Fallen Means and God: Women Pastors

You might have noticed, if you have been reading me for some time now, that I often speak to the evils of feminism. Whether you follow me on my blog or on my Substack, you will have seen I am not shy about calling out how feminism has caused rot to set into the home, the church and wider society. It is a pernicious evil. Feminists don’t even really have a true definition of what a woman is, and this is starting to have an impact on conservatives, who are often just pushing the views of yesterday’s liberals.

My four-part (so far) series on Satanic Feminism also might come across to some as just the kind of thing that a conservative Baptist pastor might say about feminism. And to be fair, you would in large part be right. But the title was actually inspired by a book published by Oxford Academic Press by Per Faxneld called “Satanic Feminism: Lucifer as the Liberator of Woman in Nineteenth-Century Culture.” This book was based on Faxneld’s award-winning PhD thesis, which shows that the modern world, and particularly Socialism and Feminism, have deep connections to explicitly Luciferian ideas and inspirations. The abstract on Oxford’s website says,

“According to the Bible, Eve was the first to heed Satan’s advice to eat of the forbidden fruit. The notion of woman as the Devil’s accomplice is prominent throughout the history of Christianity and has been used to legitimate the subordination of wives and daughters. During the nineteenth century, rebellious females performed counter-readings of this misogynist tradition. Hereby, Lucifer was reconceptualized as a feminist liberator of womankind, and Eve became a heroine. In these reimaginings, Satan is an ally in the struggle against a patriarchy supported by God the Father and his male priests. The book delineates how such Satanic feminism is expressed in a number of nineteenth-century esoteric works, literary texts, autobiographies, pamphlets and journals, newspaper articles, paintings, sculptures, and even artefacts of consumer culture such as jewellery. The analysis focuses on interfaces between esotericism, literature, art, and the political realm. New light is thus shed on neglected aspects of the intellectual history of feminism, Satanism, and revisionary mythmaking. The scope of the study makes it valuable not only for historians of religion but also for those with a general interest in cultural history (or specific aspects of it like gender history, romanticism, or decadent-symbolist art and literature).” Faxneld, P. (2017). Satanic feminism: Lucifer as the liberator of woman in nineteenth-century culture. Oxford University Press.

It looks like the rhetoric of those conservative Baptist preachers was more correct than you could have ever imagined. And this should not surprise us, feminism calls into question everything the Bible says about men, women and their relationship to each other. The catch cry of evangelical feminists is “did God really say?”, which is precisely the most deceptive question in the Bible, especially when it is followed by the disregarding of the biblical text.

Feminists were not shy in noting their inspiration came from the very kind of subversive Luciferians that Faxneld identifies. As they write in their own autobiographical history, The Complete History of the Suffragette Movement:

“Freedom for the peasants was found alone at night. Known as the Birds of the Night, Foxes and Birds of Prey, it was only at these night assemblages they enjoyed the least happiness or security. Here, with wives and daughters, they met together to talk, of their gross outrages. Out of these foul wrongs grew the sacrifice of the “Black Mass,” with woman as officiating priestess, in which the rites of the Church were travestied in solemn mockery, and defiance cast at that heaven which seemed to permit the priest and lord alike to trample upon all the sacred rights of womanhood in the names of religion and law. During this mocking service a true sacrifice of wheat was offered to the Spirit of the Earth who made wheat to grow, and loosened birds bore aloft to the God of Freedom the sighs and prayers of the serfs asking that their descendants might be free. We can not do otherwise than regard this sacrifice as the most acceptable offering made in that day of moral degradation, a sacrifice and prayer more holy than all the ceremonials of the Church.” Stanton, Elizabeth Cady (et. al.) 2017, The Complete History of the Suffragette Movement – All 6 Books in One Edition) The Battle for the Equal Rights: 1848-1922, Musaicum Books. Kindle Edition. Chapter 15.

So, they directly linked themselves to the worship of the god of nature, otherwise known as Baal, Pan or the devil, among many other names. They even show their complete disregard for the Bible,

“While woman’s subordination is taught as a Scriptural doctrine, the most devout and learned biblical scholars of the present day admit that the Bible has suffered many interpolations in the course of the centuries. Some of these have doubtless occurred through efforts to render certain passages clearer, while others have been forged with direct intention to deceive. Disraeli says that the early English editions contain 6,000 errors, which were constantly introduced, and passages interpolated for sectarian purposes, or to sustain new creeds. Sometimes, indeed, they were added for the purpose of destroying all Scriptural authority by the suppression of texts. The Church Union says of the present translation, that there are more than 7,000 variations from the received Hebrew text, and more than 150,000 from the received Greek text… …Amid this vast discrepancy in regard to the truth of the Scriptures themselves; with no Hebrew manuscript older than the twelfth century; with no Greek one older than the fourth; with the acknowledgment by scholars of 7,000 errors in the Old Testament, and 150,000 in the New; with assurance that these interpolations and changes have been made by men in the interest of creeds, we may well believe that the portions of the Bible quoted against woman’s equality are but interpolations of an unscrupulous priesthood, for the purpose of holding her in subjection to man.” Ibid.

So, don’t take my word for it that feminism is Satanic. Don’t even take the academic Per Faxneld’s well researched and sourced word for it. Listen to the Suffragettes themselves. They saw themselves as the ideological fulfilment in their day of the witches of the medieval and early modern era, and they had exactly as much respect for the word of God as the devil. They even confirm an argument you have seen me make, as have others, that the Bible does not teach equality between the genders, “we may well believe that the portions of the Bible quoted against woman’s equality are but interpolations of an unscrupulous priesthood, for the purpose of holding her in subjection to man.”

Did you see that? They recognise the importance of what these passages say about the differences between the roles of men and women, and so they seek to simply remove them from the equation, because they don’t like what the Bible says. This is literally Satanic. If we had no other evidence for their source of inspiration, this would be enough to confirm the case for most reasonable Christians.

But people are more emotional thinkers than dialectic thinkers. This is simply because we default to how things make us feel, rather than making a rigorous examination of most issues. This is especially true with women pastors. Many modern Christians just think it is mean to say women cannot be pastors, and on top of that, many of the same Christians will note that they have been blessed by a female pastor at some point. How can this be evil if they have been blessed by it? This is a reasonable question. A very good question, in fact, and I think there are some really good ways to answer it. But I just want to focus on one in this piece.

Solomon. Specifically, Solomon and the high places.

This insight comes from one of the most famous passages in the Bible. As with all famous passages, we need to read it carefully, because it is easy to miss things in passages we think we know very well. Look at this,

“Solomon made a marriage alliance with Pharaoh king of Egypt. He took Pharaoh’s daughter and brought her into the city of David until he had finished building his own house and the house of the Lord and the wall around Jerusalem. 2 The people were sacrificing at the high places, however, because no house had yet been built for the name of the Lord. 3 Solomon loved the Lord, walking in the statutes of David his father, only he sacrificed and made offerings at the high places. 4 And the king went to Gibeon to sacrifice there, for that was the great high place. Solomon used to offer a thousand burnt offerings on that altar. 5 At Gibeon the Lord appeared to Solomon in a dream by night, and God said, “Ask what I shall give you.” 1 Kings 3:1-5

Verse 3 is key here: “Solomon loved the Lord, walking in the statutes of his father, only he sacrificed and made offerings at the high places.” This was a problem, a serious problem. These high places were a never-ending snare to the people of Israel, even to a king like Solomon.

The high places were places of idolatry. They were meant to be destroyed, Numbers 33:52, “then you shall drive out all the inhabitants of the land from before you and destroy all their figured stones and destroy all their metal images and demolish all their high places.” God even predicted that they would cause the fall of Israel, Leviticus 26:30, “And I will destroy your high places and cut down your incense altars and cast your dead bodies upon the dead bodies of your idols, and my soul will abhor you…” In this passage, God is looking forward in time to the coming judgement of Israel for their abandonment of their covenant with God. The high places would be a key part of the problem.

This process is explained in the books of 1 and 2 Kings. When Jeroboam took control of Israel, he intensified this idolatry,

“So the king took counsel and made two calves of gold. And he said to the people, “You have gone up to Jerusalem long enough. Behold your gods, O Israel, who brought you up out of the land of Egypt.” 29 And he set one in Bethel, and the other he put in Dan. 30 Then this thing became a sin, for the people went as far as Dan to be before one. 31 He also made temples on high places and appointed priests from among all the people, who were not of the Levites.” 1 Kings 12:28-31

Again and again in the Old Testament, you will hear reference to what a snare these high places were to the people of Israel. The bad kings promoted these places, but even many good kings allowed this snare to flourish. “He walked in all the way of Asa his father. He did not turn aside from it, doing what was right in the sight of the Lord. Yet the high places were not taken away, and the people still sacrificed and made offerings on the high places” (1 Kings 22:43). Even many kings who sought to bring faithfulness back to Israel did not remove the high places.

The Bible does not mince words about the sin that these high places represented: “For they provoked him to anger with their high places; they moved him to jealousy with their idols;…” (Ps. 78:58). These high places were clearly snares. Their very existence was a blight on the worship practices of the people of God. Yet Solomon encountered God at one of these high places,

“Solomon loved the Lord, walking in the statutes of David his father, only he sacrificed and made offerings at the high places. 4 And the king went to Gibeon to sacrifice there, for that was the great high place. Solomon used to offer a thousand burnt offerings on that altar. 5 At Gibeon the Lord appeared to Solomon in a dream by night, and God said, “Ask what I shall give you.” 1 Kings 3:3-5

Solomon loved God but tolerated the high places. In fact, he “used to offer a thousand burnt offerings on that altar…” at Gibeon.

How could God speak to Solomon when Solomon was doing something he should not be doing? Because such is the grace of God. I cannot help but see a good comparison here to the practice of female pastors in the church today.

Today, many women are pastors. This is forbidden in the Bible, but a lot of the church does not just tolerate this, they actually endorse it, promote it and look down on churches that do not do it. Just like the high places of biblical law that are forbidden by both the Old and New Testament. Even good kings tolerated the high places, remember. Even men in the church we would consider good have been known to make the case for female preachers. Men who are otherwise orthodox in all other aspects of their practice and theology.

These high places show us two things about this situation. One, yes, God can work through forbidden means. To be hung on a tree was a curse in the Jewish law (Deut. 21:22-23), yet God saved the world through a man who was hung on a tree, or on the wood from one at least. Paul says he became a curse for us (Gal. 3:13). God can work through forbidden means; he can even work through the hands of sinners to bring great deliverance. This is true for female pastors. People can be blessed by insights that some of these women share from the word of God, because God’s word is powerful in and of itself. God’s word spoken by anyone can bring blessing, even if they did not originally intend it, such is the grace of God.

But just because God can work through these fallen means does not mean we should encourage it. Solomon met God at a high place, a high place he frequented, even though he should not have. But we should not see God working through the high place as vindicating that practice, or blessing its continued use. Because this practice brought down the whole nation of Israel. This was a snare that was both predicted to bring down the people of God, and which we saw actually happened.

We have seen the many ways the Bible forbids women from being pastors in previous articles. But we have also seen how many women are turning back from the role, because of the effects it has on their lives. Women should not take on this role, and many are finding out the hard way parts of the reasons why God gave this command in the Bible. The wider effect this is having on the church is also observed to be negative, the modern Western church has been massively feminised. But it goes beyond just the local church; the wider effect it also has on society is a problem.

A society where women take on more and more of the roles of men is a society that will end up having to replace itself with immigration, simply because it stops having enough children to replace itself. We are seeing this negative effect in our country and all across the West today. Rather than confront this issue and tear down this “high place”, many leaders in the church and society fail to confront it, and our whole society and church lumbers towards disaster.

Just because something is used in scripture to bring about good does not mean we should follow that practice. Just because you may have been blessed by the ministry of a woman from time to time, does not mean we should encourage such a practice. Solomon’s example is a perfect comparison to help us understand why doing so is a disaster. He may have been blessed at a high place, but the high places ended up destroying his kingdom. The longitudinal effects of disobeying God’s word matter more than momentary blessings.