retrials expected to cost many more thousands.

According to the campaign, “Sergeant Bryant could not afford to pay for the added cost of a jury trial in the first instance, due to the added length of such a trial and the possibility of a mistrial.

“The PANSW have advised they intend to provide some ongoing assistance towards the appeal as the case and verdict impacts the entire membership. Nonetheless, Ben’s personal legal costs will be significant.”

The fundraiser provides the following details about Bryant’s case:

On 28 November 2025, I sat in a Sydney Courtroom and witnessed a travesty of justice take place with Sergeant Ben Bryant sitting in the dock, convicted for simply doing the job he so loves – protecting the community, supporting his colleagues and trying to arrest offenders fleeing police after a crime spree affecting vulnerable families asleep in their homes. 

In the early hours of 19 February 2022, three offenders broke into several homes and stole two high-performance vehicles. Shortly after, they stole a trailbike parked within a unit complex car park.

About 7am, police spotted the stolen vehicles in Alexandria, driving in convoy with the stolen trailbike. In an effort to avoid apprehension, the trailbike rider accelerated harshly and rode along a marked bicycle lane at high speed to a point where the lane deviated and continued to the left.

Rather than following the marked directional arrow to leave the bike path, the rider of the stolen trailbike continued straight and mounted the reinforced concrete and hard plastic barrier at the end of the lane, which was also clearly marked with tall vertical bollards. The rider and bike became air-borne, travelled several meters through the air and collided with Sergeant Bryant’s vehicle as it was coming to stop on the opposite side of the bike lane near to where another unmarked vehicle had already stopped.

Sergeant Bryant immediately rendered aid but despite his best efforts and the care of medical staff, the rider did not survive the collision. Though this was a traumatic and tragic accident for everyone involved, Sergeant Bryant was simply performing his duty as a police officer. He did not foresee the rider travelling at such speed, disobeying the directional arrows, hitting the raised kerbing at the end of the bike lane, becoming airborne and colliding with his vehicle. But it’s what happened next that is beyond belief!

Over the next year, the NSWPF and Department of Public Prosecutions conducted a full review into the matter, overseen by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission and the NSW Police Force Crash Investigations Unit. Sergeant Bryant was cleared of all matters and was advised that no criminal prosecution was forthcoming.

In January 2024, a coronial inquest was commenced to find ways to prevent similar occurrences in the future. On the first day of the inquest, the Coroner, Theresa O’Sullivan – whose personal priority is preventing Indigenous deaths in custody – re-referred the matter to the DPP.

When the matter was referred a second time to the DPP for re-examination, the entire court room of the deceased’s supporters and activists rose to their feet to clap and cheer the coroner’s decision.

On 18 February 2024 – the date the charge of Negligent Driving Causing Death was to pass its statute of limitations – the DPP served charge paperwork on Sergeant Bryant for the strictly indictable offence of Dangerous Driving Causing Death, and a backup offence of Negligent Driving Causing Death.

After many delays due to the Downing Centre flooding, Sergeant Bryant’s matter was heard in a judge-alone trial between August and September 2025. On 28 November 2025, Sergeant Bryant was convicted of the Dangerous Driving offence. Judge Culver found that although Sergeant Bryant had no intention to collide with the rider and honestly believed the trailbike would not traverse the barrier at the end of the terminating bike lane, his belief was not reasonably held as an officer of his experience and ought to have foreseen this as a possibility. Judge Culver acknowledged Sergeant Bryant had seconds to make this decision but came to the view his decision was dangerous and should not have been made in the circumstances. 

Judge Culver ordered a pre-sentence report in advance of sentencing which is scheduled for April 2025.  

You can view the fundraiser and donate by clicking here.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Mother to Sue SA Government After Explicit Grade-9 LGBTQ+ Sex Show

Mother to Sue SA Government After Explicit Grade-9 LGBTQ+ Sex Show

“The school did not inform parents ahead of this session, nor did they provide any opportunity to consent or withdraw their children."
By
by Rod LampardDec 4, 2025
‘My Kingdom Is Not of This World’ Is Not a Christian Case for Political Retreat

‘My Kingdom Is Not of This World’ Is Not a Christian Case for Political Retreat

What did Jesus mean when He said His kingdom is ‘not of this world,’ and does it forbid Christian political involvement?
By
by Staff WriterDec 3, 2025
Police Officer Guilty of Dangerous Driving Causing Death After Teen on Stolen Motorbike Hits Officer’s Parked Car

Police Officer Guilty of Dangerous Driving Causing Death After Teen on Stolen Motorbike Hits Officer’s Parked Car

"This sets a dangerous precedent for every police officer attempting to make an arrest."
By
by Staff WriterDec 2, 2025
“I Fear Australia Is Importing the Nightmare We Escaped”

“I Fear Australia Is Importing the Nightmare We Escaped”

“What troubled him most was not simply the presence of different cultures and religions in Australia, but that the country does not seem to appreciate the implications of importing ideas, ideologies, and longstanding conflicts under the banner of multiculturalism.”
By
by Evelyn RaeDec 1, 2025
Selling Western Civilisation for a Bowl of Curry

Selling Western Civilisation for a Bowl of Curry

“We are watching Western leaders trade a civilizational inheritance for a bowl of soup.”
By
by Staff WriterNov 30, 2025
Muslim Brotherhood Chapters Designated Terror Groups as Trump Goes Hard After Soft Islamification

Muslim Brotherhood Chapters Designated Terror Groups as Trump Goes Hard After Soft Islamification

“Some branches of the globalist Muslim cooperative, which aims to create a borderless global order ruled by Sharia, were designated as Islamic terror groups by President Donald Trump on Monday.”
By
by Rod LampardNov 29, 2025
Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Immigration from “Third World” Countries

Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Immigration from “Third World” Countries

"Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation," Trump said.
By
by Staff WriterNov 28, 2025
Australia: Always Was, Always Will Be a Christian Nation

Australia: Always Was, Always Will Be a Christian Nation

"Christianity was not merely present in Australia’s development but foundational to it."
By
by Staff WriterNov 28, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.