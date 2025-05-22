Image
Film ·News & Commentary ·Reviews

Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Praised for Avoiding Woke Messaging

"Unlike some of the studio’s recent remakes, Lilo & Stitch appears to have avoided overt woke or ideological messaging—a decision that has resonated with many viewers, especially parents."

Staff Writer May 23, 2025

Disney’s latest theatrical release, a live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, is receiving positive feedback from audiences, particularly parents, for steering clear of contemporary political themes and maintaining loyalty to the beloved 2002 animated original.

Early reactions to the film have been favourable, with viewers highlighting its focus on family and emotional storytelling. The film’s portrayal of Hawaiian culture has been noted as authentic and natural, avoiding what some critics have described as “quota-infused” or forced representation in other recent Disney productions—think, non-White Snow White.

Unlike some of the studio’s recent remakes, Lilo & Stitch appears to have avoided overt woke or ideological messaging—a decision that has resonated with many viewers, especially parents. The film’s traditional narrative and character-driven plot have been welcomed as a return to Disney’s classic storytelling style.

The positive reception stands in stark contrast to the company’s live-action Snow White remake, which has been met with intense backlash and a strikingly low 1.7/10 rating on IMDb. The project has faced sustained criticism for replacing key elements of the original fairy tale with what many see as politicised revisions.

Controversy surrounding casting choices and public comments by lead actress Rachel Zegler — including remarks about the original film’s perceived outdated themes — further fueled the frustration. Changes to the portrayal of the seven dwarfs and a diminished romantic storyline contributed to widespread viewer dissatisfaction.

Amid the fallout from Snow White, Disney has reportedly paused development on its planned live-action adaptation of Tangled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project—previously assigned to The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey and Thor: Love and Thunder screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson—is now on hold. Studio sources have not confirmed when, or if, production will resume.

The success of Lilo & Stitch and the failure of Snow White may signal a recalibration for Disney as it assesses the commercial and cultural impact of recent remakes.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Officially Socialist?

Officially Socialist?

"So, the price of comfort is that we are treated like a cog in a machine. This becomes the ultimate sacrifice of our souls."
By
by Dr Stephen FysonMay 23, 2025
Trump’s Unflinching Mirror: South Africa’s Uncomfortable Truths

Trump’s Unflinching Mirror: South Africa’s Uncomfortable Truths

"Trump’s courage lies not in the precision of his terminology but in his willingness to broach this subject at all, knowing the denigration it would draw from a media that sees no fault in South Africa’s post-apartheid project."
By
by Michael MacConnellMay 22, 2025
Canada’s PM Promises to Punish Businesses That Reject Climate Agenda

Canada’s PM Promises to Punish Businesses That Reject Climate Agenda

"Those who are lagging behind and are still part of the problem will be punished," he said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 22, 2025
Trump Exposes South African Genocide During Ramaphosa Visit: “Watch This”

Trump Exposes South African Genocide During Ramaphosa Visit: “Watch This”

“We have thousands of stories talking about it," Trump said. "We have documentaries. We have news stories. I can show you a couple of things. It has to be responded to.”
By
by Staff WriterMay 22, 2025
AHPRA Targets Dr Jillian Spencer in Fresh Fight for Free Speech

AHPRA Targets Dr Jillian Spencer in Fresh Fight for Free Speech

"The persecution of doctors raising concerns about harm to children from gender interventions needs to stop," she said.
By
by Rod LampardMay 22, 2025
Joe Rogan Reportedly Attending Church Amid Rising Gen Z Interest in Christianity

Joe Rogan Reportedly Attending Church Amid Rising Gen Z Interest in Christianity

"I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church, and that has been a consistent thing," Huff said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 21, 2025
UK Mother Loses Appeal as Court Upholds Two Year Sentence for “Racist” Tweet

UK Mother Loses Appeal as Court Upholds Two Year Sentence for “Racist” Tweet

"The Court of Appeal ruled there was 'no arguable basis' to reduce the term despite widespread debate over the punishment’s severity and claims of unequal justice."
By
by Staff WriterMay 21, 2025
The Weaponization of ‘Loving Your Enemy’

The Weaponization of ‘Loving Your Enemy’

"In a culture where Christ’s commands are increasingly weaponised against Christians and where 'love' is often used as a rhetorical tool to stifle dissent, silence disagreement, or demand conformity, it’s crucial for believers to recover a biblical understanding of love."
By
by Ben DavisMay 21, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.