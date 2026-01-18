Far From Over: 98% of Antisemitism Bill Still Stands, Freedom Advocates Issue Warning

The Australian Government’s proposed antisemitism legislation remains largely unchanged, with only a small portion removed following public backlash, free speech advocates say.

In a video posted on X on Monday, Turning Point Australia head Joel Jammal called for opposition to the Combating Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026, noting that only around 2% of its provisions—roughly three pages—have been removed or amended after failing to garner the necessary backing.

“We will not be proceeding with the racial vilification provisions because it’s clear that that will not have support,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese admitted last week.

Jammal directed viewers to an online tool providing pre-drafted messages to quickly email senators criticizing the bill. “The Senate is where we can stop this, but they’re relying on the Liberals to pass it, so we have to email the Liberals,” he said.

According to Jammal, the government’s minor revisions removed only Part 5 of Schedule 1, the section addressing racial vilification. He described the handling of the legislation as a strategic manoeuvre by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, splitting the bill into separate schedules to gain support.

“He’s outmanoeuvring the Liberals by removing three pages, splitting the bill in two, getting the Greens voting for Schedules 3 and 4—which relate to guns and customs importations—and he’s got Schedules 1, 2, and maybe 5 going together, and he’s going to get the Liberals to pass that. It’s kind of like a divide and conquer strategy,” Jammal said.

“Tomorrow morning the bill will be introduced, and by the end of the day, that Bill will—likely at this stage, it will be voted across the line thanks to the Liberals,” he warned.

WATCH: