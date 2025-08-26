Free Australian Rally Posters

During the COVID period, we received many requests for high-resolution posters that people could download and have printed at local print shops, such as Officeworks.

Advertisement

In response, we created a range of designs that were widely used at freedom rallies. Now, we’ve decided to add a few more options for those who would like to bring something along to any upcoming pro-Australia rally.

To download, click on the image below. The poster should open in a new tab or window. You can then either right-click on the poster and ‘Save’ the image to your Desktop, or go to ‘File’ at the top of your browser, and then click ‘Save’ from there.

Got a message you think is worth adding? Send us your suggestions.

These can be printed at A1, A2, A3, and smaller. If you want to go big, we’d recommend you purchase some sturdy cardboard and stick the poster to it so you can hold it as high as possible to get your message across.

Whatever you do, stay safe, remain peaceful, and respect everyone.