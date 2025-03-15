Europe Risks Civilizational Suicide, Vance Warns

US Vice President J.D. Vance has issued a grave warning regarding Europe’s trajectory, suggesting that the continent is on the brink of committing civilizational suicide. He said that Europe’s decision to import millions of migrants from culturally incompatible backgrounds poses a serious threat to its identity and stability.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Vance reflected on the deep cultural and historical ties between Europe and the United States, acknowledging both the frustrations and disagreements that arise in political discourse. However, he underscored the importance of recognizing Europe as the cradle of Western civilization, a foundation that has shaped the principles of the United States.

The Vice President expressed concern over Europe’s inability—or unwillingness—to control its borders. He pointed out that the influx of migrants who do not share European cultural values could lead to profound societal upheaval. “If countries like Germany continue to bring in millions of immigrants who are culturally incompatible, it doesn’t matter what I think about Europe—Germany will have killed itself,” he warned.

Vance acknowledged recent signs of resistance within Europe, noting that some nations are beginning to address border security and limit the encroachment on free speech. He stated, “I want Europe to thrive and remain a strong ally, but that requires respect for its own people and sovereignty.”

The Vice President reiterated his hope for Germany and other European nations to recognize the dangers of their current path. “If they don’t change course, they risk not just their own future but the very essence of what makes Europe unique.”