Evangelist Killed in Eastern Uganda After Leading Muslims to Christ

An evangelist was killed in eastern Uganda on April 3 after leading several Muslims to Christianity during an open-air event. David Washume, 38, was attacked while returning home from a three-day preaching campaign in the Mbale District.

Washume and fellow evangelist Fred Wepuhulu had been preaching in the areas of Nalondo, Buwalasi, and Nabumali, emphasising the divinity of Christ. On the final day of their campaign in Nabumali, multiple Muslims accepted Christ, which led to protests from some in the crowd. The two evangelists then sought safety at a friend’s home.

As they returned to Nabumali around 10 p.m., the pair were ambushed by three masked men armed with knives. The attackers spoke Arabic and found Bibles and a Quran in Washume’s bag. One assailant reportedly shouted, “They are the ones… kill them!” While Wepuhulu managed to escape, Washume was captured and fatally stabbed.

“I realised that we were in the midst of militant Muslims. I wrestled with one of them who was holding me tightly, but I managed to escape. My friend, who was held by two men, could not,” Wepuhulu told Morning Star News.

The next morning, Moses Kutosi, local council chairperson, discovered Washume’s body near a Bible college chapel. Authorities found a knife and a note reading, “You, infidel, will meet Allah in judgment,” written in Arabic.

This attack adds to a growing list of Christian persecution incidents in Uganda, particularly in areas with large Muslim populations. Police are investigating the murder, though the perpetrators remain at large.

According to Open Doors, Uganda faces a growing threat from radical Islamic groups, particularly the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which has increasingly targeted Christians and minorities. ADF attacks, such as the June 2023 massacre of over 40 Christians at Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School, have shocked the nation.

In eastern Uganda, Islamic radicalism is embedding itself socially, with Christian communities facing mob violence and converts from Islam often ostracised or confined by their families.