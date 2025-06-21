Image
Family Voice Australia Urges Health Minister to Keep Ban on Gay Men Donating Blood

"This is not about discrimination. It is about science, safety, and protecting life."

Staff Writer Jun 22, 2025

Family Voice Australia is calling on Health Minister Mark Butler to uphold the ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood, citing concerns over the safety of the nation’s blood supply. The organisation has launched a campaign urging Butler to intervene before a significant policy change takes effect in 2025.

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood service announced that, starting July 14, 2025, the current waiting period for gay men to donate plasma will be removed. Previously, gay and bisexual men were required to abstain from sexual activity for a set period of time before donating blood, a precautionary measure put in place due to the higher risk of HIV transmission in this demographic.

Family Voice Australia argues that this shift in policy is driven by activism, not science. The organisation warns that removing the deferral period for plasma donations could jeopardise the safety of transfusion recipients, ranging from newborns to cancer patients who rely on safe, contamination-free blood.

According to Family Voice Australia, gay men continue to represent the largest group of HIV cases in the country, accounting for 63% of all HIV notifications in 2023. Despite making up a small percentage of the population, this group remains the primary source of HIV transmission in Australia, the organisation claims.

Under the new rules, gay men will be allowed to donate plasma without any waiting period, and broader changes are expected in mid-to-late 2026, including the removal of questions regarding the gender of sexual partners for blood and platelet donations. These changes come despite the ongoing risks associated with HIV, Family Voice Australia argues.

“This is not about discrimination. It’s about science, safety, and protecting life,” the group states in its campaign. “The precautionary principle must apply. Once blood is given, it cannot be taken back.”

Family Voice Australia has called on the federal government to intervene and maintain the ban in order to preserve the integrity of Australia’s blood supply. The group insists that the changes, driven by activist pressure, prioritise “inclusion” over public health and the safety of vulnerable patients.

