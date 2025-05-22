Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Praised for Avoiding Woke Messaging

Disney’s latest theatrical release, a live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, is receiving positive feedback from audiences, particularly parents, for steering clear of contemporary political themes and maintaining loyalty to the beloved 2002 animated original.

Early reactions to the film have been favourable, with viewers highlighting its focus on family and emotional storytelling. The film’s portrayal of Hawaiian culture has been noted as authentic and natural, avoiding what some critics have described as “quota-infused” or forced representation in other recent Disney productions—think, non-White Snow White.

Unlike some of the studio’s recent remakes, Lilo & Stitch appears to have avoided overt woke or ideological messaging—a decision that has resonated with many viewers, especially parents. The film’s traditional narrative and character-driven plot have been welcomed as a return to Disney’s classic storytelling style.

The positive reception stands in stark contrast to the company’s live-action Snow White remake, which has been met with intense backlash and a strikingly low 1.7/10 rating on IMDb. The project has faced sustained criticism for replacing key elements of the original fairy tale with what many see as politicised revisions.

Controversy surrounding casting choices and public comments by lead actress Rachel Zegler — including remarks about the original film’s perceived outdated themes — further fueled the frustration. Changes to the portrayal of the seven dwarfs and a diminished romantic storyline contributed to widespread viewer dissatisfaction.

Amid the fallout from Snow White, Disney has reportedly paused development on its planned live-action adaptation of Tangled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project—previously assigned to The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey and Thor: Love and Thunder screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson—is now on hold. Studio sources have not confirmed when, or if, production will resume.

The success of Lilo & Stitch and the failure of Snow White may signal a recalibration for Disney as it assesses the commercial and cultural impact of recent remakes.