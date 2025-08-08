Image
Disney Admits Defeat In Gina Carano’s Unfair Dismissal Battle

"Since 2020, Disney’s deal with the subjective world of Wokeshevism has apparently cost the company $138 billion."

Rod Lampard Aug 9, 2025

The devil in the details of Lucasfilm’s unfair dismissal case with Gina Carano may never see the light of day.

“Woke” Disney settled the wrongful termination lawsuit on Thursday.

Their settlement resolves a five-year free speech battle to vindicate Carano, which involved financial support from Elon Musk.

An obvious win for Carano, the Lucasfilm about-face is a complete 180 from the Star Wars company’s position in 2024.

Keen to have the case dismissed, lawyers for Disney dug in and attempted to discredit the former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter.

They accused her of abusing the United States’ First Amendment rights, and essentially argued for Disney’s right to fire staff for perceived so-called “hate speech.”

Not stopping there, company lawyers doubled down. They tried to argue that Carano had concocted a – cancel culture – false narrative about her forced departure from her Mandalorian contract. (See here).

In truth, Disney had caved to online outrage, unfairly cancelling the actress for sharing a conservative political viewpoint on social media in 2020.

Lucasfilm’s only current public statement about the settlement is as close to a public apology as Carano is likely to get.

Speaking to Variety, a company spokesman praised Carano, stating,  “Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect.”

Disney also said they were “pleased to announce the agreement with Gina Carano, [which] resolves the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies.“

Illustrating just how massive Disney’s turnaround is, the spokesman added, “With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano shortly.”

Why the settlement? 

Since 2020, Disney’s deal with the subjective world of Wokeshevism has apparently cost the company $138 billion.

The company doesn’t need any more bad press, which is exactly what a lawsuit as high-profile as Carano’s would seemingly dig up.

For Lucasfilm’s directors, a settlement is probably the least objectionable way to save face and save the bottom line from bottoming out.

Using X to platform a statement, Gina Carano said, “I believe this is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope it brings some healing to the force.

“I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome.”

She then added, “I am excited to flip the page and move on to the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.

“Yes, I’m smiling.”

Carano also thanked her lawyer and gave a big shout-out to supporters.

Elon Musk was in the list of acknowledgements, too. Carano described his backing as a “Good Samaritan deed,” and said he had “backed her case, asking for nothing in return.”

Because there has been no full public disclosure about the details of Disney’s settlement, it is unclear whether or not Carano will return to her role as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian.

What is categorically clear here, though, is that a star with conviction, and some serious staying power, has the “hate speech” police in retreat.

Disney’s big backflip conveys defeat. 

