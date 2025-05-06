Image
News & Commentary ·Persecution

Evangelist Killed in Eastern Uganda After Leading Muslims to Christ

"This attack adds to a growing list of Christian persecution incidents in Uganda, particularly in areas with large Muslim populations."

Staff Writer May 6, 2025

An evangelist was killed in eastern Uganda on April 3 after leading several Muslims to Christianity during an open-air event. David Washume, 38, was attacked while returning home from a three-day preaching campaign in the Mbale District.

Washume and fellow evangelist Fred Wepuhulu had been preaching in the areas of Nalondo, Buwalasi, and Nabumali, emphasising the divinity of Christ. On the final day of their campaign in Nabumali, multiple Muslims accepted Christ, which led to protests from some in the crowd. The two evangelists then sought safety at a friend’s home.

As they returned to Nabumali around 10 p.m., the pair were ambushed by three masked men armed with knives. The attackers spoke Arabic and found Bibles and a Quran in Washume’s bag. One assailant reportedly shouted, “They are the ones… kill them!” While Wepuhulu managed to escape, Washume was captured and fatally stabbed.

“I realised that we were in the midst of militant Muslims. I wrestled with one of them who was holding me tightly, but I managed to escape. My friend, who was held by two men, could not,” Wepuhulu told Morning Star News.

The next morning, Moses Kutosi, local council chairperson, discovered Washume’s body near a Bible college chapel. Authorities found a knife and a note reading, “You, infidel, will meet Allah in judgment,” written in Arabic.

This attack adds to a growing list of Christian persecution incidents in Uganda, particularly in areas with large Muslim populations. Police are investigating the murder, though the perpetrators remain at large.

According to Open Doors, Uganda faces a growing threat from radical Islamic groups, particularly the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which has increasingly targeted Christians and minorities. ADF attacks, such as the June 2023 massacre of over 40 Christians at Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School, have shocked the nation.

In eastern Uganda, Islamic radicalism is embedding itself socially, with Christian communities facing mob violence and converts from Islam often ostracised or confined by their families.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Trump Bans Federal Funding for Gain-of-Function Research

Trump Bans Federal Funding for Gain-of-Function Research

"The order explicitly blocks federal funds from supporting foreign research that could contribute to future pandemics."
By
by Staff WriterMay 6, 2025
Was Australia’s Election “Rigged”?

Was Australia’s Election “Rigged”?

It's a question people are asking. Let's try to answer it, because if you misdiagnose the problem, you'll look for the wrong cure.
By
by Staff WriterMay 6, 2025
Seven Positive Outcomes from the 2025 Election Disaster

Seven Positive Outcomes from the 2025 Election Disaster

"Contrary to accusations, the LNP didn’t lose because of President Donald Trump, they lost because they didn’t learn enough from him."
By
by Rod LampardMay 6, 2025
Robot Powered By Lab-Grown Human Brain in China

Robot Powered By Lab-Grown Human Brain in China

"Chinese scientists have reportedly developed a robot controlled by lab-grown human brain tissue, marking a disturbing advancement in biohybrid intelligence."
By
by Staff WriterMay 5, 2025
One in Ten ‘Non-Religious’ Australians Now Identify as Christian

One in Ten ‘Non-Religious’ Australians Now Identify as Christian

"More than 784,000 people who had previously identified as having 'no religion' now identify as Christians."
By
by Staff WriterMay 5, 2025
Where Is the Soul of Our Nation?

Where Is the Soul of Our Nation?

"I believe we are at risk of losing our national soul, if it is not lost already."
By
by Dr Stephen FysonMay 5, 2025
The Comfort of Chains: Why People Choose Big Government Over Freedom

The Comfort of Chains: Why People Choose Big Government Over Freedom

"The 'nanny state' becomes a surrogate parent that promises to wipe away the messes of life while shielding its dependents from the harsh realities of freedom."
By
by Ben DavisMay 4, 2025
Australians Vote for More of the Same

Australians Vote for More of the Same

"In politics, watered-down alternatives seldom win. Voters naturally choose the original over the imitation. The Liberal Party’s image has become that of a knock-off brand—safe, weak, uninspiring."
By
by Staff WriterMay 4, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool
Authorised by B Davis, Lithgow, NSW

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.