Europe Witnesses Surge in Anti-Christian Violence

A report from the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe (OIDAC Europe) has revealed a sharp rise in crimes targeting Christians. The “Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe Report 2024” documents a total of 2,444 incidents in 35 European countries, highlighting escalating hostility against Christian European communities.

Among these incidents, 232 were classified as personal attacks, which include harassment, threats, and physical violence. Notable incidents in the report include the murder of a Catholic altar server in Algeciras, Spain, and the attempted murder of a Christian convert in the UK.

The report also highlights a significant rise in attacks on Christian places of worship, especially in France, where nearly 1,000 incidents were recorded. Around 90% of these attacks targeted churches or cemeteries, with eight confirmed arson cases in 2023 and 14 incidents in just the first ten months of 2024.

The situation is similarly dire in the UK, where 702 anti-Christian hate crimes were reported in England and Wales between April 2023 and March 2024. This marks a 15% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, Germany saw a staggering 105% rise in such crimes, from 135 incidents in 2022 to 277 in 2023. Property damage to Christian places of worship was rampant in Germany, with over 2,000 cases of vandalism recorded.

In terms of the types of attacks, vandalism of churches was the most common, accounting for 62% of the total incidents. Desecration followed at 24%, and arson was responsible for 10%. Although less frequent, physical violence made up 7% of the documented cases.

The report also identifies specific motives behind these hate crimes. Among the 69 cases where motives were known, 21 were linked to radical Islamist agendas, representing a significant increase from 11 in 2022. Another 14 incidents were driven by general anti-religious sentiment, while 13 were associated with far-left political ideologies. 12 incidents were connected to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Beyond direct physical attacks, Christians in Europe are also experiencing rising discrimination in workplaces and public spaces. In the UK, 56% of Christians report facing hostility or ridicule for their beliefs, particularly among younger individuals under 35. The report also points to the troubling trend of government-imposed restrictions on religious freedoms. For instance, certain European nations have implemented bans on public prayer near abortion clinics, leading to prosecutions, such as the case of a UK veteran convicted for silently praying in a “buffer zone.”

The full extent of anti-Christian hate crimes may be even higher than reported, with the OIDAC Europe suggesting that underreporting, limited media coverage, and a “chilling effect” causing Christians to self-censor may contribute to the undercounting of such incidents.

In response to the alarming surge in hate crimes against Christians, a religious rights group in Spain is urging action at the highest levels of the European Union. The Observatory for Religious Freedom has formally called on Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to appoint a Special Coordinator dedicated to combating hate crimes targeting Christians, similar to existing roles focused on antisemitism and Islamophobia within the EU.

According to The Christian Post, the group believes this position would help address the rising tide of violence and discrimination against Christians across the continent, providing a focused and structured response to this growing crisis.