Feedzy Demo Page

- No Authority to Say “Stop”by Douglas Wilson (Blog & Mablog) 2 hours ago at 1:00 am
“One of the reasons why a justice system has to be manifestly uncorrupted is that people will not stop rioting in the streets in order to let a corrupt system handle their grievances.” Skin and Blood, p. 87 The post No Authority to Say “Stop” appeared first on Blog & Mablog.
- Atheist Vs Christian: Do Ethics Depend On God?by Apologia Studios (Apologia Studios) 3 hours ago at 12:00 am
- Threatening to Kill Yourself if People Won’t Change Can Be Abuseby Ben Davis (Caldron Pool) 4 hours ago at 11:00 pm
“If ‘Trans Lives Matter,’ and they do, then is it fair for politicians, media heads, and activists to misdiagnose the problem of self-harm and suicide by continually pinning it on their Bible-believing grandmother and her local church? Is it not rather exploitative to accuse Christians of ‘murdering trans kids’ in an effort to pass legislation that would pressure believers to abandon their convictions?”
- Death Defangedby Douglas Wilson (Blog & Mablog) 4 hours ago at 11:00 pm
Good Friday 2023 The message of the cross of Christ would have no power or authority whatever apart from the profound vindication of that crucifixion that gloriously occurred three days later. The crucifixion makes no sense apart from that triumph of life over death, but with that vindication, the meaning of the cross itself comes … Continue Reading “Death Defanged” The post Death Defanged appeared first on Blog & Mablog.
- Twitch Bows to Trans-Madness Mid Programby James White (Alpha and Omega Ministries) 5 hours ago at 10:21 pm
As normal, it is Tom Buck’s fault. Everything is Tom’s fault these days, so, we might as well join in the fun. Seriously, I mentioned him retweeting the video of Riley Gaines being attacked by trans-madness thugs and that was just part of a half hour monologue on creation norms, the culture of death, and the madness of a society The post Twitch Bows to Trans-Madness Mid Program appeared first on Alpha and Omega Ministries.
- Unless the Museum Is Located in Clown World. Then It’s a Nice Getaway.by Douglas Wilson (Blog & Mablog) 14 hours ago at 1:11 pm
The post Unless the Museum Is Located in Clown World. Then It’s a Nice Getaway. appeared first on Blog & Mablog.
- Friday, April 7, 2023by R. Albert Mohler, Jr. (AlbertMohler.com) 18 hours ago at 9:00 am
This is The Briefing, a daily analysis of news and events from a Christian worldview. PART I (9:26 – 9:26) Good Friday, Indeed: The Centrality of the Cross and Resurrection to Christian Hope PART II (13:43 – 13:43) Did Jesus Have Free Will? — Dr. Mohler Responds to Letters from Listeners of The Briefing PART III (15:33 – 15:33) Did Jesus Sweat Blood in the Garden of Gethsemane, or Were His Tears Merely Like Drops of Blood? — Dr. Mohler Responds to Letters from Listeners of The Briefing PART IV (21:12 – 21:12) What Are Your Thoughts on Andy Stanley’s Apologetic Method of Focusing on the Resurrection of Christ Apart from Scriptural Authority? — Dr. Mohler Responds to Letters from Listeners of The Briefing PART V (23:13 – 23:13) Why Did Jesus Not Have to Stay Dead For Eternity? — Dr. Mohler Responds to Letters from Listeners of The Briefing PART VI (27:21 – 27:21) Why Is the Shed Blood of Jesus So Important? — Dr. Mohler Responds to Letters from Listeners of The Briefing
- Not the Best Ideaby Douglas Wilson (Blog & Mablog) 1 day ago at 1:05 am
“To go along with any level of this PC foolishness is like going on a bender in Bangkok and getting a tattoo from a guy whose English is not that strong.” Skin and Blood, p. 78 The post Not the Best Idea appeared first on Blog & Mablog.
- In the Name of Opposing Lynchingsby Douglas Wilson (Blog & Mablog) 1 day ago at 1:00 am
“To revile due process is to become, in principle, a defender of lynchings.” Skin and Blood, p. 77 The post In the Name of Opposing Lynchings appeared first on Blog & Mablog.
- The Honest Brandan Robertsonby Apologia Studios (Apologia Studios) 1 day ago at 10:05 pm
- No More Lies – We Must Proclaim the Truth, Even if It Costs Usby Bill Muehlenberg (Caldron Pool) 1 day ago at 9:41 pm
“If the world is against the truth, then I am against the world.”
- Why Aren’t Men Getting Married? | Doug Wilsonby Canon Press (Canon Press) 1 day ago at 8:20 pm
- Content Cluster Muster [04-06-23]by Douglas Wilson (Blog & Mablog) 1 day ago at 4:00 pm
Even Dragons Shall Praise Him: Contrition is So Important: A Song I Really Like for Some Reason: Timing Is Everything: Overheard: New Product: Jokes I Like to Tell:Over the years, I have accumulated a store of jokes and whatnot. They generally spurt out on random occasions, and some time ago I thought to collect them, … Continue Reading “Content Cluster Muster [04-06-23]” The post Content Cluster Muster [04-06-23] appeared first on Blog & Mablog.
- Thursday, April 6, 2023by R. Albert Mohler, Jr. (AlbertMohler.com) 2 days ago at 9:00 am
This is The Briefing, a daily analysis of news and events from a Christian worldview. PART I (6:12 – 6:12) Russia Pushes Finland into the Arms of NATO: How Putin is Reshaping of the Global Geo-Political Map PART II (15:38 – 15:38) A Long Commitment Based in a Fascinating History: Finland’s Neutrality Comes to an End PART III (21:53 – 21:53) President Biden Will Skip the Coronation of Britain’s King Charles III — And There Is a Long History Behind That Decision PART IV (28:56 – 28:56) The ‘Special Relationship’ That Now Unites the United States and Britain Took a Long Time to Develop: Does Anyone Remember War Plan Red?
- The Progressive Mindset and Why It’s Dangerousby Matthew Littlefield (Caldron Pool) 2 days ago at 6:54 am
“The minstrels promised utopia and the crowds fell under their sway, as surely as if they were children listening to the Pied Piper.”
- Mostly Feathersby Douglas Wilson (Blog & Mablog) 2 days ago at 1:00 am
“There are some insufferable bores out there, and there are people who puff themselves up like a barn owl when it is ten below.” Skin and Blood, pp. 76-77 The post Mostly Feathers appeared first on Blog & Mablog.
- Provoked: Exposing False Teachers – Kenneth Copelandby Apologia Studios (Apologia Studios) 2 days ago at 12:30 am
- Advice For Battling Temptation #shortsby Apologia Studios (Apologia Studios) 2 days ago at 11:32 pm
- The Libs Half-Hearted ‘No’ to the Voiceby Rod Lampard (Caldron Pool) 2 days ago at 9:47 pm
“The proposal comes without any evidence The Voice will help Indigenous Australians.”
- Debate Trailer: Does Morality Depend Upon God?by Apologia Studios (Apologia Studios) 2 days ago at 6:30 pm
- How Hymenaeus Struggled With Mathby Douglas Wilson (Blog & Mablog) 3 days ago at 2:00 pm
Introduction: In the mid-sixties of the first century, the apostle Paul wrote to Timothy about a number of pastoral problems that confronted that earnest young man. One of the challenges had to do with a certain false teacher named Hymenaeus, who comes up in both 1 and 2 Timothy. The first time he is paired … Continue Reading “How Hymenaeus Struggled With Math” The post How Hymenaeus Struggled With Math appeared first on Blog & Mablog.
- Wednesday, April 5, 2023by R. Albert Mohler, Jr. (AlbertMohler.com) 3 days ago at 9:00 am
This is The Briefing, a daily analysis of news and events from a Christian worldview. PART I (8:19 – 8:19) A Dark Day in American History, But What Does it Mean? Former President Donald J. Trump Arraigned in New York Court on 34 Felony Charges Five takeaways from the Trump indictment in New York by Washington Post (Philip Bump) The Trump indictment is a dangerous leap on the highest of wires by Washington Post (Ruth Marcus) PART II (15:35 – 15:35) Lord, Please Save Us From Ourselves: The Dangerous Political Precedent Set in That Manhattan Court Today PART III (25:55 – 25:55) A Precedent-Shattering Election: Wisconsin’s Supreme Court Flips With Huge Implications for the Future of American Politics Liberals win control of Wisconsin Supreme Court ahead of abortion case by Washington Post (Patrick Marley)
- Advice for the Liberal Party of Australiaby Matthew Littlefield (Caldron Pool) 3 days ago at 6:58 am
“Pass policies which make life easier for Australians to have large families and this will have a positive impact on this nation for generations.”
- Cultish: Is Easter Pagan? w/ Michael Jonesby Apologia Studios (Apologia Studios) 3 days ago at 12:00 am
- Snowed in Road Trip DL!by James White (Alpha and Omega Ministries) 3 days ago at 11:29 pm
I am still stuck in Salt Lake by this wicked winter storm that has buried me in snow and ice. I will have to be digging out in the morning as I need to get going, but it will be tricky! Anyway, talked a bit about some of the great men I’ve gotten to know in ministry as I got The post Snowed in Road Trip DL! appeared first on Alpha and Omega Ministries.