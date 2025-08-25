Image
Elon Musk Refuses to Confirm or Deny Any Vance 2028 Endorsement

“Musk’s only direct public response to the claims? — ‘Nothing the WSJ says should ever be thought of as true.’”

Rod Lampard Aug 26, 2025

Elon Musk is refusing to confirm whether he will endorse JD Vance or continue pursuing third political party post-Trump.

Major speculation about Musk’s post-Trump plans spread like wildfire after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) dropped claims he was maneuvering to back the VP for a 2028 Presidential run.

WSJ turned hearsay into fact-based assertions in an August 19 piece, which quickly went viral.

According to the article, “People close to Elon Musk have said he is considering using some of his vast financial resources to back Vance if he decides to run for president in 2028.”

This is why he was “quietly pumping the brakes on starting a third political entity, called the America Party.”

Although Musk appears to have abruptly cut off contact with Donald Trump over his – not DOGE-friendly – “Big Beautiful Bill,” Musk still seems to be connected to the Vice President. 

This was somewhat proven by Vance publicly reaching out to him earlier this month, where he encouraged Musk to stick with MAGA.

The America Party proposal was Elon Musk’s revolt against the slow reformation of government expenditure.

He also sees the slow removal of the big bureaucracy band-aid as counterproductive to Trump’s core political promises about saving the United States from crippling debt.

With the thawing of Musk’s (let’s be blunt, almost juvenile) meltdown on X over Trump’s spending and savings bill, talk about the America party has melted away along with it.

Musk appears to have heeded Vance’s call.

Never-Trump backers, like billionaire Mark Cuban, who lined up to bankroll the America Party, never got a call back after endorsing the idea.

America’s “anything goes” Libertarians were in the same camp, with chairman Steven Nekhaila describing the silence as “eerie.”

“It doesn’t seem like anything has been in action, neither at the state level nor at the ground level.”

Even “Musk’s own political advisers haven’t had conversations with the Tesla CEO or his inner circle about helping him form a political party, ”the WSJ said.

Although the America Party was losing altitude, “Musk’s allies” had apparently told the WSJ he “hasn’t formally ruled out creating the new party,” saying, “he could change his mind as the midterm elections near.”

Predictably, most major networks picked up the WSJ clickbait – because that’s exactly what it was. All were apparently giddy at the prospect of a front row seat for the fall of Trump’s second Presidency.

By incorrectly claiming Musk was ousted from the Trump administration, The UK Independent argued that Musk’s legally required departure from the White House was another contributing factor:

“After the billionaire was ousted from the Trump administration at the end of May and a subsequent online feud blew up with President Donald Trump, Musk threatened to launch the new ‘America Party.”

Yet, “plans for the America Party have been shelved,” they reported.

Forbes foraged under the same WSJ rock for the same opportunistic – “get Trump at all costs” – fodder.

Musk’s only direct public response to the claims? “Nothing the WSJ says should ever be thought of as true.”

The brief reply is consistent. Musk’s relationship with Trump is in a better condition than his relationship with legacy media. 

For instance, Musk has no deep affection for the Wall Street Journal and its constant misdiagnosis of his character, conduct, and creed.

In June, he fired back at repeated claims about drug use and being under the influence of hard drugs.

Posting a toxicology test on X, he said,

 “The WSJ & New York Times fake ‘journalists’ lied through their teeth about me. Now let’s see their drug test results. They will fail.”

The comments were made after he challenged writers to step up and have their own tests done.

Other examples of discontent with the massively manipulative mass media go back as far as 2014.

Musk accused WSJ of being in the pockets of big oil, has referred to them as “clowns,” and stated that they’re journalism is nothing but “third-party random hearsay.”

He once tore into Rolling Stone, declaring the “non-existent” magazine to be an anchor for Woke Mind Virus propaganda.

The Washington Post didn’t escape an ear-bashing either. 

In a clear enough reference to the WaPo’s costly Covington School Boys hoax, Musk rightly asserted on X in June last year that WaPo had become a “far left propaganda publication.”

Despite the dispute, Musk’s plans to dissociate with MAGA appear to be deflating.

This is a good development.

More so if the cause is Musk’s respect for JD Vance, mixed perhaps with a fresh appreciation for Trump’s need to play 4D chess to Make America Healthy Again.

