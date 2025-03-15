Image
Europe ·News & Commentary

Europe Risks Civilizational Suicide, Vance Warns

"If you have a country like Germany, where you have another few million immigrants come in from countries that are totally culturally incompatible... then it doesn’t matter what I think about Europe—Germany will have killed itself."

Staff Writer Mar 16, 2025

US Vice President J.D. Vance has issued a grave warning regarding Europe’s trajectory, suggesting that the continent is on the brink of committing civilizational suicide. He said that Europe’s decision to import millions of migrants from culturally incompatible backgrounds poses a serious threat to its identity and stability.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Vance reflected on the deep cultural and historical ties between Europe and the United States, acknowledging both the frustrations and disagreements that arise in political discourse. However, he underscored the importance of recognizing Europe as the cradle of Western civilization, a foundation that has shaped the principles of the United States.

The Vice President expressed concern over Europe’s inability—or unwillingness—to control its borders. He pointed out that the influx of migrants who do not share European cultural values could lead to profound societal upheaval. “If countries like Germany continue to bring in millions of immigrants who are culturally incompatible, it doesn’t matter what I think about Europe—Germany will have killed itself,” he warned.

Vance acknowledged recent signs of resistance within Europe, noting that some nations are beginning to address border security and limit the encroachment on free speech. He stated, “I want Europe to thrive and remain a strong ally, but that requires respect for its own people and sovereignty.”

The Vice President reiterated his hope for Germany and other European nations to recognize the dangers of their current path. “If they don’t change course, they risk not just their own future but the very essence of what makes Europe unique.”

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
UK Labour Chooses an Islamic Mufti to Oversee Office for Educational Standards

UK Labour Chooses an Islamic Mufti to Oversee Office for Educational Standards

"UK Labour inadvertently elevating Islam by promoting Patel, all while dismissing Christians for teaching kids facts about biology, is a clear insult to injury."
By
by Rod LampardMar 15, 2025
Global Persecution of Christians Continues Amid Silence and Apathy

Global Persecution of Christians Continues Amid Silence and Apathy

"More than 380 million Christians suffer high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith."
By
by Bill MuehlenbergMar 14, 2025
Has the US and Israel Exacerbated Islamic Terrorism?

Has the US and Israel Exacerbated Islamic Terrorism?

"Many people on the Christian right would agree we should not be bringing more Islamic refugees here. But many such people refuse to acknowledge how our forever wars create the very situation that drives these people out of their countries."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMar 14, 2025
Professor Warns: Civil War Is Coming to Britain

Professor Warns: Civil War Is Coming to Britain

“The primary threat to the security and prosperity of Britain today is not external, but internal,” he said.
By
by Staff WriterMar 13, 2025
Shredding Truth: Redundant USAID Staffers Burn Key Documents after Executive Directive

Shredding Truth: Redundant USAID Staffers Burn Key Documents after Executive Directive

"USAID’s apparent scorched earth exit is raising questions about the possibility of future accountability."
By
by Rod LampardMar 13, 2025
Walsh: “America Is Distinctly Christian and European”

Walsh: “America Is Distinctly Christian and European”

"Western civilization is the unique product of Christianity's centuries-long sanctifying effect on the European people and their nations."
By
by Ben DavisMar 12, 2025
Are Europeans Ishmaelites?

Are Europeans Ishmaelites?

Of course, I am asking this question somewhat tongue-in-cheek. But for a good reason.
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMar 12, 2025
New Report Highlights Australia’s Disregard for Human Rights Amid Pandemic

New Report Highlights Australia’s Disregard for Human Rights Amid Pandemic

"A new report reveals that Australian authorities utterly failed to prioritize human rights during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving lasting consequences and validating the warnings expressed by Caldron Pool and the authors of the Ezekiel Declaration."
By
by Ben DavisMar 11, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.