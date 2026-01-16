Image
Final 130 Christian Children Freed After Month in Islamist Captivity in Nigeria

Rod Lampard Jan 17, 2026

The final 130 of 315 Christian kids captured by Islamists in Nigeria have been released.

Armed “bandits” took the students and 12 staff members from Papiri’s St Mary’s Catholic School captive in late November.

Approximately 50 children managed to escape, and some 135 were released in early December. 130 were being held indefinitely.

While Nigeria’s government officially chalks the bloodless outcome up to a diplomatic win, firm walk-the-talk action from United States President Donald Trump likely helped.

On a technicality, Nigeria had some serious firepower backing them.

The good news outcome coincides with repeated warnings from the United States about military action on behalf of Christians.

Notably, the remaining 130 kids were promptly released 2 days before President Trump “sent Islamists a Christmas present” in the way of air strikes on ISIS targets in the area. 

One of the few locatable remarks from the White House about the air strikes came in the form of a Truth Social post from President Trump on Boxing Day.

“Tonight, at my direction, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria.”

This was, he explained, a response to Islamists “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.

“Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper.

“May God bless our Military, and Merry Christmas to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

The connection between the kidnappings and the Christmas military action is far from loose.

On November 24, the United States Bureau of African Affairs (Marco Rubio’s department) appeared to pre-empt potential intervention, stating on X that, “The United States condemned the mass abduction of reportedly over 300 students and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State.

“Those responsible for these crimes must be swiftly captured and held accountable.

“The Nigerian government must act decisively and do more to protect Christians and ensure Nigerians can live, learn, and practice their religion freely without fear or terror.”

Announcing the children’s release in a newsletter, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) said,

“After a month of heartache, not a single pupil is left in captivity.

“It’s a moment of triumph and relief after one of the country’s worst mass kidnappings.”

Sharing a moving video of the handover on Vimeo, ACN passed on the local Catholic diocese’s gratitude for its support and prayer.

The children, some as young as five years old, were later reunited with their parents after medical checks.

They have had “no good food or shelter” in months, the unnamed narrator explained.

“But we give God the glory that they have been safely returned to the family and loved ones.”

Saying thanks for the prayer support, the local church asked that Christians “continue to pray for their safety and for the church in Nigeria.”

