Freedom Depends on Personal Responsibility

Personal responsibility is just as essential to protect as freedom, because the two are inherently intertwined. These two principles are bound together because when personal responsibility erodes, the desire for freedom fades. The less responsibility people have, the less freedom they will seek.

This is why governments that seek to curtail freedom seldom talk about personal responsibility. For them, the answer to any and every social issue is more government regulation. You will rarely, if ever, hear them discussing the idea of individuals taking accountability for their own actions.

In today’s society, the expectation of personal responsibility has been largely diminished. From daily choices to criminal actions, the default narrative always shifts blame to societal failings, with the only solution forever being an increase in government intervention.

Real freedom isn’t just the absence of external constraints; it’s the ability to live with the consequences of one’s own actions. True freedom requires individuals to bear responsibility for their own lives, their own choices, and even their own mistakes.

To advocate for freedom without also advocating for personal responsibility is to undermine the very foundation of freedom itself.

Without personal responsibility, freedom becomes an empty, abstract, and meaningless notion. As such, to call for freedom without emphasising the importance of personal responsibility is to pull down with one hand what you’re attempting to build up with the other.

Personal responsibility must be the foundation of freedom, because a man who is not accountable for his own choices will always be subjugated to the man who is.