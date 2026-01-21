Image
European Rabbis Leader Urges Jews and Muslims to Unite Against ‘Old Europeans’ Concerned About Immigration

"The rise of the 'extreme right' in many European countries is a response to the insecurity felt by the old Europeans regarding the new immigrants who came from the Middle East," he said.

Staff Writer Jan 22, 2026

The president of the Conference of European Rabbis has come under fire for remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos suggesting that Jews and Muslims should unite against “old Europeans” to make way for immigrants from the Middle East.

At the forum, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt linked the rise of the “extreme right” in Europe to anxieties among long-established European populations over immigration. “The rise of the extreme right in many European countries is a response to the insecurity felt by the old Europeans — so-called old Europeans — regarding the new immigrants who came from the Middle East,” he said.

Rabbi Goldschmidt argued that combating antisemitism and Islamophobia is in the shared interest of both religions, calling for cooperation between Jewish and Muslim leaders to counter rising nationalism. “Fighting Islamophobia and antisemitism is in the interest of both religions,” he said.

Critics have condemned his language, warning that portraying Europe’s native populations as obstacles to new immigrants could further inflame social tensions, which are already dangerously high.

The Conference of European Rabbis, which represents Jewish communities across Europe, frequently addresses issues of antisemitism, religious freedom, and extremism. However, Rabbi Goldschmidt’s comments have sparked backlash for implying that native European populations are a problem to be overcome and that concerns over immigration should be addressed through legislation and speech laws.

