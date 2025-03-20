Image
News & Commentary ·United Kingdom

Emergency Hearing in UK Steps up Legal Fight for Tommy Robinson’s Rights

"An emergency hearing on behalf of Tommy Robinson could bring relief to the UK’s high-profile political prisoner."

Rod Lampard Mar 21, 2025

An emergency hearing on behalf of Tommy Robinson could bring relief to the UK’s high-profile political prisoner.

Rebel News boss, Ezra Levant will be in England to cover the case.

In a statement published earlier today, Levant said, the Royal Courts of Justice in London, will hear Robinson’s barrister advocate for a judicial review into how he’s being treated.

Robinson (Stephen Lennon) has been held in solitary confinement for 140 days, which is, according to the Rebel News veteran reporter, not just illegal, it’s a kind of torture.

There is no sign Nicola Marfleet, the female governor of the high-security prison, HMP Woodhill, has any intention of stopping the state from squeezing the life out of Robinson.

Usually, solitary confinement is, Levant explained, “Meant to punish hardened criminals who are already in prison, and who commit more crimes in prison — they’re thrown “down the hole” to cool them off.”

As such, lawyers will present “expert advice from a psychologist who has met with Robinson” and is well acquainted with how solitary’s “slow-motion torture” is negating his health.

Levant said he’d be optimistic if it wasn’t for the fact that the establishment hates Robinson. This includes leftwing legacy media.

“I don’t know who else will be there to report on the hearing,” he added.

Although, even if some from the MSM did show up, and wanted to give Robinson a fair go, by arguing for fair treatment and freedom of speech, their editors would, ironically, shut them down.

“They instruct their journalists to hate Robinson,” he further explained.

“It’s really quite shocking.

“I think my reporting will be an important antidote to the mainstream media’s lies.”

Ezra’s fly-in, fly-out visit, will be live-tweeted, he said.

In a 7-page letter published by Rebel News in early November last year, Robinson’s lawyer expressed the general concern:

“Tommy fears for his life, has no daily access to showers, and is only allowed limited exercise, and fresh air.”

This is, the letter asserted, having a significant “impact on this mental health and physical well-being.

As the adage goes, the “process is the punishment.”

Robinson was moved from London’s jihadist riddled, HMP Belmarsh late last year.

Government statistics for HMP Woodhill from 2023 report that 95% of prisoners are serving 4 years or more in prison sentences.

37% are Muslim, and 37% are under the age of 30.

Notably, HMP Woodhill’s operational capacity is listed as 570.

Yet the 2025 figures show the prison houses 800 inmates. This is 286 more than in 2023.

At HMP Woodhill, solitary confinement means no communication with the outside world.

This is despite the prison boasting that “all cells have phones for outgoing calls.”

Additionally, the prison states that it is “committed to providing a safe and educational environment.”

Apparently, this doesn’t include Robinson, or those like him, who criticized Islam on social media.

People who were them subsequently burned as “Islamophobic enemies” of the UK’s burgeoning Islamic state.

As unpacked in an article I wrote for the Daily Declaration, Tommy was essentially silenced for refusing to be silent.

Robinson was imprisoned last year after being handed an 18-month sentence for contempt.

Critics suspect this was the act of an activist judicial system seemingly eager to protect Islam, by deflecting heat away from Muslim grooming gangs, facing a fresh thrust of public scrutiny.

What's New?

Netflix Slammed for Making Young White Boy the Face of UK Knife Crime

Netflix Slammed for Making Young White Boy the Face of UK Knife Crime

"Critics have slammed the move, claiming it is the only instance where Netflix will race-swap a Black character for a White actor."
By
by Staff WriterMar 20, 2025
NSW Premier Goes Viral After Admitting Multiculturalism Is Incompatible with Freedom

NSW Premier Goes Viral After Admitting Multiculturalism Is Incompatible with Freedom

"The 40-second clip has garnered more than 2 million views since it was posted on X, with users shocked by the brazen admission that multicultural communities are too fragile to coexist with free expression."
By
by Staff WriterMar 20, 2025
Defending the West: Kevin Donnelly’s Anthology Against Anarchy

Defending the West: Kevin Donnelly’s Anthology Against Anarchy

"Freedom and liberty can no longer be assumed sacrosanct."
By
by Rod LampardMar 20, 2025
Ayaan Hirsi Ali Calls for Legislation to Protect Australia from Sharia Law

Ayaan Hirsi Ali Calls for Legislation to Protect Australia from Sharia Law

“I would advise the Australian government to criminalize Sharia or any other foreign law.”
By
by Staff WriterMar 19, 2025
‘This Should Be a Scandal’: How Australia Punishes Hard Work

‘This Should Be a Scandal’: How Australia Punishes Hard Work

"Unfortunately, Australia's tax/welfare system is so complex that politicians and voters struggle to make sense of the situation. Most journalists don't understand the problem, and even if they did they would probably consider the issue too complicated to make for a good story."
By
by Staff WriterMar 19, 2025
Wokeshevism: Putin’s Critique of ‘Western Bolshevism’ 

Wokeshevism: Putin’s Critique of ‘Western Bolshevism’ 

"The new Western leaders are notoriously woke globalists, demonstrating increasingly Christophobic inclinations. And this precisely so at the very moment that Russia has decidedly embarked on a new phase of proud restoration of its rich Orthodox values and traditions."
By
by Prof Augusto ZimmermannMar 19, 2025
You Can Have Multiculturalism Without Free Speech, But Not Democracy

You Can Have Multiculturalism Without Free Speech, But Not Democracy

"If multiculturalism can only survive with the suppression of free expression, then it inherently demands the undermining of democracy itself."
By
by Ben DavisMar 18, 2025
When Did Australians Choose to Trade Their Freedom for Multiculturalism?

When Did Australians Choose to Trade Their Freedom for Multiculturalism?

"New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has suggested free speech is fundamentally incompatible with Australia’s multicultural society."
By
by Staff WriterMar 18, 2025

