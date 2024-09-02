Image

“Ethnic Erasure”: University Scraps Term “Anglo-Saxon” in an Effort to “Decolonise the Curriculum”

“Far-left activists have long been campaigning for the replacement of ‘Anglo-Saxon’ with ‘Early Medieval English,’ claiming that the former recognises a distinct, ethnic, and native English identity. The horror!”

By Staff Writer Sep 2, 2024

The University of Nottingham is removing the term “Anglo-Saxon” from its courses as part of a broader effort to “decolonize the curriculum.”

Professors at the university have renamed the master’s program in Viking and Anglo-Saxon Studies to “Viking and Early Medieval English Studies,” a change critics argue erases, not only an important aspect of English heritage, but “English” as an ethnic identity.

A module previously titled “Research Methods in Viking and Anglo-Saxon Studies” has also seen the term “Anglo-Saxon” replaced with “Early Medieval English.”

Far-left activists have long been campaigning for the replacement of “Anglo-Saxon” with “Early Medieval English,” claiming that the former recognises a distinct, ethnic, and native English identity. The horror!

The University of Nottingham is reportedly also considering removing the word “Viking” from its courses, citing concerns over its alleged Nazi connotations.

Critics argue that such changes are not only ideologically driven but also constitute a form of ethnic erasure, undermining England’s historical roots and propagating an “anti-White” sentiment that disconnects a people from their homeland.

There are growing concerns that the rebranding signals a broader shift away from a historical understanding of England’s founding, driven more by “political correctness” and anti-White sentiments than by academic and historical integrity.

Of course, the Anglo-Saxon tribes played a foundational role in the creation of England. Beginning in the 5th century, they migrated to the British Isles, gradually establishing a series of small kingdoms across what is now England.

Over time, these kingdoms unified under a single monarch, King Æthelstan in A.D. 937, laying the groundwork for the nation we know today. Among other things, Anglo-Saxons introduced a common language and a shared legal and social framework that has shaped the ethnic, cultural, and political identity of England.

Most Popular

Zuckerberg Says He Regrets COVID Censorship and Caving to Demands of Biden AdministrationZuckerberg Says He Regrets COVID Censorship and Caving to Demands of Biden AdministrationStaff Writer
Evangelicals Became Irrelevant Trying to Be RelevantEvangelicals Became Irrelevant Trying to Be RelevantBen Davis
John Rich to Jordan Peterson: Christians Are Country Music’s New OutlawsJohn Rich to Jordan Peterson: Christians Are Country Music’s New OutlawsRod Lampard
Zuckerberg vs DurovZuckerberg vs DurovBill Muehlenberg
Is the Free Church of England a Safe Harbour for Faithful Anglicans?Is the Free Church of England a Safe Harbour for Faithful Anglicans?Staff Writer
Australian Senator Warns Unvaccinated: "We're Coming at You Lock, Stock, and Barrel"Australian Senator Warns Unvaccinated: "We're Coming at You Lock, Stock, and Barrel"Staff Writer
Trump’s “Fight, Fight, Fight” Must Include the Fight for Life and Abolition of AbortionTrump’s “Fight, Fight, Fight” Must Include the Fight for Life and Abolition of AbortionRod Lampard
Brazilian Government’s Far-Left War on Free Speech Goes Nuclear, Bans X and StarlinkBrazilian Government’s Far-Left War on Free Speech Goes Nuclear, Bans X and StarlinkRod Lampard
The Wolf and the LambThe Wolf and the LambStaff Writer

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #27 – God and Politics – with Joel Webbon
The Caldron Pool Show: #40 – Haunted Cosmos
The Caldron Pool Show: #32 – Caesar and the Church (with Anthony Forsyth)
The Caldron Pool Show: #11 – Senator Alex Antic
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.