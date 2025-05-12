Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Episcopal Church Cuts Ties with US Government Over Refugee Resettlement of White Afrikaners

"The Episcopal Church's decision here only reveals a deeper, troubling trend among 'faith-based' institutions: concern for the refugee often isn't about providing equal care for the oppressed, persecuted, and downtrodden. It's about peddling a political agenda that fits a certain political narrative."

Staff Writer May 13, 2025

The Episcopal Church has reportedly ended its long-standing partnership with the U.S. government on refugee resettlement, citing moral objections to a policy introduced by the Trump administration. The decision was prompted by a request to resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa, who had been designated as refugees by the U.S. government.

President Donald Trump has described the violence in South Africa as a “genocide,” and criticized the media for their lack of coverage of the situation. He noted that farmers, particularly white Afrikaners, are being brutally killed and their land confiscated, yet the media fails to report on it.

“They’re being killed, and we don’t want to see people be killed. South African leadership is coming to see me next week, but I don’t know how we can go to the G20 unless this situation is taken care of,” Trump said.

“It’s a genocide that’s taking place, but you people don’t want to write about it. It’s a terrible thing. White farmers are being killed, and their land is being taken. The media doesn’t talk about it. If it were the other way around, that would be the only story they’d cover.”

According to NPR, Episcopal Church leaders, including Presiding Bishop Sean W. Rowe, expressed that this move conflicted with the church’s commitment to racial justice, reconciliation, and its historical ties to the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, which strongly opposes apartheid. While the church will no longer engage in federally-funded refugee resettlement by the end of the federal fiscal year, it will continue supporting immigrants and refugees in other ways.

This move coincides with the first scheduled arrivals of Afrikaners under an executive order issued by Trump in February, which claims that they are victims of racial discrimination in South Africa. Critics of the policy, including some religious leaders in South Africa, have rejected these claims, arguing that the narrative of victimization is exaggerated.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly criticized the church’s decision, arguing that Afrikaners, like other refugees, are deserving of resettlement. Meanwhile, other faith-based resettlement agencies have filed lawsuits against the administration, accusing it of prioritizing Afrikaner resettlement while delaying assistance for other refugee groups in dire need of help.

The Episcopal Church’s decision here only reveals a deeper, troubling trend among “faith-based” institutions: concern for the refugee often isn’t about providing equal care for the oppressed, persecuted, and downtrodden. It’s about peddling a political agenda that fits a certain political narrative.

After the United States resettled half a million refugees between 2015 and 2024—over 100,000 just in 2024 alone—the refusal to help a mere 49 to 59 White Afrikaners only highlights this undeniable reality.

“Refugees welcome, unless they’re White.”

Many of these groups, often cloaked in the rhetoric of faith and compassion, are increasingly political entities rather than true religious institutions. Take, for example, the female “Bishop” who hijacked the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral earlier this year, using the platform to publicly denounce President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance over their positions on illegal immigration and gender transitioning children.

It’s painfully obvious that these so-called “religious leaders” are not serving God or submitting to Scripture. They’re pushing a Left-wing, Progressive, and anti-White political agenda under the guise of Christianity, using faith to exploit the naive and biblically uneducated, while falsely claiming some degree of divine authority.

The good news is, there are a lot of people who see through the charade. The decline of the Episcopal Church in the United States has been a notable trend over the past several decades. Once one of the more prominent and influential Protestant denominations, the church has seen a sharp decrease in membership and influence, particularly in the last 50 years.

According to reports, factors contributing to this decline include a growing disconnection from traditional religious values, the church’s embrace of progressive social issues, and its increasing politicization.

As such, the church’s focus on “social justice” causes, including its support for unbiblical positions on LGBTQ+ issues, immigration, and racial justice, has alienated a significant portion of its conservative and middle-class base. Consequently, many dioceses are closing churches or merging with others. That’s usually the way it goes. When a church abandons God, God abandons the church. And good riddance.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
SCOTUS to Decide on Definition of Public Education in Case About Funding for Religious Schools

SCOTUS to Decide on Definition of Public Education in Case About Funding for Religious Schools

"The debate before SCOTUS is whether private schools should be excluded from public funding simply because they are religious."
By
by Rod LampardMay 13, 2025
Senator Babet Calls for Investigation into Explicit Mural in Fitzroy

Senator Babet Calls for Investigation into Explicit Mural in Fitzroy

“This is not art – it is filth. It’s disturbing, highly sexualised, and has no place being displayed on a public street,” Senator Babet said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 12, 2025
UK’s Immigration Overhaul: Migrants Face 10-Year Wait for Citizenship

UK’s Immigration Overhaul: Migrants Face 10-Year Wait for Citizenship

"Critics argue that the move is a superficial attempt by the Starmer government to project toughness on immigration..."
By
by Staff WriterMay 12, 2025
Labour-Led Council Drops Plan to Criminalise Public Christianity

Labour-Led Council Drops Plan to Criminalise Public Christianity

"Freedom of speech—and especially religious expression—is not a privilege handed out at the discretion of local authorities. It is a fundamental right, protected by law, and hard-won through centuries of struggle," said Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre.
By
by Staff WriterMay 12, 2025
Australia’s Imperative: Why Land, Air, and Submarine-Launched Thermonuclear Weapons Are Essential to Secure Our Sovereignty

Australia’s Imperative: Why Land, Air, and Submarine-Launched Thermonuclear Weapons Are Essential to Secure Our Sovereignty

"To safeguard our sovereignty and deter potential aggressors, the Australian Government must embark on a bold and transformative path: the development of a nuclear weapons capacity encompassing land, air, and submarine-launched intermediate-range thermonuclear weapons," writes Michael MacConnell
By
by Michael MacConnellMay 11, 2025
Melbourne Braces for 9 Million by 2050 as “Singh” Becomes Top Baby Surname

Melbourne Braces for 9 Million by 2050 as “Singh” Becomes Top Baby Surname

"Other South Asian surnames—such as Patel, Sharma, Ali, Gill, and Sandhu—have also broken into the top 20, with Kaur ranking third, highlighting the rising influence of immigrant communities, especially those from India."
By
by Staff WriterMay 10, 2025
‘Slaves to the State’: Senator Slams Income and Property Taxes

‘Slaves to the State’: Senator Slams Income and Property Taxes

"In the compulsory income and property tax, the State claims ownership over the first fruits of people’s work and property, thereby making them wards in custody of the State," Senator Deevers said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 10, 2025
UK-US Trade Deal Has No Free Speech or Religious Freedom Protection Clauses

UK-US Trade Deal Has No Free Speech or Religious Freedom Protection Clauses

“Dubbed a Free Trade Agreement, the UK-US trade deal may help fortify Brexit.”
By
by Rod LampardMay 10, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.