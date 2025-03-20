Emergency Hearing in UK Steps up Legal Fight for Tommy Robinson’s Rights

An emergency hearing on behalf of Tommy Robinson could bring relief to the UK’s high-profile political prisoner.

Rebel News boss, Ezra Levant will be in England to cover the case.

In a statement published earlier today, Levant said, the Royal Courts of Justice in London, will hear Robinson’s barrister advocate for a judicial review into how he’s being treated.

Robinson (Stephen Lennon) has been held in solitary confinement for 140 days, which is, according to the Rebel News veteran reporter, not just illegal, it’s a kind of torture.

There is no sign Nicola Marfleet, the female governor of the high-security prison, HMP Woodhill, has any intention of stopping the state from squeezing the life out of Robinson.

I’m en route to London, where Tommy Robinson’s lawyers are making an application to a judge to have an emergency hearing about the sadistic governor of Woodhill prison keeping Tommy in solitary confinement for 140 days. I’ll live-tweet the hearing. pic.twitter.com/SASpI1TDsE — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 20, 2025

Usually, solitary confinement is, Levant explained, “Meant to punish hardened criminals who are already in prison, and who commit more crimes in prison — they’re thrown “down the hole” to cool them off.”

As such, lawyers will present “expert advice from a psychologist who has met with Robinson” and is well acquainted with how solitary’s “slow-motion torture” is negating his health.

Levant said he’d be optimistic if it wasn’t for the fact that the establishment hates Robinson. This includes leftwing legacy media.

Advertisement

“I don’t know who else will be there to report on the hearing,” he added.

Although, even if some from the MSM did show up, and wanted to give Robinson a fair go, by arguing for fair treatment and freedom of speech, their editors would, ironically, shut them down.

“They instruct their journalists to hate Robinson,” he further explained.

Advertisement

“It’s really quite shocking.

“I think my reporting will be an important antidote to the mainstream media’s lies.”

Ezra’s fly-in, fly-out visit, will be live-tweeted, he said.

In a 7-page letter published by Rebel News in early November last year, Robinson’s lawyer expressed the general concern:

“Tommy fears for his life, has no daily access to showers, and is only allowed limited exercise, and fresh air.”

This is, the letter asserted, having a significant “impact on this mental health and physical well-being.

As the adage goes, the “process is the punishment.”

Robinson was moved from London’s jihadist riddled, HMP Belmarsh late last year.

Government statistics for HMP Woodhill from 2023 report that 95% of prisoners are serving 4 years or more in prison sentences.

37% are Muslim, and 37% are under the age of 30.

Notably, HMP Woodhill’s operational capacity is listed as 570.

Yet the 2025 figures show the prison houses 800 inmates. This is 286 more than in 2023.

At HMP Woodhill, solitary confinement means no communication with the outside world.

This is despite the prison boasting that “all cells have phones for outgoing calls.”

Additionally, the prison states that it is “committed to providing a safe and educational environment.”

Apparently, this doesn’t include Robinson, or those like him, who criticized Islam on social media.

People who were them subsequently burned as “Islamophobic enemies” of the UK’s burgeoning Islamic state.

As unpacked in an article I wrote for the Daily Declaration, Tommy was essentially silenced for refusing to be silent.

Robinson was imprisoned last year after being handed an 18-month sentence for contempt.

Critics suspect this was the act of an activist judicial system seemingly eager to protect Islam, by deflecting heat away from Muslim grooming gangs, facing a fresh thrust of public scrutiny.