Ex-CIA Agent: Christianity Targeted Because Christians Are a Threat to Tyranny

Kevin Shipp, a former CIA officer, appeared on the Candace show hosted by Candace Owens, where he claimed that Christians have been systematically targeted within the U.S. intelligence community due to their resistance to government overreach.

During the interview, Shipp recounted a personal experience from his time at the CIA in 1994. He stated that he and approximately 30 other officers were gathered for a meeting, where their division chief conveyed a directive allegedly from the CIA Director.

According to Shipp, the directive prohibited employees from saying “Merry Christmas” in office spaces and banned Christian displays such as nativity scenes on desks or office doors. He said employees who violated these rules faced administrative penalties.

Shipp claimed that only two individuals in the room reacted with visible shock to the announcement. He described the agency as being “actively against Christians” and asserted that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies were used to suppress Christian expression.

He recounted an incident where he deliberately said “Merry Christmas” in defiance of the directive. Shipp claimed there was a negative response from some in the agency, but said leadership ultimately backed off after facing internal resistance.

Shipp framed the issue as part of a broader pattern, asserting that Christians are often singled out globally because of their refusal to submit to what he described as “tyrannical” authority. He referenced historical regimes, such as the Soviet Union, and claimed that Christians’ allegiance to a higher power makes them less susceptible to government control.

WATCH: