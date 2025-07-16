Fauci’s Pre-Emptive Pardon Faces Scrutiny Amid Autopen Abuse Allegations

Anthony Fauci’s pre-emptive pardon may not protect the American COVID czar from prosecution for alleged perjury.

Advertisement

Former President Joe Biden recently cast doubt on the legitimacy of Fauci’s free ride, telling the New York Times that his staff often used the White House’s autopen to sign documents.

This includes pardons and clemencies that Biden may never have read or perhaps even approved.

White House emails from the Joebama era are currently part of an ongoing investigation initiated by Republicans into the Autopen process and procedure.

Multiple people from the NIH testified that gain-of-function research was happening, directly contradicting Dr. Fauci’s position that this dangerous research was not taking place. We also have testimony from those who received these funds for the research.



There’s no doubt that… pic.twitter.com/xvThcFtgyN — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 15, 2025

Specifically, where Biden’s staffers may have taken advantage of the then-President’s alleged ailing cognitive state.

According to the NYT, staff would receive “oral decisions” known as “blurbs,” which were drafted by aides to Biden’s senior advisors.

Of significance, “assistants who drafted the blurbs were not themselves in the room with Mr. Biden.”

Biden’s senior advisors, the NYT added, “relayed what the President had said, and their aides then documented it.”

Advertisement

Widening concern is the fact that “Mr. Biden did not individually approve each name for the categorical pardons that applied to large numbers of people.”

Biden did, however, “sign off on the standards he wanted to be used to determine them,” reported the Times.

Another red flag, raising eyebrows, comes by way of how staffers handled revised documents.

Advertisement

These were not handed back to Joe Biden for approval.

“Rather than ask Mr. Biden to keep signing revised versions, staff waited and then ran the final version through the autopen, which they saw as a routine procedure.”

Hunter Biden’s full pardon was the only pardon Joe Biden signed by his own hand in the closing period of his presidency, recalled the NYT.

In response to the investigation, Biden and his staffers accused Trump of waging a “vindictive retribution campaign,” then lawyered up.

The revelations have revived calls for Dr. Anthony Fauci to come clean on his involvement with gain-of-function research funding in Wuhan.

COVID critic and Senate Homeland Security chair, Dr. Rand Paul, is asking Trump’s DOJ to hold Fauci accountable.

If the New York Times is correct, and the only pardon personally signed by Joe Biden, in the December 2024 to January 2025 period, was for his son, Dr. Fauci’s pre-emptive pardon on January 19 must have been signed by Autopen.

Referring to the alleged autopen abuse, Rand Paul argued that doubts about Fauci’s pardon were enough to relight an investigation into whether he had lied to Congress about his relationship with Wuhan.

“Perjury is a crime. And Fauci must be held accountable,” he wrote on X.

Perjury is a crime. And Fauci must be held accountable. https://t.co/a1IlzAm154 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 14, 2025

In the 2-page request published online, Dr. Paul asserted, “On January 19, 2025, Dr. Fauci was issued a full and unconditional pardon for any offences that he may have committed or taken part in since 2014.”

“Dr. Fauci was included among a group of individuals granted unprecedented pre-emptive pardons on President Joe Biden’s final day in office,” Dr. Paul continued.

However, there is “no documented confirmation that the President personally reviewed or approved each individual grant of clemency.”

“This raises serious constitutional and legal concerns about the legitimacy of Dr. Fauci’s pardon.”

Given these reports, Dr. Rand asked Trump’s DOJ to “investigate whether Dr. Fauci’s statements to Congress on May 11, 2021, violated any applicable laws.”