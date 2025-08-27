Finland’s LGBTQ+ Judiciary Is Determined to Write Off the Bible as ‘Hate Speech’: Päivi Räsänen’s Third Trial Starts Oct 30

Päivi Räsänen finally has a court date.

On October 30, Finland’s state prosecutors will once again try to argue that disagreeing with homosexuality is “hate speech.”

This will be Räsänen’s third trial in seven years for sharing a Bible verse online.

Two previous court rulings (one in 2022 and another in 2023) unanimously vindicated both the former Finnish Member of Parliament and Lutheran Bishop Juhana Pohjola.

Losing twice in the lower courts hasn’t stopped the LGBTQ+ lawfare.

Räsänen’s persecutors seem to be seeking a – “the Bible is hate speech” – precedent from Finland’s Supreme Court, and appear fanatically determined to get one.

They want Räsänen punished, and her two acquittals overturned.

If her persecutors are successful, the grandmother and Bishop Pohjola could face up to six years in prison. That is, unless both Räsänen and Pohjola recant, which she has repeatedly – and rightly – refused to do.

The two were criminally charged in 2021 after a 2 year investigation into public criticisms made against Finland’s state-owned Lutheran Church.

At the heart of the investigation is dissent based on the biblical standard for marriage and the dangers of sin. Such as pride, lies, and same-sex “marriage.”

The epicentre of intrigue is Räsänen’s 2019 X (formerly Twitter) post, which carries an image of Romans 1:24-27 and the caption: “The Church has announced that it is an official partner of #seta’s #Pride2019.

“How does the church’s doctrinal foundation, #raamattu, align with the idea of elevating shame and sin to a source of pride?”

#kirkko on ilmoittanut olevansa #seta n #Pride2019 virallinen partneri. Miten kirkon oppiperusta, #raamattu sopii yhteen sen kanssa, että häpeä ja synti nostetaan ylpeyden aiheeksi? pic.twitter.com/cnjAQCrOc2 — Päivi Räsänen (@PaiviRasanen) June 17, 2019

Confirming her latest court date in an update, Alliance Defending Freedom (founded by the late James Dobson) reasserted the view that the Finnish Supreme Court case is a free speech battle.

Räsänen’s fight is a faith and free speech issue. Specifically, the right for Christians to freely comment on social issues by freely quoting the Bible.

The ADF described the prosecution’s case as a censorship campaign.

They then hinted at a broader anti-Christian agenda, adding,

“During the high-profile hearings before the Court of Appeal in 2023, the prosecution frequently attacked core Christian teachings.

“The Finnish State prosecutor claimed that, ’You can cite the Bible, but it is Räsänen’s interpretation and opinion about the Bible verses that are criminal,” the ADF recalled.

Prosecutors claim that “Räsänen’s use of the word ‘sin’ in her tweet was ‘insulting’ and therefore unlawful.”

In the end, Räsänen’s case isn’t just about free speech; it’s about religious freedom.

“The Bible is on trial.”

Since her dissenting viewpoint contained a “direct quote from the Bible, any judgment condemning its usage would directly condemn the Bible itself,” the ADF explained.

Staring down the barrel of Queer Theory’s forced speech, the Finnish freedom fighter says she’s not about to surrender.

Räsänen talked with Cissie Graham Lynch at a recent BGEA conference in Europe, about how God was using her trials.

“Each time I was interrogated by the police, they gave me the opportunity to give up,” Räsänen recalled.

They offered her two weeks to “renounce what she believed.”

To which, Päivi replied, “I don’t need two weeks. I will not comply.

“I stand on these writings. I will not apologise for what the Apostle Paul has stated.

“This is the Word of God. It is not only my opinion. God tells us what is sinful and what is not.”

Asked if she had hope for freedom of speech in Europe, Päivi said, “I think we are now living in such a time when we have to defend free speech and religious freedom.

“These freedoms are no longer self-evident.”

Hate crime laws are an example.

They’re sold as protections for minorities, yet have become a weapon to use against Christians. We have to defend these freedoms and use our rights, Räsänen stated.

We have to speak up and share what the Bible teaches about today’s social issues.

Especially to “today’s confused generations,” because “the more silent we are, the narrower the space we have to use these rights .”

The biggest threat to free speech, she declared, “is self-censorship.”

Despite the apparent attempts to exhaust her, Päivi remains defiant and hopeful.

Räsänen sees her battle as a blessing.

Through the courtroom, the police station, and into the media, the “Bible verses and the message of the Gospel” have gone viral.

She told BGEA that young people have been asking her questions, and some people have even committed their lives to following Christ.

Instead of prosecutors burying the Bible, they’ve “opened up a lot of opportunities for her to talk to people about it,” Räsänen concluded.

This is the exact opposite of what her persecutors seemingly hoped to achieve.

“God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.” (Galatians 6:7)

That Truth has evidently got some serious sting.