Image
News & Commentary ·Persecution

Ex-CIA Agent: Christianity Targeted Because Christians Are a Threat to Tyranny

"The Soviet Union made a statement that they could control the entire population, except the Christians. They had to put them in prison and in gulags."

Staff Writer Jun 20, 2025

Kevin Shipp, a former CIA officer, appeared on the Candace show hosted by Candace Owens, where he claimed that Christians have been systematically targeted within the U.S. intelligence community due to their resistance to government overreach.

During the interview, Shipp recounted a personal experience from his time at the CIA in 1994. He stated that he and approximately 30 other officers were gathered for a meeting, where their division chief conveyed a directive allegedly from the CIA Director.

According to Shipp, the directive prohibited employees from saying “Merry Christmas” in office spaces and banned Christian displays such as nativity scenes on desks or office doors. He said employees who violated these rules faced administrative penalties.

Shipp claimed that only two individuals in the room reacted with visible shock to the announcement. He described the agency as being “actively against Christians” and asserted that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies were used to suppress Christian expression.

He recounted an incident where he deliberately said “Merry Christmas” in defiance of the directive. Shipp claimed there was a negative response from some in the agency, but said leadership ultimately backed off after facing internal resistance.

Shipp framed the issue as part of a broader pattern, asserting that Christians are often singled out globally because of their refusal to submit to what he described as “tyrannical” authority. He referenced historical regimes, such as the Soviet Union, and claimed that Christians’ allegiance to a higher power makes them less susceptible to government control.

WATCH:

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
The Gospel and Scattered Israel Restored

The Gospel and Scattered Israel Restored

"Paul uses Hosea's words, 'I will call them my people, which were not my people,' to demonstrate that the restoration Hosea spoke of is now being fulfilled in the new people of God, comprising both Jews and Gentiles, including the church in Rome."
By
by Ben DavisJun 20, 2025
I Went to a Restaurant Yesterday and You Won’t Believe What Happened

I Went to a Restaurant Yesterday and You Won’t Believe What Happened

If we wouldn't tolerate it from a restaurant...
By
by Staff WriterJun 19, 2025
Cruz: “Biblically, We’re Commanded to Support Israel”

Cruz: “Biblically, We’re Commanded to Support Israel”

Is support for modern Israel a biblical mandate based on God’s promises to Abraham?
By
by Ben DavisJun 19, 2025
NSW Nats Torch Net Zero, Ditch Carbon Zero’s Crippling Con

NSW Nats Torch Net Zero, Ditch Carbon Zero’s Crippling Con

“Net zero has done nothing but push up the price of everything. It has done ZERO for the environment because other countries are ignoring their commitments," Senator Matt Canavan said.
By
by Rod LampardJun 19, 2025
Decriminalising Abortion Shifts the Right to Life from God to the State

Decriminalising Abortion Shifts the Right to Life from God to the State

"By legalising abortion, we are not just allowing the state to regulate life and death; we are redefining rights as privileges that can be granted and revoked by government, not as inherent gifts from God."
By
by Ben DavisJun 18, 2025
Baptist Perspectives on What Constitutes Israel

Baptist Perspectives on What Constitutes Israel

Who are the true recipients of God's covenant promises to Israel—ethnic Israel or those who are in Christ?
By
by Tim GrantJun 18, 2025
Has the Church Replaced Israel?

Has the Church Replaced Israel?

The nature of the relationship between Israel and the Church has been the subject of much misunderstanding and debate.
By
by Ben DavisJun 17, 2025
Mel Gibson: LA’s Open Borders Violence Is the Result of “Destructive Democrat Decision-Making”

Mel Gibson: LA’s Open Borders Violence Is the Result of “Destructive Democrat Decision-Making”

“We need to make our voices heard, as a community,” Gibson asserted, “because it’s clear that our elected officials don’t seem to give a damn.”
By
by Rod LampardJun 17, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.