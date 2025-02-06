Fire and Love: Embracing Humanity in Our Shared Crisis

As I sit reflecting on the devastation of the Californian wildfires, I find my thoughts spiralling into feelings both tender and troubled. In the immensity of this event, I am beckoned to imagine a scenario.

A young child—so innocent, full of beauty and potential—trapped within the confines of a burning house. Flames roar, their heat a tangible threat that sets the air ablaze with urgency. What kind of parent, I wonder, would hesitate—would pause to weigh the risks—before racing toward that inferno? None, I believe. For in the face of such danger, love eclipses all else.

To run toward the flames, to face the extreme heat, is the pulse of parental love, raw and relentless. To protect and to save overrides every fear. They would not leave it to others—because, in that fleeting moment when the life of a child hangs in the balance, the only instinct is – action.

Outsourcing responsibility to others or waiting for someone to prompt you into action would be simply absurd; such thoughts rarely even cross their minds.

It is here that, I find my heart drawn to the poignant life issue.

As I reflect on our society, I can’t help but notice the many faithful mothers and fathers surrounding us. Yet, amidst this, I witness turmoil and fires in the homes and hearts of our neighbours—those souls we meet in our everyday lives. Just as flames consume everything in their path, leaving nothing but loss and devastation, abortion engulfs the whole family in its path. It extinguishes the life of a most vulnerable human.

It is staggering to me that our society often treats abortion as anything but a life-threatening issue.

The conversation surrounding it is rarely ignited with the appropriate urgency and fervour. Instead of responding because lives hang in the balance, we avoid the heat of the subject, as though it were a mere philosophical concept rather than a tragic reality that leads to profound sorrow. Failing to recognise that the consequences can echo across generations, breaking down families and communities in their wake.

Much like a raging wildfire, the repercussions of abortion extend far beyond the initial act, leaving behind a landscape scarred with grief and regret. It is a choice that, while often deriving from fear and desperation, yields permanent consequences. Rather than confronting the fire of crisis with compassion and support, we allow it to spread unchecked in our neighbourhood.

I have rarely encountered a soul who, after the ashes of abortion settle, does not warn of the haunting embers of regret and shame. The quiet battles these parents wage alone against an overwhelming tide of pressure — can we not reach out, extend our hands, and help shield them from the flames?

We have all felt the sting of a personal crisis. This understanding binds and reminds us that we are all in great need at times. And so, I wonder: how can we express the fierce love we have for our children for those who are our family in this larger, shared experience of humanity?

If you are leaving the entirety of the issue up to another William Wilberforce to make a difference, I urge you to reconsider. It is the hearts of mothers and fathers—those nurturers and protectors—that are urgently needed. Note this carefully: I say the hearts of mothers and fathers, not just mothers and fathers. Our collective compassion must rise as individuals and as a united front, extending love and support to those in a temporary crisis. Love urges us to confront the blaze—not with indifference, but with the unwavering determination to protect and nurture the precious lives and families at stake.

Treat your neighbours as your own –humanity family. Be the hands that offer support in those vulnerable moments, the voices that lift the burdened hearts, and the souls who dare to run into the flames.

Tosari Thomas

House of Refuge

www.houseofrefuge.org.au