Free Speech Didn’t Kill Charlie Kirk, Those Who Want Free Speech Dead Did

Freedom of speech didn’t kill Charlie Kirk.

Those who want free speech dead did.

They want war instead of a free exchange of ideas.

So, the biggest danger right now is falling into the trap of believing that Kirk’s murder is somehow proof that our words no longer work.

As Allie Beth Stuckey, a longtime friend of Kirk’s, stated halfway through her impassioned tribute today,

“When I got the news yesterday that Charlie had been shot, I was shocked. My first thought was that’s it. I’m done. We’re all done.”

“We on the Right thought that we were in a battle of ideas, and we’re not. We’re bringing words. They’re bringing weapons. It’s scary.”

She then said, “But what Charlie would say right now is keep going. If the goal was to silence us, they failed.”

“He’d say, don’t stop. Don’t slow down. Don’t back down even for a second.”

This is spiritual warfare.

“Demons are rejoicing. Satan is glad that he took an effective soldier out of the fight, and everyone who follows Satan feels the same way.

“What an incredible honour. May we all, when we die, make the demons rejoice. May we all be so courageous, so bold, so effective, so faithful, so obedient to Christ. So relentless in the pursuit of His glory that when we die, all of God’s enemies cheer.”

“Charlie,” Stuckey asserted, “could have been president one day. That is in part why they killed him.”

To those on the Left condemning Kirk’s assassination, she pleaded, “Understand what we have been telling you for decades, Leftism as an ideology is inherently anti-God and violent.”

“You’re on the wrong side,” Stuckey added.

“This isn’t a both-sides problem; this is a one-sided problem.”

If you want proof, Stuckey argued, “watch Charlie’s videos.” Look at the exchanges. Learn from them.

Charlie is now a martyr, she concluded.

“If the enemy’s goal was to scare us into silence, he has failed tremendously.”

Kirk is dead, but Jesus Christ is still King.

Truth and the freedom to speak it are far from defeated.

Truth, Charles Spurgeon noted, cannot be killed, because “a sentence of truth has heaven in it.”

Benjamin Franklin also warned, Truth is like a fire; all it takes is a spark for it to burn through to be seen.”

Try as the servants of subjectivism might to kill off life, the Lord and liberty, they cannot silence moral certainty. Their rancid worship of death cannot overthrow God’s objective morality.

Their way is the Abyss, and their lord is “doing what is right in their own eyes.” Consequently, their ultimate destruction is sure.

As Doug Wilson stated when reflecting on the way forward, “You cannot defeat the left through becoming the left.”

“You cannot conquer the Abyss by throwing yourself into it. You cannot beat the devil by telling him lies. He’s better at it than you are.”

It’s either Christ or chaos. Moral certainty, or the Abyss.

That’s the clause in Joshua 24: “Choose this day who you will serve, but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

So again, I say: We’ll be angry, but we’ll stay sober-minded.

For today, we mourn.

Tomorrow, we rise.

Tomorrow, we continue Kirk’s fight.

Then we rise to do the same the next day, and the day after that, until Truth has falsehood in total retreat – “taking no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead exposing them.” (Ephesians 5:11)

For “our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” (Ephesians 6:12)