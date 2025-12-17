Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Florida Designates the Muslim Brotherhood a Foreign Terrorist Organisation

“The order rightly calls out the Muslim Brotherhood’s subterfuge and ideology as ‘irreconcilable with foundational American principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.’”

Rod Lampard Dec 18, 2025

Florida has designated the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organisations.

Delivered in the form of an Executive Order (EO), Governor Ron DeSantis booted the Muslim Brotherhood in a post on X last week.

In that post, DeSantis said law enforcement had been “directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organisations.”

This includes “denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support.”

The order rightly calls out the Muslim Brotherhood’s subterfuge and ideology as “irreconcilable with foundational American principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Pre-empting criticisms about hindering freedoms, the EO signals out MB’s incompatibility with freedom of religion.

Reasons given included MB’s “long history of engaging in or supporting violence.”

Such as, but not limited to, “political assassinations and terror attacks on civilians, for the purpose of establishing a worldwide Islamic caliphate.”

Also listed here was MB “imposing its Islamist system of belief across the globe, including in the United States.”

Reasoning out his CAIR ban, the DeSantis EO argued that the organisation was an MB proxy.

“CAIR was founded by persons connected to the Muslim Brotherhood.”

It was “created – in the words of persons affiliated with CAIR – as ‘an official U.S. cover representing the Islamic community to conceal ties to Islamic extremist groups.”

Additionally, and more damningly, the EO stated that “individuals associated with CAIR have been convicted of providing, and conspiring to provide, material support to a designated terrorist organisation.”

Making the declaration about MB and CAIR’s designation clear, DeSantis said,

“The Muslim Brotherhood and any chapter or subdivision thereof; the Council on American-Islamic Relations are hereby designated as. terrorist organisations for the purpose of this Executive Order.”

DeSantis then ordered law enforcement to carry out “all lawful measures to prevent MB and CAIR, or associates from carrying out unlawful activities in Florida.”

Tripling down, section 3 ordered a complete review of known threats, agency resources, methodology and policies that may restrict the rollout of the ban.

Coming to CAIR’s defence, legacy media appeared to spin the bans as an “Islamophobic” assault on Muslim civil rights groups.

Right on cue, The Associated Press unsurprisingly snarked, DeSantis just banned “one of the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy groups in the U.S.”

“Neither CAIR nor the Muslim Brotherhood is designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the U.S. government,” they added.

As if coordinated – something the Muslim Brotherhood does well – AP’s apparent spin was copied and pasted across multiple news sites.

Celebrating DeSantis’s decisiveness, RAIR Foundation’s Amy Mek said, “This is about forcing these organisations to stop operating in the dark.”

Mek welcomed the EO, stating that the DeSantis administration’s findings matched their own “documented evidence of MB proxies operating in Florida.”

These groups “have been quietly shaping Sharia-aligned enclaves across the state, financed by Florida taxpayers and shielded by political naivety,” she added.

“DeSantis’s order represents the first direct response to the national security concerns raised repeatedly by RAIR, and an admission that Florida has been unwittingly subsidising the Brotherhood’s civilizational project.”

Florida’s action against Islamism also goes much further than President Donald Trump’s selective ban on some of MB’s chapters in November.

Notably, DeSantis’s MB and CAIR bans align Florida with states like Texas in a joint bid to end the slow entrenchment of Islamism in the United States. 

Known as soft jihad or gradualism, the slow establishment of Islamic governance is a core multigenerational strategic goal of the Brotherhood. 

DeSantis’s designation creates legislation that will stop “the creep of sharia law, in order to protect Floridians against both organisations.”

This creates an essential boundary against what ISGAP Vice President Haras Rafiq has called Tamkeen: a strategic program of settlement designed to usher in an Islamic social order – an Islamist utopia.

With these considerations in mind, banning the Muslim Brotherhood isn’t just necessary; it’s vital. 

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Theology Has Public Consequences

Theology Has Public Consequences

"Theology does not remain private; it works itself out in culture, institutions, and public life."
By
by Staff WriterDec 17, 2025
Deeming Backs Smith After Pronoun Police Penalty: Refusing to Affirm a Lie Isn’t Dishonesty – It’s Courage!

Deeming Backs Smith After Pronoun Police Penalty: Refusing to Affirm a Lie Isn’t Dishonesty – It’s Courage!

“By supporting Kirralie, you’re really supporting every single Australian who wants to speak up in the future. This is especially so for women, because when one woman is punished for this, thousands of women are made silent.”
By
by Rod LampardDec 17, 2025
We Don’t Need Antisemitism Laws—We Need Anti-Australia Laws

We Don’t Need Antisemitism Laws—We Need Anti-Australia Laws

Australia does not need race-based antisemitism laws; it needs a pro-Australian legal framework that applies equally to all and punishes harmful conduct regardless of who commits it or who the victim is.
By
by Ben DavisDec 17, 2025
From “You Do You” to Leadership Coups: The Deadly Fruit of Post-Modernists in the Pulpit

From “You Do You” to Leadership Coups: The Deadly Fruit of Post-Modernists in the Pulpit

“Anyone who says that there are no truths, or that all truth is ‘merely relative,’ is asking you not to believe him. So don’t!”
By
by Rod LampardDec 16, 2025
Matt Walsh Slams Australian Government After Bondi Shooting

Matt Walsh Slams Australian Government After Bondi Shooting

"Rules are not enough. You also need to ensure that your country is full of people who are willing to follow those rules. And in that very important respect, Australia has clearly failed."
By
by Staff WriterDec 16, 2025
A Government Too Afraid to Name the Problem Can Never Fix It

A Government Too Afraid to Name the Problem Can Never Fix It

"Governments have become not only incapable but increasingly unwilling to acknowledge the simple and self-evident truth that some ideas are bad, and bad ideas inevitably produce bad behaviour."
By
by Ben DavisDec 16, 2025
16-Year-Old Explains Why the Social Media Ban Won’t Work

16-Year-Old Explains Why the Social Media Ban Won’t Work

"There are three very prominent concerns when it comes to how this law will actually work and the repercussions it could have."
By
by Selah CampisiDec 15, 2025
Bondi Massacre: A Wake-Up Call for Australia

Bondi Massacre: A Wake-Up Call for Australia

"Without honest discourse, decisive policy, and recognition that not all cultures can coexist harmoniously, such attacks are likely to recur—just look at Europe today."
By
by Staff WriterDec 15, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.