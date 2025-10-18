Erasing “Race” Was Never About Ending Racism

The rejection of the concept of “race” was not a godly effort to combat “racism.” Instead, it functioned as propaganda designed to weaken the emerging threat to globalist agendas in the post-WWII era: national identities.

Many Christians embraced the idea, believing they had found common ground with the secularists. They jumped on the claim as evidence that Darwinism was false and waved the partially true banner of “One race, the human race.”

However, the concept of “race” is not a Darwinist idea. Sure, Darwin exploited and distorted it, but he did not invent it. The word “race” is derived from the Italian term razza, which just means “kind, species, or lineage”. English adopted it to mean “people of common descent, lineage, or breed.” In that sense, technically, you and your siblings are a new “race.” Everyone is a unique breed of their combined parentage. The further up the family tree, the broader the span of that particular “race.”

The denial of race, however, was part of a broader agenda to atomise societies, reducing people to isolated individuals, disconnected from their families, heritage, and ultimately, nations.

It sought to sever the connection between the present and the past, denying the blessings passed down through familial obedience, while dismissing curses as mere circumstantial.

This new approach framed history through an anti-biblical lens, where people exist in a social and covenantal vacuum, with no inherited privilege and no family legacies shaping their identity or future.

The rejection of “race” as a concept is not the Christian answer to “racism,” which is why “anti-racism” has been fundamental to several anti-Christian movements.

The denial of race as a meaningful concept not only undermines the biblical understanding of family, heritage, and covenant, but it also plays into the hands of ideologies that seek to erase the foundations of national and cultural identity.

In the end, it disconnects people from the past and leaves them as atomised individuals, adrift in a rootless, homogenised world. That is a globalist vision of the future, not a biblical view.

The Bible does not look forward to a day when all family distinctions are flattened. It looks forward to the day that the various, distinct nations, the ethnos of the world, will walk in the light of God’s holy city, while their kings offer up their national tributes to the King of kings (Rev. 21:24).

Shake off the propaganda. The reality of race no more justifies mistreating other ethnicities than the reality of gender justifies mistreating women. Likewise, the truth of our common origin does not excuse mistreating other races any more than family distinctions justify mistreating one’s neighbour.

The attempt to erase common origin is not a step toward heaven on earth, but a rebellion against the created order through which God has providentially worked for thousands of years through Godly families and nations.