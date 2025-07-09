Image
News & Commentary ·World

Finnish MP Battling Six-Year “Hate Speech” Case Considers Leaving Church Over Same-Sex Marriage Shift

“Räsänen is still staring down the barrel of ‘hate speech’ LGBTQ+ lawfare, as her six-year court case over quoting Romans continues to be a frontline for free speech.”

Rod Lampard Jul 10, 2025

Finnish freedom fighter, Päivi Räsänen, is still staring down the barrel of “hate speech” LGBTQ+ lawfare.

Now in its 6th year, the court case over a Twitter post quoting Paul’s letter to the Romans continues to be a frontline for free speech.

Fed up with the continual downgrade of the Finnish Lutheran Church’s (EVL) commitment to the Gospel in exchange for a union with the LGBT, Räsänen says she is now prepared to leave the church.

Writing in a recent column for Uusi Tie, Räsänen named dissident Bishop of Lapua, Matti Salomäki, as the catalyst.

Once ardently steadfast in opposing the church adopting, affirming, and assimilating Same-Sex marriage, Salomäki seems to have surrendered, she explained.

“In a way,” for her, “this is the final nail in the coffin.

“The last episcopal stronghold has been broken, in what is the culmination of ecclesiastical anarchy,” Räsänen remarked.

“Instructions on marriage that are contrary to the teachings of the Church Council and the Bible are now also being implemented in Central, South, and North Ostrobothnia.” 

Specifically, Salomäki’s diocese of Lapua, also known as Finland’s Bible belt, an area rich in Christian values and home to Finnish Christian revivalist movements which date back to the 1700s.

“Church premises,” Räsänen said, “were ordered to be opened for same-sex weddings, and the celebration of communion in the premises of the revival movement was even prohibited.”

A letter to clergy published by Bishop Salomäki in June unpacked the dictate.

Even though assimilating SSM into Church practice was rejected in 2024, a June 2025 meeting of Finnish Bishops issued new “pastoral instructions on meeting same-sex couples requesting marriage or blessing in parish work,’ he said.

All previous instructions and guidelines must now be discarded, because “the situation regarding marriage ceremonies, the blessing of marriage and the use of premises has changed.”

Trying to reassure Finland’s parishioners, Salomäki asserted that EVL’s understanding of marriage still asserts the man for woman, woman for man union, and holds that this is the basis for a family.

Marrying homosexuals would now be a matter of “pastoral consideration,” which isn’t being mandated, just strongly encouraged.

“Personally,” he concluded, “I hope that priests will continue to act in accordance with the church’s current view of marriage.”

EVL’s new guidelines steer the Finnish state church towards two parallel positions on marriage, which would add “two-person unions” to the definition of marriage. 

Defending the dictate, Archbishop Tapio Luoma exclaimed that “a church wedding and the blessing of God are of great importance to ALL couples getting married.”

“We must,” Luoma added, “be able to find a solution to the marriage dispute that does not compromise our unity and allows everyone to be treated as ‘equals.’”

Archbishop Luoma made no mention of the Gospel, freedom of speech, children’s rights or holding fast to the Truth, despite the falsehoods of LGBTQ+ critical theory.

Signalling these as reasons for her pending departure from EVL, Räsänen said, “I probably won’t be paying the [optional] church tax next year.

“Could the church be like the prodigal son, who, having squandered his inheritance, repents and returns to be renewed?

“Or do we need a new community that truly continues the confessional church that our national church has lost?”

To this, she added, “I’m praying for wisdom and the right moment to make a decision.”

Calling the attacks on Räsänen a “growing trend,” Alliance Defending Freedom International (ADFIntl) slammed the “weaponisation of vague and subjective hate speech laws.” 

The LGBTQ+ disagreement-is-hate political persecution of Räsänen “extends far beyond Finland.”

If she is convicted on appeal – after already being acquitted – “it would mark a dangerous shift towards state control over individual freedoms,” they added.

ADFIntl have rightly described Räsänen’s 6-year-long debate-is-hate case as an “assault on freedom of expression.”

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Neutrality Is Surrender: The West Will Embrace Christianity or Die

Neutrality Is Surrender: The West Will Embrace Christianity or Die

"Christianity is the heart of the West. If that heart stops beating, if our faith dies, then our civilisation will not survive. It will be replaced by something else."
By
by Staff WriterJul 9, 2025
ACT Pushes Law Mandating Dog Owners Spend Three Hours a Day With Pets

ACT Pushes Law Mandating Dog Owners Spend Three Hours a Day With Pets

"How exactly will the government track whether dog owners are meeting the three-hour requirement? And who will monitor this?"
By
by Staff WriterJul 9, 2025
Victims of Communism Curriculum Mandated in Texas Schools

Victims of Communism Curriculum Mandated in Texas Schools

"SB 24’s requirements will give voice and visibility to Karl Marx’s often marginalized victims by offering kids ‘first-hand accounts, in-person, and video-recorded testimonies.’"
By
by Rod LampardJul 8, 2025
Less Freedom Won’t Fix “Antisemitism”

Less Freedom Won’t Fix “Antisemitism”

"One man cannot threaten another if every man has his tongue cut out—but at what cost? The principle of individual rights must remain intact, even if the removal of some freedoms can reduce the violation of others."
By
by Ben DavisJul 7, 2025
Which Words Matter?

Which Words Matter?

“Words are literally the overflow of who we are, coming out from as down deep as you can go.”
By
by Dr Stephen FysonJul 7, 2025
Keep Building—Even When They Call You Bad Names

Keep Building—Even When They Call You Bad Names

"It is no new thing for the best of men to be evil spoken of."
By
by Ben DavisJul 6, 2025
Australians Could Be Forced to Submit Facial Scans to Access the Internet

Australians Could Be Forced to Submit Facial Scans to Access the Internet

Australia appears to be heading towards a surveillance state.
By
by Staff WriterJul 5, 2025
WHO Flips on COVID Mandates, Declares a Social Distancing Crisis

WHO Flips on COVID Mandates, Declares a Social Distancing Crisis

"New estimates suggest that approximately 871,000 deaths per year are due to loneliness, which, the WHO stated, is linked to social isolation and/or ostracisation."
By
by Rod LampardJul 4, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.