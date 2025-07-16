Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Fauci’s Pre-Emptive Pardon Faces Scrutiny Amid Autopen Abuse Allegations

Fauci’s pardon is now at the center of a growing investigation into whether Biden’s staff exploited his cognitive decline to issue unauthorized clemencies using an autopen.

Rod Lampard Jul 17, 2025

Anthony Fauci’s pre-emptive pardon may not protect the American COVID czar from prosecution for alleged perjury.

Former President Joe Biden recently cast doubt on the legitimacy of Fauci’s free ride, telling the New York Times that his staff often used the White House’s autopen to sign documents.

This includes pardons and clemencies that Biden may never have read or perhaps even approved.

White House emails from the Joebama era are currently part of an ongoing investigation initiated by Republicans into the Autopen process and procedure.

Specifically, where Biden’s staffers may have taken advantage of the then-President’s alleged ailing cognitive state.

According to the NYT, staff would receive “oral decisions” known as “blurbs,” which were drafted by aides to Biden’s senior advisors.

Of significance, “assistants who drafted the blurbs were not themselves in the room with Mr. Biden.”

Biden’s senior advisors, the NYT added, “relayed what the President had said, and their aides then documented it.”

Widening concern is the fact that “Mr. Biden did not individually approve each name for the categorical pardons that applied to large numbers of people.” 

Biden did, however, “sign off on the standards he wanted to be used to determine them,” reported the Times.

Another red flag, raising eyebrows, comes by way of how staffers handled revised documents.

These were not handed back to Joe Biden for approval.

“Rather than ask Mr. Biden to keep signing revised versions, staff waited and then ran the final version through the autopen, which they saw as a routine procedure.”

Hunter Biden’s full pardon was the only pardon Joe Biden signed by his own hand in the closing period of his presidency, recalled the NYT.

In response to the investigation, Biden and his staffers accused Trump of waging a “vindictive retribution campaign,” then lawyered up.

The revelations have revived calls for Dr. Anthony Fauci to come clean on his involvement with gain-of-function research funding in Wuhan.

COVID critic and Senate Homeland Security chair, Dr. Rand Paul, is asking Trump’s DOJ to hold Fauci accountable.

If the New York Times is correct, and the only pardon personally signed by Joe Biden, in the December 2024 to January 2025 period, was for his son, Dr. Fauci’s pre-emptive pardon on January 19 must have been signed by Autopen.

Referring to the alleged autopen abuse, Rand Paul argued that doubts about Fauci’s pardon were enough to relight an investigation into whether he had lied to Congress about his relationship with Wuhan.

“Perjury is a crime. And Fauci must be held accountable,” he wrote on X.

In the 2-page request published online, Dr. Paul asserted, “On January 19, 2025, Dr. Fauci was issued a full and unconditional pardon for any offences that he may have committed or taken part in since 2014.”

“Dr. Fauci was included among a group of individuals granted unprecedented pre-emptive pardons on President Joe Biden’s final day in office,” Dr. Paul continued.

However, there is “no documented confirmation that the President personally reviewed or approved each individual grant of clemency.”

“This raises serious constitutional and legal concerns about the legitimacy of Dr. Fauci’s pardon.” 

Given these reports, Dr. Rand asked Trump’s DOJ to “investigate whether Dr. Fauci’s statements to Congress on May 11, 2021, violated any applicable laws.”

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Matt Walsh Demands Answers in Epstein Case: “We Can’t Move On”

Matt Walsh Demands Answers in Epstein Case: “We Can’t Move On”

"We want those people to be dragged in front of us, weeping and begging for mercy. We want them exposed and humiliated and shamed and punished in the harshest and most painful way, because that's justice."
By
by Staff WriterJul 16, 2025
On Arresting Decline

On Arresting Decline

"Once decline is set in, then there is not really much that even the best leaders can do to stop it."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJul 16, 2025
John MacArthur Enters Glory

John MacArthur Enters Glory

"This evening, his faith became sight."
By
by Staff WriterJul 15, 2025
Trump DOJ Dismisses Charges Against Doctor Who Defied Democrat COVID Mandates

Trump DOJ Dismisses Charges Against Doctor Who Defied Democrat COVID Mandates

"Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so."
By
by Rod LampardJul 15, 2025
John MacArthur Hospitalized, Nearing Death

John MacArthur Hospitalized, Nearing Death

"A statement from the church on Sunday indicated that the 86-year-old may soon be 'in the presence of the Lord.'"
By
by Staff WriterJul 14, 2025
Renewed Calls for ‘Castle Law’ in Australia: You Break In, You Forfeit Your Rights

Renewed Calls for ‘Castle Law’ in Australia: You Break In, You Forfeit Your Rights

"Victims do not feel safe in their own homes knowing that offenders have more rights than occupants."
By
by Staff WriterJul 13, 2025
Europe Witnesses Surge in Anti-Christian Violence

Europe Witnesses Surge in Anti-Christian Violence

"A key report has revealed a sharp rise in crimes targeting Christians, documenting 2,444 incidents across 35 countries and highlighting escalating hostility against Christian communities."
By
by Staff WriterJul 12, 2025
Melbourne Royal Show Bans Annual Christian Exhibit, Sparking Religious Freedom Debate

Melbourne Royal Show Bans Annual Christian Exhibit, Sparking Religious Freedom Debate

“This is not just about one booth — it’s about ensuring that all Australians have the right to peacefully express their faith in public venues.”
By
by Rod LampardJul 11, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.