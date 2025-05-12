Episcopal Church Cuts Ties with US Government Over Refugee Resettlement of White Afrikaners

The Episcopal Church has reportedly ended its long-standing partnership with the U.S. government on refugee resettlement, citing moral objections to a policy introduced by the Trump administration. The decision was prompted by a request to resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa, who had been designated as refugees by the U.S. government.

President Donald Trump has described the violence in South Africa as a “genocide,” and criticized the media for their lack of coverage of the situation. He noted that farmers, particularly white Afrikaners, are being brutally killed and their land confiscated, yet the media fails to report on it.

“They’re being killed, and we don’t want to see people be killed. South African leadership is coming to see me next week, but I don’t know how we can go to the G20 unless this situation is taken care of,” Trump said.

“It’s a genocide that’s taking place, but you people don’t want to write about it. It’s a terrible thing. White farmers are being killed, and their land is being taken. The media doesn’t talk about it. If it were the other way around, that would be the only story they’d cover.”

.@POTUS on South Africa: "It's a genocide that's taking place that you people don't want to write about… White farmers are being brutally killed, and their land is being confiscated… And the newspapers, and the media, and the television media doesn't even talk about it." pic.twitter.com/kq68lneJd5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2025

According to NPR, Episcopal Church leaders, including Presiding Bishop Sean W. Rowe, expressed that this move conflicted with the church’s commitment to racial justice, reconciliation, and its historical ties to the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, which strongly opposes apartheid. While the church will no longer engage in federally-funded refugee resettlement by the end of the federal fiscal year, it will continue supporting immigrants and refugees in other ways.

This move coincides with the first scheduled arrivals of Afrikaners under an executive order issued by Trump in February, which claims that they are victims of racial discrimination in South Africa. Critics of the policy, including some religious leaders in South Africa, have rejected these claims, arguing that the narrative of victimization is exaggerated.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly criticized the church’s decision, arguing that Afrikaners, like other refugees, are deserving of resettlement. Meanwhile, other faith-based resettlement agencies have filed lawsuits against the administration, accusing it of prioritizing Afrikaner resettlement while delaying assistance for other refugee groups in dire need of help.

U.S. officials greet white South Africans to whom the Trump administration has granted refugee status for being deemed victims of racial discrimination in their home country. pic.twitter.com/JwaVyziofT — CSPAN (@cspan) May 12, 2025

The Episcopal Church’s decision here only reveals a deeper, troubling trend among “faith-based” institutions: concern for the refugee often isn’t about providing equal care for the oppressed, persecuted, and downtrodden. It’s about peddling a political agenda that fits a certain political narrative.

After the United States resettled half a million refugees between 2015 and 2024—over 100,000 just in 2024 alone—the refusal to help a mere 49 to 59 White Afrikaners only highlights this undeniable reality.

“Refugees welcome, unless they’re White.”

Many of these groups, often cloaked in the rhetoric of faith and compassion, are increasingly political entities rather than true religious institutions. Take, for example, the female “Bishop” who hijacked the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral earlier this year, using the platform to publicly denounce President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance over their positions on illegal immigration and gender transitioning children.

At the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral, woke Bishop @Mebudde gave a political speech against President Trump, asking his administration to support illegal migrants and transitioning children. She's part of @iamepiscopalian. pic.twitter.com/JwlrGIXAwy — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2025

It’s painfully obvious that these so-called “religious leaders” are not serving God or submitting to Scripture. They’re pushing a Left-wing, Progressive, and anti-White political agenda under the guise of Christianity, using faith to exploit the naive and biblically uneducated, while falsely claiming some degree of divine authority.

The good news is, there are a lot of people who see through the charade. The decline of the Episcopal Church in the United States has been a notable trend over the past several decades. Once one of the more prominent and influential Protestant denominations, the church has seen a sharp decrease in membership and influence, particularly in the last 50 years.

According to reports, factors contributing to this decline include a growing disconnection from traditional religious values, the church’s embrace of progressive social issues, and its increasing politicization.

As such, the church’s focus on “social justice” causes, including its support for unbiblical positions on LGBTQ+ issues, immigration, and racial justice, has alienated a significant portion of its conservative and middle-class base. Consequently, many dioceses are closing churches or merging with others. That’s usually the way it goes. When a church abandons God, God abandons the church. And good riddance.