A UK judge has sentenced a former soldier with PTSD to two years in prison for posting “anti-Islamic” messages on Facebook, just months after permitting a convicted child rapist to avoid jail time due to the ongoing prison overcrowding crisis.

Daffron Williams, 41, was sentenced by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke for posting statements online, such as, “Civil war is here. The only thing missing is bullets, that’s the next step.” He shared AI-generated images following the tragic stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, where one image depicted a man in traditional Islamic clothing wielding a large knife.

The judge acknowledged Williams’ mental health issues but asserted that his posts indicated a clear intent to incite violence, stating, “You knew exactly what you were doing, your posts were intentional.”

In August 2024, it was reported that Judge Lloyd-Clarke allowed convicted child rapist Rees Newman, 33, to evade prison time due to overcrowding in the penal system. Newman received a suspended sentence for raping a girl under the age of 14 in 2005, according to the Daily Mail.

After violating the terms of his sentence by travelling to Egypt without notifying authorities, he was brought back to court but again avoided jail time, receiving only a two-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 18 months.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke explicitly noted that Newman’s avoidance of immediate custody was solely due to the current prison crisis, stating, “If we had been in different times then it would have been virtually inevitable that you would have gone into custody.”

Elon Musk has drawn attention to the disparity in sentencing this week, responding to a comparative post on X by simply stating, “!!”

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2025

In August last year, the United Kingdom announced that it could grant convicted criminals early release from prison to make room for “anti-immigration protesters.”

The government activated emergency protocol, known as “Operation Early Dawn,” to tackle prison overcrowding as the number of convicted “anti-immigration protesters” continued to grow, after a man of migrant-background stabbed 11 children, resulting in the deaths of three young girls.

The measure allows those awaiting court appearances to be held in police cells until more prison spaces become available, and defendants in custody are only brought before magistrates once additional jail capacity is secured.

Prisons Minister Lord Timpson stated that these emergency measures are crucial to “alleviate the strain on certain facilities across the nation.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) reports that over a thousand individuals have been arrested in connection with the unrest that took place in England and Northern Ireland.