Don’t Blame the Government For the Mess We Made

Ben Davis Jun 26, 2025

The preservation of Christianity and Western culture is not the primary responsibility of the government, but of the people.

It is no coincidence that as church attendance declined and the Bible ceased to hold a central place in the home, the government began to mirror the shifting values of the public.

The Church was not forcibly removed. It was sidelined by the very people it once shaped, and all in their vain pursuit of “moral liberty.”As a result, the Church was stripped of its essential authority to hold the state accountable.

The government was never meant to rule without limits; it was to be restrained by a higher law. But as the people drifted from the Church, and the authority of God’s Word diminished in public life, so too did its influence over government.

What many didn’t realise was that when a society grants itself the license to sin, it simultaneously invites the state to expand its power.

A government will not uphold what its people no longer believe. When the people cast off the moral restraints of Christianity, it was only a matter of time before the government did the same.

If the people are free to ignore the commands of God, why should their rulers act any differently?

But if we are to see any meaningful change, it must begin in our homes. We must have a renewed commitment to Christ. We must have a renewed commitment to building and strengthening our local churches. It’s time we started to be defined by what we believe.

For too long, the Western world has been committed to nothing but “pluralism”—the creed that effectively promotes and protects everything, except its own survival. However, in doing so, we’ve vividly demonstrated that without an active devotion to one’s own people, faith, culture, and nation, all these will inevitably decline.

This so-called cultural and religious “neutrality” is merely a euphemism for apathy and indifference. It is the quiet surrender of one’s heritage. It is ceding ground and calling it a virtue. And it is how we helped to sideline the Church and forfeit all moral authority to the arbitrary whim of the state.

As such, unless there is a solid resolve not only to preserve but to actively propagate Christianity and Western culture, it will be displaced. Eventually, everything will be overtaken by those who have not swallowed the self-erasing myth of religious and cultural neutrality, but who instead are actively seeking to spread their own beliefs, values, and way of life.

The question is no longer whether our way of life will be replaced, but whether we still have the courage and conviction to unashamedly reclaim it before it is lost entirely.

