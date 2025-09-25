Downer Endorses March for Australia’s Fresh Patriotism: “People Have Had Enough”

New March for Australia events are set for October 19, and they’ve just gained a powerful subscriber.

Revered Australian diplomat and former Howard government MP Alexander Downer has endorsed the movement.

Indicating that he’s been encouraged by the fresh wave of patriotism, Downer called the phenomenon a “counter-revolution.”

In an article penned for The Australian, Downer said, “The counter-revolution is being driven by conservatives and classical liberals, not Nazis, fascists, homophobes and misogynists.”

And “the more they are accused of that, the more passionate they will become.

“People have had enough.

“It’s one thing to accept migrants,” Downer asserted, “it’s another for migrants to demand that the traditional culture of the host country be changed to accommodate the practices they bring from abroad.

“People resent that, although they don’t very often say so publicly.”

This seems to be the going narrative of the hour:



"If I come to live in your country, you have to learn to speak my language, love my culture, then live by its laws, beliefs & customs, otherwise you're a bigoted racist!!"



Reject it. https://t.co/8IDle1YVHB — Rod Lampard (@rod_lampard) September 24, 2025

Australians are also fed up with “high energy prices and scare campaigns about climate change,” he added.

There’s more to this movement.

“They’ve had enough of being lectured about the language they can use.

“They’ve had enough of stories about transgender women winning women’s sports competitions and using women’s changing rooms and lavatories.”

He then asked, is our current lineup of elected representatives listening?

“Will any of the current political parties be able to modernise and thereby capture the counter-revolutionary zeitgeist?”

Hinting at Matt Canavan, Jacinta Price, and Andrew Hastie’s Australia First—Great Australian Comeback—Downer dropped a Make Australia Great Again prediction.

“My prediction,” he said, “is that there will be a counter-revolution in Australia just as there has been in America and Europe.

“It will take longer in Australia, partly because fashions emerge here later than in America and the UK.

“But it’s partly because, so far, no leader of the movement has yet to emerge.”

Despite that, speaking to the Australian-hating naysayers, Downer asserted, “it will happen whether you like it or not.

“The counter-revolution is coming.”

Let’s make the 19th of October the biggest march Australia has ever seen 🇦🇺 #MarchForAustralia pic.twitter.com/IttXTeie1N — Joel Jammal (@JoelJammal) September 22, 2025

The “social democratic consensus has failed,” he stated.

Put simply, for Downer, people are abandoning traditional party lines because those parties have abandoned the people.

He then refers to the UK example of conservatives rallying behind Nigel Farage’s Reformed UK, and the far-left signing up to Jeremy Corbyn’s new socialist “Your Party.”

Here, Downer added the mighty Giorgia Meloni in Italy and the AfD in Germany.

I’ll add Marine Le Pen in France, and the slowly forming tsunami here in Australia, which has less government, more God, and Andrew Hastie at its epicentre.

While this “counter-revolutionary trend has been manifested in the Trump phenomenon,” Downer remarked, “the massive response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk shows it goes far deeper.”

“This wasn’t about Trump. This was about counter-revolution,” he concluded.

Dear Mr Downer, welcome to the resistance!

October 19 doesn’t just ensure more momentum for March for Australia.

The second rally injects momentum into the rising Australia First movement.

According to New South Wales Libertarian, John Ruddick,

“49% of Australians think we have excessive immigration. A further 19% were ‘unsure’ and a big chunk of those will have been too scared to say they too oppose our recklessly high levels of migrants.”

“Immigration concern,” he said on X, “is mainstream – not fringe.”

This may explain why Chinese Communists appear to be vehemently opposed to Downer’s counter-revolution.

They seem to be behind the censoring of promotional material on TikTok, claiming the new March for Australia breaches community standards.

Posting about this on X, March for Australia’s National organiser, Rebecca Walker (Bec Freedom), said they’ve had to create a workaround.

“As soon as the official save-the-date flyer is posted in the comments section on TikTok, it instantly gets taken down without warning.”

Appealing the decision works, she added, just not all the time.

“Some would get put back up, some lose the appeal. This time around, we are being censored in a really big way.”

There were no specific reasons given for why TikTok consider the flyer a violation.