Image
Culture ·News & Commentary

Freedom Depends on Personal Responsibility

"Real freedom isn’t just the absence of external constraints; it’s the ability to live with the consequences of one’s own actions."

Staff Writer Jun 22, 2025

Personal responsibility is just as essential to protect as freedom, because the two are inherently intertwined. These two principles are bound together because when personal responsibility erodes, the desire for freedom fades. The less responsibility people have, the less freedom they will seek.

This is why governments that seek to curtail freedom seldom talk about personal responsibility. For them, the answer to any and every social issue is more government regulation. You will rarely, if ever, hear them discussing the idea of individuals taking accountability for their own actions.

In today’s society, the expectation of personal responsibility has been largely diminished. From daily choices to criminal actions, the default narrative always shifts blame to societal failings, with the only solution forever being an increase in government intervention. 

Real freedom isn’t just the absence of external constraints; it’s the ability to live with the consequences of one’s own actions. True freedom requires individuals to bear responsibility for their own lives, their own choices, and even their own mistakes.

To advocate for freedom without also advocating for personal responsibility is to undermine the very foundation of freedom itself.

Without personal responsibility, freedom becomes an empty, abstract, and meaningless notion. As such, to call for freedom without emphasising the importance of personal responsibility is to pull down with one hand what you’re attempting to build up with the other. 

Personal responsibility must be the foundation of freedom, because a man who is not accountable for his own choices will always be subjugated to the man who is.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Family Voice Australia Urges Health Minister to Keep Ban on Gay Men Donating Blood

Family Voice Australia Urges Health Minister to Keep Ban on Gay Men Donating Blood

"This is not about discrimination. It is about science, safety, and protecting life."
By
by Staff WriterJun 22, 2025
Griffith Roundabout Renamed in Punjabi for Town’s 3.6% Sikh Population

Griffith Roundabout Renamed in Punjabi for Town’s 3.6% Sikh Population

The Sikh community in Griffith makes up just 3.6% of the town's population.
By
by Staff WriterJun 21, 2025
Australian Christians Party Champions Freedom and Responsibility in First Major Address

Australian Christians Party Champions Freedom and Responsibility in First Major Address

“Australia's foundations are solid, even if we have forgotten them. Our legal system, our freedoms, our sense of fairness—they did not just fall from the sky. They were built on a Christian heritage that honours dignity, mercy, compassion and personal responsibility.”
By
by Rod LampardJun 21, 2025
NSW Premier’s Staff Face Arrest for Refusing to Front Inquiry Into Hate Speech Laws

NSW Premier’s Staff Face Arrest for Refusing to Front Inquiry Into Hate Speech Laws

“The inquiry has agreed to issue arrest warrants” just to get Labor staffers to show up, according to NSW Libertarian John Ruddick.
By
by Rod LampardJun 20, 2025
Man with Highest IQ in the World Says Christianity is True: “The World Needs to Catch Up”

Man with Highest IQ in the World Says Christianity is True: “The World Needs to Catch Up”

Kim, who has an IQ score of 276, said it "is a highly rational conclusion."
By
by Staff WriterJun 20, 2025
The Gospel and Scattered Israel Restored

The Gospel and Scattered Israel Restored

"Paul uses Hosea's words, 'I will call them my people, which were not my people,' to demonstrate that the restoration Hosea spoke of is now being fulfilled in the new people of God, comprising both Jews and Gentiles, including the church in Rome."
By
by Ben DavisJun 20, 2025
Ex-CIA Agent: Christianity Targeted Because Christians Are a Threat to Tyranny

Ex-CIA Agent: Christianity Targeted Because Christians Are a Threat to Tyranny

"The Soviet Union made a statement that they could control the entire population, except the Christians. They had to put them in prison and in gulags."
By
by Staff WriterJun 20, 2025
I Went to a Restaurant Yesterday and You Won’t Believe What Happened

I Went to a Restaurant Yesterday and You Won’t Believe What Happened

If we wouldn't tolerate it from a restaurant...
By
by Staff WriterJun 19, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.