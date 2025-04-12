Image
Feminists Hate Women

"Saying that women should not serve in frontline combat roles is now considered anti-woman."

Matthew Littlefield Apr 13, 2025

It is interesting that saying that women should not serve in frontline combat roles is now considered anti-woman. Saying women should not be sent into machine gun and artillery fire to die is NOW anti-woman! Way to go conservatives (this happened in the LNP), they got rid of this guy for speaking the truth:

“Liberal Party Dumps NSW Candidate Who Believes Women Shouldn’t Serve In Combat For The ADF…

…During an appearance on rightwing figure Joel Jammal‘s podcast The Ark in July 2024, Britton expressed he believed women should “be removed from combat” roles within the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

He was later appointed for preselection into the NSW seat of Whitlam in December 2024, after an unsuccessful attempt with the former United Australia Party in 2022.

“Basically, long story short, if we’re to fix our defence force, unfortunately, they’re going to need to remove females from the combat corps,” said Britton, who served in the 3rd Battalion Royal Australian Regiment.

“Their hips are being destroyed because they can’t cope with the carrying of the heavy loads and the heavy impacts that’s required from doing combat-related jobs.

“I knew some of the toughest men I’ve ever met in my life, absolute nails. War left them a shaking mess. Drug addicted. Can’t go outside the house because they have panic attacks … If war can do that to them and destroy them, why would you want to send your beautiful women?

“Your females — the ones that are the backbone of your society. Your society only exists because of women … Why would you want to sacrifice them in war, on the altar?”

Masia, L. (2025, April 7). Liberal Party dumps NSW candidate who believes women shouldn’t serve in combat for the ADF. Pedestrian TV.

Right on mate, 100% correct. 100% correct.

Feminism was never about lifting women up, it was always designed to turn women into tax-paying servants of the state with 40% the upper body strength of men. It was never pro-woman, it was always anti-femininity, anti-family and anti-reason. It was always a propaganda effort to get women out of the home and into the labour force. Feminism did in the West what Communism failed to do here, it made women effectively the common resource of industry.

The powers that be saw how even the lowest man on the totem pole could have a lovely home, with a lovely wife whom he provided for, and who kept his home not just liveable, but desirable. And they thought, “How can we get these women chained to desks, moving on the factory floor, running into machine gun nests, and paying taxes?” They found a way.

The way was easy, they chose to tell the woman basically the same thing Lucifer did, “Did you know that if you reject the patriarchy, you can be equal?” What they did not tell women is that they meant she could be equally disposable. When elites who see human life as invaluable and who want to lower the population tell you that they want you to all be equal, you should be immediately suspicious.

I was in the army reserves. I saw how far behind combat units with women fell behind combat units only including men. I saw it firsthand in training. Movies have deceived people beyond belief on this issue. In the movies a 5 foot 5 woman in tights will take down a whole room full of highly trained and built special forces soldiers with a few crazy moves. In real life, male soldiers make short work of mixed brigades, and especially the women in them. Short work.

Men, it is our job to fight and bleed for our country if necessary, not the job of our women. Our society has become a mixed bag of curses, many women destroy the next generation in the womb, and many men and women get offended when they hear a man say women should not be sent to die for society. God have mercy on us all.

